Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
On the basis of lifestyle and industry evolution happening around the world, businesses moving to digital became common. In it, considering the number of competitiveness in the taxi industry today, the existing taxi company owners in the market area are updating their in-house taxi dispatching system into digital.
Be the first to like this
On the basis of lifestyle and industry evolution happening around the world, businesses moving to digital became common. In it, considering the number of competitiveness in the taxi industry today, the existing taxi company owners in the market area are updating their in-house taxi dispatching system into digital.
Total views
27
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0