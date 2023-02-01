Toonland.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Toonland is an imaginary place where we have characters based on the 9 intelligences theory. All stories are about friendship, love, bonding, sharing, caring, gratitude, and learning.
Excessive usage of cell phones among children has led to a time where pen, pencil, paper and eraser have little value. In a few years, gadgets will take over writing habits and autocorrect will ensure that kids don’t remember spellings.
