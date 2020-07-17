Elements of-autobiography

Successfully reported this slideshow.
by Issan Marie Villones

  AUTOBIOGRAPHY It is a written account of how a particular person lived his/her life and the process he/she went through to be considered successful, powerful, influential, and game changing. Interestingly, this narrative is written by the person himself/herself.
  AUTHOR'S PURPOSE This enables the writer to share significant statements about life experiences to the reader. The intention of the written work makes the author personally involve the readers understanding his/her life choices, pains, victories, aspirations, and influences. PERSUADE The author writes to get you to do something or believe what they are saying. INFORM The author writes to give you information about the topic. ENTERTAIN The author writes to tell you a story that you will enjoy.
