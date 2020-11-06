Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mga Pangilis sa Ngalan
kini - ang gamiton kung gigunitan o duol ra sa nag sulti ang gihisgutan.
- ang gamiton kung dili kaayo duol sa nagsulti ang gihisgutan.kana
- ang gamiton kung layo sa nagsulti ang gihisgutan.kadto
- ang gamiton kung ang lugar nga gitudlo duol sa nagsulti. dinhi or diri
- ang gamiton kung ang lugar nga gitudlo dili kayo duol sa nag sulti. dinha or diha
- ang gamiton kung ang lugar nga gitudlo layo sa nag sulti.didto
MTB 2

Mga pangilis sa ngalan

MTB 2

