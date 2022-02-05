Successfully reported this slideshow.
Talbottennis.com different types of tennis court surfaces

Feb. 05, 2022
The court surface plays a huge role in the game, and there are four different types of surfaces that you need to know about. This PPT will help you to understand how each type of surface is.

Talbottennis.com different types of tennis court surfaces

  1. 1. Different Types of Tennis Court Surfaces
  2. 2. Tennis is a game of strategy and finesse, which means that the type of tennis court surface you play on can make all the difference. In this PPT we learn about different types of tennis court surfaces.
  3. 3. 1. Clay Courts Clay courts are made up of crushed brick, shale, or stone mixed with sand. This type of surface is soft and slow to play on because it absorbs moisture readily.
  4. 4. 2. Hard Courts Hard tennis court surfaces are made up of very tightly packed crushed stones (usually granite or quartz), which give great durability for outdoor play.
  5. 5. 3. Grass Courts Grass courts are made up of crushed white clover and rye grasses that have been mowed so close they feel like velvet when you play on them.
  6. 6. 4. Carpet Courts Carpet courts are a tennis court surface type that has a low pile that absorbs less water than clay surfaces do, which means players have more time between points to catch their breath.
  7. 7. No matter which type of court interests you, Talbot Tennis’ tennis court builders can make it. For more information Contact Us.
  8. 8. Contact Us Today! 4225 JVL Industrial Park Drive Suite 504 Marietta, GA 30066 770-552-5200 TalBotTennis.com info@talbottennis.com

