reputation_management_for_small_business.pdf

Jan. 12, 2023
BOOSTYOUR.BIZ THE LOCAL (BRICK & MORTAR) BUSINESS MARKETING CRASH COURSE How To Help Protect Your Business On Yelp.com Via...
Legal Disclaimer & Copyright Notice The author/publisher of the BoostYour.Biz course is not engaged in rendering medical, ...
How To Protect Your Business On Yelp.com Via Reputation Management Even with the best of intentions and good management --...
reputation_management_for_small_business.pdf

Jan. 12, 2023
Small businesses are in danger. Even a single bad review from websites such as Yelp, can have a serious, negative impact on a business and their online reputation. And, in business, your reputation is of critical importance. This short, but useful, report (pulled from a comprehensive course) explains exactly how to handle negative Yelp reviews, get more positive feedback, and protect your small business -- step-by-step.

Small businesses are in danger. Even a single bad review from websites such as Yelp, can have a serious, negative impact on a business and their online reputation. And, in business, your reputation is of critical importance. This short, but useful, report (pulled from a comprehensive course) explains exactly how to handle negative Yelp reviews, get more positive feedback, and protect your small business -- step-by-step.

reputation_management_for_small_business.pdf

  1. 1. BOOSTYOUR.BIZ THE LOCAL (BRICK & MORTAR) BUSINESS MARKETING CRASH COURSE How To Help Protect Your Business On Yelp.com Via Reputation Management by John Palmieri
  2. 2. Legal Disclaimer & Copyright Notice The author/publisher of the BoostYour.Biz course is not engaged in rendering medical, health, legal, tax, financial, or accounting advice and is not liable for personal, business, financial, or other decisions made by the purchaser -- directly or indirectly. If such advice is required, consult a qualified professional. The documents and information in the course are provided "as is" and without warranties. No representation is made as to the accuracy, applicability, or fitness of the course contents. However, every effort has been made to accurately represent this course’s content and its potential. No profit or income guarantees of any kind are made. Earning potential is dependent upon the person using the information. It is imperative for the purchaser to use small scale testing to minimize their risk before proceeding to "scale up" with increased marketing spending. This document is copyrighted and may not be copied, modified in any way, or sold/distributed, in any manner. Reproduction without the consent of the author/publisher is unlawful. Copyright © 2023 John Palmieri & BoostYour.Biz. All rights reserved.
  3. 3. How To Protect Your Business On Yelp.com Via Reputation Management Even with the best of intentions and good management -- at some point -- someone will be unhappy with your business. That's why, in this age of instant electronic communication, you need to keep track of and manage your ONLINE REPUTATION. >>> This means you MUST monitor ratings websites such as Google My Business, Yelp.com, and TripAdvisor. Make sure to go to these sites and "claim ownership" of the listing for your business. <<< [Note: You may find Google Alerts to be helpful. It's a "content change detection" service from Google. It will send you an email when it finds new content that matches your selected search terms.] It's always nice to get positive reviews. But the BIG question is... What should you do if someone makes a negative post or comment about your business? >>> Note: In this example, I'll assume you're running a RESTAURANT (but the basic principles can be applied to almost any kind of business). <<< Here's how to respond in a few simple steps... 1) Reply to their post and APOLOGIZE for the problem -- even if it wasn't your fault. Whatever you do, NEVER attack them. It will only make matters WORSE. Getting into an argument (or "flame war") online can hurt your business. It will verify -- in the minds of the potential customers who read the post -- that YOU are unreasonable and mean-spirited. You DO NOT want that.
  4. 4. Instead, ALWAYS be the voice of reason. Be DIPLOMATIC. This shows everyone reading the negative review that YOU are reasonable and CARE about your customers. 2) Tell them you are WORKING TO AVOID SIMILAR ISSUES in the future. You may also want to explain what you're doing to fix or prevent the problem going forward. This is usually a good move because it shows that you are being proactive – and not just making an empty promise. 3) Tell them you hope they'll give your business ANOTHER CHANCE and assure them that YOU REALLY DO CARE about your customers. >>> WARNING: DO NOT offer them anything in your post. If you do, you will get MORE complaints from copycats looking for freebies. Of course, if a customer complains while they are at your business, then you can offer to correct the issue on the spot. <<< Every situation is a little different, but you'll want to say something roughly along the lines of: “We’re sorry to hear your experience wasn’t up to par. We have recently improved our training to help give our customers a better experience. We care about our customers and sincerely hope you’ll consider giving us another chance in the near future.” >>> Notice that I did NOT say something like, "We're trying to fix the problem." That’s because you want to frame your comment in a POSITIVE light. In fact, try NEVER to use the words "problem" or "complaint." Again, frame it as a positive. <<< In your reply... => Be honest, sincere, positive, helpful, and to-the-point. Don't ramble on. Keep it brief. (More people will read short posts than long ones.) => If they posted a negative comment publicly – and, by chance, you are
