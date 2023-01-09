Mentoons.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Mentoons are here to mentor through cartoons! Focusing on concepts such as social human development, social media de-addiction, we use psychology-based modules and cartoons to influence and change maladaptive behaviour in your child. Mentoons has got your back, whether you’re a parent looking for a holistic yet fun growth environment for your 6-year-old or even if you’re a 20 year old looking for career guidance!
Mentoons are here to mentor through cartoons! Focusing on concepts such as social human development, social media de-addiction, we use psychology-based modules and cartoons to influence and change maladaptive behaviour in your child. Mentoons has got your back, whether you’re a parent looking for a holistic yet fun growth environment for your 6-year-old or even if you’re a 20 year old looking for career guidance!