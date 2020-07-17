Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
USING CONDITIONAL IN EXPRESSING ARGUMENTS (ZERO CONDITIONAL)
Singular noun with “s” (eg. rains,stops) Plural noun Including… (You, and I) without “s” (eg. buy, sing,
 When expressing arguments, you need to be able to use conditionals to present possible scenarios. Typically, conditional...
EXAMPLES: If you________ (leave) the object it ______(drop). If you leave the object, it drops. Water__________(freeze) wh...
USING CONDITIONALS IN EXPRESSING ARGUMENTS (FIRST CONDITIONAL)
You, I, They Do not/Don’t She, He, It Does not/Doesn’t Singular noun with “s” (rains) Plural noun without “s” (buy) Noun N...
1. If you__________ (not to hurry) you ___________ (to be late) for school. If you don’t hurry, you will be late for schoo...
Modal Verbs (Permission) Can is most often used to ask for or give permission at present. May is use not to refuse permiss...
USING CONDITIONAL IN EXPRESSING ARGUMENTS (SECOND CONDITIONAL)
You, I. She, He, They offered, suffered, won, bought, would offer/suffer/win/b uy Pronoun + simple past + base form of the...
EXAMPLES: 1. If I _________(win) the lottery I _________ (buy) a house. If I won the lottery, I would buy a house. 2. You_...
USING CONDITIONALS IN EXPRESSING ARGUMENTS (THIRD CONDITIONAL)
Past Participle of the Verb Past Perfect Present Past Past Participle buy bought bought watch watched watched write wrote ...
(… would have + past participle … if + past perfect) (if + past perfect (comma)… would have + past participle)  The third...
Examples: 1. I__________(buy) two books if I __________ (enough) money. I would have bought two books if I had enough mone...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Using conditional-in-expressing-arguments

35 views

Published on

Using conditional-in-expressing-arguments
by Issa Marie Villones

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Using conditional-in-expressing-arguments

  1. 1. USING CONDITIONAL IN EXPRESSING ARGUMENTS (ZERO CONDITIONAL)
  2. 2. Singular noun with “s” (eg. rains,stops) Plural noun Including… (You, and I) without “s” (eg. buy, sing,
  3. 3.  When expressing arguments, you need to be able to use conditionals to present possible scenarios. Typically, conditionals are expressed using the if/when…then structure. The if/when clause gives the antecedent, while the remaining clause is the consequence. (If/When+simple present (comma)…simple present) (…simple present…if/when+simple present) This conditional shows what you usually do in real-life circumstances. Use this when talking about general truths and habits.
  4. 4. EXAMPLES: If you________ (leave) the object it ______(drop). If you leave the object, it drops. Water__________(freeze) when the temperature _______(be) 0˚ Celsius Water freezes when the temperature is 0˚ Celsius.
  5. 5. USING CONDITIONALS IN EXPRESSING ARGUMENTS (FIRST CONDITIONAL)
  6. 6. You, I, They Do not/Don’t She, He, It Does not/Doesn’t Singular noun with “s” (rains) Plural noun without “s” (buy) Noun Not Noun + Verb Remember: do not/don’t/does not/doesn’t + base form of the verb do not argue doesn’t cure (If+simple present (comma)…simple future)
  7. 7. 1. If you__________ (not to hurry) you ___________ (to be late) for school. If you don’t hurry, you will be late for school. 2. If she ________(to study) her lesson she __________(to pass) If she studies her lesson, she will pass.  This conditional is used to refer to a situation that is likely to happen in the future. Examples:
  8. 8. Modal Verbs (Permission) Can is most often used to ask for or give permission at present. May is use not to refuse permission in a formal way. Could use in making polite requests.
  9. 9. USING CONDITIONAL IN EXPRESSING ARGUMENTS (SECOND CONDITIONAL)
  10. 10. You, I. She, He, They offered, suffered, won, bought, would offer/suffer/win/b uy Pronoun + simple past + base form of the verb (If … simple past…, … would + verb) (… would + verb … if … simple past …)  This is used to talk about what you would do in an unlikely or improbable situation. This conditional gives a hypothetical condition and a probable result.
  11. 11. EXAMPLES: 1. If I _________(win) the lottery I _________ (buy) a house. If I won the lottery, I would buy a house. 2. You________(not see) him if you ________(tell) to his parent what really happened. You would not see him if you told to his parent what really happened.
  12. 12. USING CONDITIONALS IN EXPRESSING ARGUMENTS (THIRD CONDITIONAL)
  13. 13. Past Participle of the Verb Past Perfect Present Past Past Participle buy bought bought watch watched watched write wrote written see saw seen wash washed washed had + past participle of the verb had bought had wached had written had seen had washed
  14. 14. (… would have + past participle … if + past perfect) (if + past perfect (comma)… would have + past participle)  The third conditional describes actions that you wish you had done differently or that something could have happened differently if the conditions had been different.
  15. 15. Examples: 1. I__________(buy) two books if I __________ (enough) money. I would have bought two books if I had enough money. 2. If Sheila __________(study) harder, she __________ (pass) the examination. If Sheila had studied harder, she would have passed the examination.

×