  5. 5. able to talk to them PRIVATELY (one-on-one on the phone or in person) – apologize, explain what went wrong, explain what you're doing to correct the issue, and tell them you hope they'll consider updating their previous negative review or comment. Again, if you're speaking to them PRIVATELY, you can then offer them a discount coupon or some sort of freebie on their next visit. (You just don't want to publicize it on a review website.) In a nutshell... Your goal is to mitigate any future damage their negative comment may cause. There is also ANOTHER strategy you can employ... You can ask for and solicit positive comments from you current customers. You can do this by... Method #1 -- Add a note to your printed register receipts asking for comments. You can also hand out cards or flyers to your customers. Link them to a page on your website. Once there, they have TWO options: A) If they had a positive experience, they click the link and it takes them to your Yelp.com review page. B) If they had a bad experience, link to a page on your site with a FORM where they can (vent) and enter their comments. HOWEVER... when they click to send the form, their comments should be sent to YOU – not to Yelp! Method #2 -- A simpler approach is to ask specific customers for a comment or review. For example, if they give you a compliment on your food, service, or decor. This will result in far fewer reviews, but at least it can help avoid bad reviews. Again, you can hand them a card or flyer that directs them to your
  6. 6. page on one of the big review sites (but especially Yelp.com). Method #3 -- Another alternative is to use sophisticated “automated” versions of this strategy that involve using a programmed webpage where customers can leave their comments. In short, they would choose between a thumbs up or thumbs down option (or a numerical or star rating system). Good ratings would automatically send them to your Yelp page asking for a review or comment. Bad ratings would lead only to a comment, apology, or survey page ON YOUR WEBSITE. The goal of doing all this is to avoid bad reviews, while collecting good ones. In addition, collecting good reviews also effectively helps push bad comments farther down the page, while providing some degree of social proof that you care and operate a good, honest business they can TRUST. Here are some IMPORTANT warnings... Warning #1: Work hard to make sure the vast majority of your customers are happy and will, therefore, post POSITIVE comments. Otherwise, you may end up with ADDITIONAL negative posts. Warning #2: Sometimes friends and employees want to "help" by posting positive comments. However, be aware that a sudden flood of wildly positive reviews can look extremely suspicious to Yelp. Furthermore, if Yelp suspects the reviews aren’t legitimate, there could be VERY SERIOUS REPERCUSSIONS (such as losing your account). My suggestion, therefore, is that you ask them NOT to comment and, instead, focus on getting REAL reviews from REAL customers. Warning #3: NEVER buy or use fake reviews... >>> If you submit fake reviews (or submit reviews using your own account) the Yelp could flag the review or ban your page (or account) -- which can be a serious problem. That's why I suggest that you DO NOT use that tactic. Again... instead, focus your effort on getting
  7. 7. REAL reviews from REAL customers (so they are created in a natural way and not in batches, groups, or from accounts that Yelp may detect. <<< Warning #4: NEVER post negative comments or wage attacks against the original (negative) poster. Otherwise, it may backfire, start a "flame war," and make matters even worse than they were. To sum up this report... Here's the BIG secret for handling negative comments... ALWAYS KEEP IT POSITIVE. You DO NOT want to escalate the issue; you want to soothe it. And here's the BIG secret to getting great reviews... Focus on having a great product (or service) and giving your customers a great "A to Z" experience. A few final notes... Your reputation is CRITICAL to your business. In truth, it's all you really have. So, protect it. You can also SURVEY your customers (online with a service such as SurveyMonkey.com, or offline by using comment cards) and ask how you can IMPROVE your service. You may receive VALUABLE insights. Problems may exist that you are not aware of. The feedback you receive will help you make changes and improvements. Furthermore... it will help you head problems off "at the pass." And that's the goal -- to eliminate problems early, fix them quickly when they do happen, and work to prevent them from happening in the first place. >>> This sample BONUS report is from BoostYour.Biz: The Small Business Marketing Crash Course. You can find the complete course at: https://BoostYour.Biz <<<

