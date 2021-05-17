Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Universidad Nacional de Loja Facultad Agropecuaria de recursos naturales renovables Carrera de Medicina Veterinaria ASIGNA...
Gametogénesis La gametogénesis es el proceso mediante el cual las células germinales experimentan cambios cromosómicos y m...
Gametogénesis Número de cromosomas en las especies domesticas.
Espermatogénesi s
Ovogénesi s
Espermatozoid e El espermatozoide es considerado la célula mas especializada de todas, debido a que ha evolucionado hasta ...
Óvulo Núcleo Citoplasma Membrana Vitelina Zona pelúcida Corona radiada El ovulo es la célula sexual femenina a pesar que t...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
61 views
May. 17, 2021

Fisiologia de la gametogenesis

Descripción del proceso de gametogénesis
Fisiología de la gametogénesis

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fisiologia de la gametogenesis

  1. 1. Universidad Nacional de Loja Facultad Agropecuaria de recursos naturales renovables Carrera de Medicina Veterinaria ASIGNATURA DE REPRODUCCIÓN ANIMAL Séptimo ciclo “A” Estudiante: John Ontaneda
  2. 2. Gametogénesis La gametogénesis es el proceso mediante el cual las células germinales experimentan cambios cromosómicos y morfológicos en preparación para la fecundación. Espermatogénesis Ovogénesis
  3. 3. Gametogénesis Número de cromosomas en las especies domesticas.
  4. 4. Espermatogénesi s
  5. 5. Ovogénesi s
  6. 6. Espermatozoid e El espermatozoide es considerado la célula mas especializada de todas, debido a que ha evolucionado hasta llegar a ser diferente a los distintos tipos de células del organismo.
  7. 7. Óvulo Núcleo Citoplasma Membrana Vitelina Zona pelúcida Corona radiada El ovulo es la célula sexual femenina a pesar que tiene la misma función del espermatozoide tienen sus diferencias en su aspecto, que le permiten generar todas las funciones necesarias para su buen funcionamiento

×