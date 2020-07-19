What are the barriers to Maori use of ACC services, and what can be done about them are the topics addressed in the second report. This is done by presenting the results of a review of the health services literature, of which there is a lot, about why services are not used by vulnerable population groups/lose most in need of the services. Evidence from published research on ACC services is presented and put in the context of the other health services research. The report goes on to present a range of evidence about how services could be improved to make them more user friendly / accessible for Maori.

