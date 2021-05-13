PPTLEGEND CUEVAJOHN_VINCENT_12-BERYL

Successfully reported this slideshow.
(A Philippine Folktale)
And that is how the Pineapple came to be.
May. 13, 2021

LEGEND OF PINEAPPLE

  1. 1. (A Philippine Folktale)
  2. 2. Once upon a time there was a woman who lived with her daughter Pina in a tiny hut village. They were very poor and the mother worked very hard day and night.Pina was a lazy girl who wanted to just play all the time. She didn’t want to do her school homeworks. She didn’t want to help her mother at home. She just wanted to play. Whenever the mother asked for help, Pina would always make excuses.
  3. 3. One day, the mother got sick. She called out Pina, “Pina, come here. I am very sick. Can you cook some rice and soup for me, please?”
  4. 4. Very angry that her playing was interrupted, Pina went to her mother’s bedroom and said, “What do you want, Nanay? You really expect me to cook? I can’t even fnd the rice!”
  5. 5. The mother felt very sad and asked instead if Pina could bring her a glass of water.
  6. 6. Once again, Pina became very annoyed at her mother and said, “Nanay, I can’t find where the glasses are!”
  7. 7. The mother was disappointed. And to her sadness she said, “I wish you would grow a thousand eyes! Then you can find what you’re looking for. And maybe then you won’t have many excuses!”
  8. 8. The next day, the mother could not find Pina. She went all over the house and the backyard, but there was no sign of Pina. She feared that her daughter might never come back.
  9. 9. She noticed that there is a plant growing in the garden. With horror, she remembered the angry words shae said to Pina. She realized that her anger cursed her daughter. Pina had turned into a plant with many eyes.
  10. 10. To honor the memory of her beloved daughter, she named the fruit “pinya”. She took care of the plant and the fruit flourished all over the town. It became popular in the village and then in the entire country.
  11. 11. And that is how the Pineapple came to be.

