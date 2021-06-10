How registering for Hajj Packages (2021) can be Helpful

Hajj can be regarded as the most important occasion for Muslims around the world. Hajj falls under the fourth obligatory pillar of Islam and is imposed on the Muslims with the money to perform it. Muslims are urged to perform it a minimum of one time during their life. Hajj is performed at the last month in the calendar of Islam, from eighth to the twelfth. It essentially offers all Muslims, regardless of their color, caste, or creed, to cleanse their souls and repent their sins.

https://www.alhaditravel.co.uk/package/16-days-economy-hajj-package-2021/