¿Qué es la web 2.0? La Web 2.0 no es más que la evolución de la Web en la que los usuarios dejan de ser usuarios pasivos p...
¿Para qué se utiliza? La web 2.0 puede contribuir a mejorar los procesos de participación e integración de diferentes grup...
Aplicaciones y servicios de a web 2.0 BLOG’S: es un blog personal que es actualizado constantemente -facilita la publicaci...
Las apps más conocidas -Diigo: Diigo es un sistema de gestión de información personal basado en el concepto "nube", que in...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

web 2:0

24 views

Published on

Aquí podrás encontrar algunas cosas sobre las web 2.0

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
24
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

web 2:0

  1. 1. ¿Qué es la web 2.0? La Web 2.0 no es más que la evolución de la Web en la que los usuarios dejan de ser usuarios pasivos para convertirse en usuarios activos, que participan y contribuyen en el contenido de la red siendo capaces de crear, dar soporte y formar parte de sociedades y/o comunidades tanto a nivel local como global; que se informan, comunican y generan conocimiento y contenido. La Web 2.0 es un concepto que se creó en 2003 y se refiere al fenómeno social surgido a partir del desarrollo de diversas aplicaciones en Internet. El término establece una distinción entre la primera época de la Web (donde el usuario era básicamente un sujeto pasivo que recibía la información o la publicaba, sin que existieran demasiadas posibilidades para que se generara la interacción) y la revolución que supuso el auge de los blogs, las redes sociales y otras herramientas relacionadas.
  2. 2. ¿Para qué se utiliza? La web 2.0 puede contribuir a mejorar los procesos de participación e integración de diferentes grupos, la colaboración de los miembros se darán en la comunicación interna de muchas entidades. También en crear redes sociales de individuos y/o organizaciones que trabajen con objetivos similares. Les abre las puertas para ser parte de la red, debido a que los tiempos están cambiando; las personas u organizaciones tienen que ir a la par ¿Quién la utiliza? Todo el mundo utiliza la web 2.0 de diferente forma con sus diferentes utilidades , además hay que tener en cuenta que la web 2.0 es como cualquier otra web , por lo tanto sirve para la búsqueda de información solo de que una forma mas detallada suponiendo que es una fuente de información mas avanzada (supongo)
  3. 3. Aplicaciones y servicios de a web 2.0 BLOG’S: es un blog personal que es actualizado constantemente -facilita la publicación de entradas -permite la retroalimentación del autor -las entradas se ordenan cronológicamente WIKIS: es un sitio web de construcción colectiva, con un tema en específico -permite elaborar, reunir y compartir distintos contenidos -se crea fácilmente un ambiente colaborativo en línea FOLKSONOMY: es la práctica y el método de colaboración -se crea y se maneja la etiqueta -se categoriza el contenido MULTIMEDIA SHARING -Facilita almacenar y compartir contenido mundial RSS Y SINDICAIONES -RSS son formato de datos conocidas como -sindicación se refiere al tipo de programa informático
  4. 4. Las apps más conocidas -Diigo: Diigo es un sistema de gestión de información personal basado en el concepto "nube", que incluye marcadores web, bloc de notas post-it, archivo de imágenes y documentos, así como selección de textos destacados. Permite la creación de grupos (públicos o privados) para compartir enlaces favoritos. -Youtube: es una plataforma web en la cual puedes ver videos -Facebook: es una de las redes sociales más grandes del mundo -Ask: Ask.com, también conocido como Ask Jeeves, es un motor de búsqueda de Internet. Es parte de la compañía InterActive Corporation, fundada en 1996 por Garrett Gruener y David Harten en Berkeley, California. El programa original fue implementado por Gary Chevsky basado en su propio diseño. -Mixx: Mixx fue un guiado por el usuario de medios sociales sitio web que sirve para ayudar a los usuarios envían o buscar contenido por sus compañeros en base a los intereses y ubicación. Se combinaron las redes sociales y marcadores con la sindicación web, blogs y herramientas de personalización. Hasta el 6 de diciembre de 2011, el servicio fue doblado en Chime.in . [1] Chime.in tiene ya que los servicios cesados. -Google: Google es una compañía estadounidense fundada en septiembre de 1998 cuyo producto principal es un motor de búsqueda creado por Larry Page y Sergey Brin. El término suele utilizarse como sinónimo de este buscador, el más usado en el mundo. La característica más destacada de Google como buscador es su facilidad de uso.

×