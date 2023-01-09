Mentoons.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 09, 2023
Jan. 09, 2023
Mentoons are here to mentor through cartoons! Focusing on concepts such as social human development, social media de-addiction, we use psychology-based modules and cartoons to influence and change maladaptive behaviour in your child. Mentoons has got your back, whether you’re a parent looking for a holistic yet fun growth environment for your 6-year-old or even if you’re a 20 year old looking for career guidance!

  1. 1. Mentoons are here to mentor through cartoons! Focusing on concepts such as social human development, social media de-addiction, we use psychology-based modules and cartoons to influence and change maladaptive behaviour in your child. Our workshops are designed and delivered by psychologists. Our fun sessions will help children learn about thoughts, interactions, reactions, making friends, self-awareness and more! www.mentoons.com

