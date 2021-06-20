Presente perfecto ava repositorio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Profesor: Johnny García República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación UNIDAD EDUCATIVA NACIONAL UNARE III Presente Perfecto Unidad Curricular: Inglés Programa: Media General
  2. 2. Investigador: Johnny García Present perfect Presente Perfecto Concepto. El presente perfecto se utiliza para describir acciones que empezaron en el pasado y que continúan en el presente.
  3. 3. Investigador: Johnny García Estrúctura Sujeto + auxiliar HAVE o HAS + pasado participio + complemento. She has bought a dragón. we have cancelled the meeting.
  4. 4. Investigador: Johnny García Evaluación Instrucciones: La infografía debe contener. 1.- Titulo llamativo e ingenioso. 2.- Texto breve debe usar lenguaje sencillo. 3.- Imágenes relacionadas a la temática. 4.- cohesión, todo debe tener coherencia. 5.- fuente de donde obtuvo la información. 6.- Crédito, debe identificarse como autor/a de la misma. Criterios: Manejo del contenido Participación, Redacción, ortografía Creatividad Puntualidad en la presentación de la infografía. Observación. La entrega de la Infografía estará disponible hasta el día lunes 28 de junio de 2021
  5. 5. Profesor: Johnny García Agradecido por su atención

