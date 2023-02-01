Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Toonland.pdf

Feb. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Mentoons.pdf
Mentoons.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Propelling Stories.pdf
JoiceLincy
Mentoons.pdf
JoiceLincy
Toonland.pdf
JoiceLincy
Belle Salon.pdf
JoiceLincy
Propelling Stories.pdf
JoiceLincy
Mentoons.pdf
JoiceLincy
CXO BRANDING.pdf
JoiceLincy
Mentoons.pdf
JoiceLincy
1 of 1 Ad

Toonland.pdf

Feb. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Services

Toonland is an imaginary place where we have characters based on the 9 intelligences theory. All stories are about friendship, love, bonding, sharing, caring, gratitude, and learning.

Excessive usage of cell phones among children has led to a time where pen, pencil, paper and eraser have little value. In a few years, gadgets will take over writing habits and autocorrect will ensure that kids don’t remember spellings.

Toonland is an imaginary place where we have characters based on the 9 intelligences theory. All stories are about friendship, love, bonding, sharing, caring, gratitude, and learning.

Excessive usage of cell phones among children has led to a time where pen, pencil, paper and eraser have little value. In a few years, gadgets will take over writing habits and autocorrect will ensure that kids don’t remember spellings.

Services
Advertisement

Recommended

Mentoons.pdf
JoiceLincy
0 views
1 slide
CXO BRANDING.pdf
JoiceLincy
0 views
1 slide
Propelling Stories.pdf
JoiceLincy
0 views
1 slide
Propelling Stories.pdf
JoiceLincy
2 views
1 slide
Belle Salon.pdf
JoiceLincy
3 views
1 slide
Toonland.pdf
JoiceLincy
2 views
1 slide
Mentoons.pdf
JoiceLincy
3 views
1 slide
CXO BRANDING.pdf
JoiceLincy
3 views
1 slide
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from JoiceLincy (20)

Propelling Stories.pdf
JoiceLincy
2 views
Mentoons.pdf
JoiceLincy
2 views
Toonland.pdf
JoiceLincy
2 views
Belle Salon.pdf
JoiceLincy
3 views
Propelling Stories.pdf
JoiceLincy
2 views
Mentoons.pdf
JoiceLincy
3 views
CXO BRANDING.pdf
JoiceLincy
3 views
Mentoons.pdf
JoiceLincy
3 views
CXO BRANDING.pdf
JoiceLincy
4 views
Belle Salon.pdf
JoiceLincy
5 views
Toonland.pdf
JoiceLincy
2 views
Propelling Stories.pdf
JoiceLincy
3 views
Propelling Stories.pdf
JoiceLincy
2 views
Belle Salon.pdf
JoiceLincy
3 views
Toonland.pdf
JoiceLincy
2 views
Mentoons.pdf
JoiceLincy
3 views
CXO .pdf
JoiceLincy
5 views
Mentoons.pdf
JoiceLincy
4 views
Propelling Stories.pdf
JoiceLincy
2 views
Belle Salon.pdf
JoiceLincy
4 views
Propelling Stories.pdf
JoiceLincy
2 views
1 slide
Mentoons.pdf
JoiceLincy
2 views
1 slide
Toonland.pdf
JoiceLincy
2 views
1 slide
Belle Salon.pdf
JoiceLincy
3 views
1 slide
Propelling Stories.pdf
JoiceLincy
2 views
1 slide
Mentoons.pdf
JoiceLincy
3 views
1 slide

Recently uploaded (20)

Big Data Solution In E-commerce.pdf
SophiaKelly6
6 views
Quality of Performance.pptx
AbiolaOgunsanwo
3 views
Garage Storage Solutions
RackyourGarage
6 views
Quinnipiac University degree
jasonwilliam12
4 views
Benefits of regular roofing services
allstarroofingVancou
0 views
admin aide vi.pptx
JhondrielLim
2 views
Professional Resume Writing Service.pptx
manasa782566
14 views
Wedding Photographer
White Dress Cinema
8 views
Best sports massage in Hawksworth
jackmoorejan20
4 views
How To Plan The Perfect Wedding Proposal
Will You Marry Me Hilton Head
0 views
Republic day.pdf
Adzzonindia
3 views
Best Skin care clinic in South Harrow
jackmoorejan20
2 views
Special Weekend International Calling Plans Offer.ppt
Best International calling app on the market
6 views
Do you have a holistic data strategy .pdf
ssuser926bc61
0 views
HTM104_MODULE_6_GUEST_SERVICE_GOLDEN_OPPORTUNITIES.pdf
SherylLlose
2 views
Manual of RKI GX-2009 Download.pdf
LivsonLima
3 views
Should you nail or screw vinyl siding?
Alexa Bale
5 views
Best Lock Replacement Services
Dr Locks
5 views
Hari PPT.ppt
VigneshK561861
2 views
Dog Owner's Delight.pdf
yousefhur
4 views
Big Data Solution In E-commerce.pdf
SophiaKelly6
6 views
11 slides
Quality of Performance.pptx
AbiolaOgunsanwo
3 views
22 slides
Garage Storage Solutions
RackyourGarage
6 views
3 slides
Quinnipiac University degree
jasonwilliam12
4 views
1 slide
Benefits of regular roofing services
allstarroofingVancou
0 views
1 slide
admin aide vi.pptx
JhondrielLim
2 views
5 slides
Advertisement

Toonland.pdf

  1. 1. Toonland is an imaginary place where we have characters based on the 9 intelligences theory. All stories are about friendship, love, bonding, sharing, caring, gratitude, and learning. www.toonland.in

×