John Torres Mochila en caso de emergencias (Catástrofes)

  1. Datos informativos: Facultad: Filosofía, Letras y Ciencias de la Educación Carrera: Pedagogía de las Ciencias Experimentales, Química y Biología Nivel: 1 Semestre: Primero Asignatura: Ciencias de la Tierra Hemisemestre: Primero Unidad: Tres Tema Sílabo: Geodinámica intenta y externa Profesor: Ángela Zambrano C. Estudiante: John Torres M. PRÁCTICA No. 1 Fecha y paralelo: 23/08/2020 - 1B 2. Título de la práctica, experimento Elaboración de una mochila de emergencia 3. Objetivos de la práctica -Identificar recursos que nos serán necesarios al producirse una emergencia y servirán para la elaboración de una mochila de emergencia. -Reconocer los fenómenos relacionados a geodinámica interna y geodinámica externa. 4. Materiales y equipos -Computadora -Documentos web -Internet -Plataforma virtual Lista de insumos de la mochila de emergencia Gel antibacterial Mascarillas Papel higiénico Silbato Toalla Bolsas plásticas Botiquín Navaja Agua Cinta adhesiva Dulces Encendedor Calzado Mantas Dinero en efectivo Guantes de látex Linterna Comida enlatada 5. Metodología -Lectura de requerimientos en plataforma virtual. -Fuentes secundarias de investigación. -Realización listado de elementos para la mochila de emergencia -Recolección de objetos necesarios para mochila de emergencia -Planteamiento de información requerida 6. Marco teórico 1.- Mapa conceptual de geodinámica interna
  Ilustración 1. Mapa conceptual geodinámica interna. (2020). Elaboración propia.
  2.- Mapa conceptual de geodinámica externa Ilustración 2. Mapa conceptual geodinámica externa. (2020). Elaboración propia.
  7. Gráficos Lista de insumos de la mochila de emergencia (3 adultos) Gel antibacterial Mascarillas Papel higiénico Silbato Toalla Bolsas plásticas Botiquín Navaja Agua Cinta adhesiva Dulces Encendedor Calzado Mantas Dinero en efectivo Guantes de látex Linterna Comida enlatada Ilustración 3. Mochila de emergencia. (2020). Elaboración propia 8. Conclusiones y Recomendaciones -Todo fenómeno que puede acontecer bajo la superficie terrestre va a repercutir de cierta forma sobre ella, dependiendo de la intensidad con la que se produzca o el tiempo que dure los fenómenos que acontecen.
  -Varias formaciones que se pueden observar en la corteza terrestre tales como volcanes, montañas, fallas etc. Fueron producto de distintos movimientos que ocurren bajo la tierra relacionados con el movimiento de placas tectónicas y dependiendo del movimiento que ocurre se dan dichas formaciones. -Conjuntamente al movimiento de las placas tectónicas en la corteza ocurren distintos fenómenos como terremotos, sismos o tsunamis los cuales pueden llegar a provocar desastres los cuales pueden intensificarse dependiendo de la cantidad de población que habite el lugar, materiales de construcción en edificaciones y planes de contingencia ante catástrofes. Recomendaciones -Ante el suceso de algún un terremoto, sismo, tsunami o erupción volcánica en primer lugar se necesita una preparación con antelación para saber que realizar en lo que se produce el fenómeno con el fin de evitar desgracias. -La elaboración de una mochila de emergencia será indispensable para precautelar la integridad física de los miembros que conforman nuestra familia y dicha mochila deberá contener lo necesario para que puedan subsistir todos los integrantes de la familia. -Determinar rutas de evacuación por las que deberán circular los miembros de la familia y acciones a realizar durante y después de que acontezca el fenómeno. -Informarse y dar conocimiento a los integrantes de la familia acerca del plan de contingencia que haya creado el sector donde residen para poder llegar a zonas seguras o lugares de atención medica preparados para el acontecimiento. -Realizar simulacros de emergencia con los miembros de la familia con el fin de adecuarse efectivamente a los planes programados. 9. Referencias Bibliográficas -Zambrano, Á. (s.f). Geodinámica interna: las placas litosféricas, vulcanismo y actividad sísmica. Archivo PDF. Aula virtual. Recuperad de https://uvirtual.uce.edu.ec/pluginfile.php/1959844/mod_resource/content/2/U3T3.pdf -Zambrano, Á. (s.f). Geodinámica externa: agentes geológicos externos, los relieves terrestres, fenómeno de ladera, los sistemas fluviales. Archivo PDF. Aula virtual. Recuperad de https://uvirtual.uce.edu.ec/pluginfile.php/1972874/mod_resource/content/1/U3T4.pdf -Defensa Civil La Libertad. (2016, 10 enero). VIDEO MOCHILA DE EMERGENCIA [Vídeo]. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHWRnApmE3E&feature=emb_title

