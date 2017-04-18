Part 1 the privilege and blessedness of giving to god

The Privilege and Blessedness of Giving to God, Part 1 Principles of Giving, An Overview of the Book of Haggai.
Introduction to the Conference Theme as a Whole • This afternoon, we shall take an overview of the book of Haggai where we...
• In our second sermon ……. • In the third sermon…. • In the fourth sermon…. • In the fifth and last sermon……
Introduction to the First Sermon! 1. Hints on the privilege and blessedness of giving, Haggai. • The cause of Jehovah repr...
Sermon Sections I. Background to the book of Haggai II. The 3 themes/messages in the book III.Parallels and Applicative co...
Section I. Background to the Book of Haggai • Author : Prophet Haggai • Date of authorship: 520BC • Setting: – The restora...
Setting cont.… • Newly returned group of Jews in the land begin to rebuild the temple. • Sixteen or eighteen years later, ...
A historical sketch of the days’ happenings as recorded by Ezra • In Ezra 6:3-5, Darius the Persian King • In Ezra 6:3-5, ...
• Finally – Haggai’s prophecy is pre-occupied with the command to build the temple. – the people’s commitment to God is as...
Section II. The Three Themes/Messages in Haggai Theme #1: God Centeredness – The formula of revelation (occurs more than 2...
Theme #2: The Temple - 1:8. (Major theme) i. The temple signified the reality of God’s presence ii. God’s presence in the ...
– The rebuilding of the temple was completed and was of admirable splendour, (Mark 13:1). – But the full cycle of God’s wo...
Theme #3. Eschatology 1. The promise to Zerubbabel in 2:20-23 of a signet ring. 2. 2:20-23 has been interpreted to relate ...
Thematic Parallels and Applicative Conclusions to us. Relevance of Haggai’s Message To Our Theme.
1. God Centeredness in Haggai’s prophecy A. The challenge of giving to the rebuilding of the temple, was not a philanthrop...
B. To the extent that the call to give to God is a command from God, there is a presupposition that this should be done un...
C. We are dealing with EL-Shadai, the Maker of Heaven and Earth who is living and demonstrates in the Bible to be One that...
D. It is a paradox that we are called upon to give at all. By and to God Almighty? How? When all the silver and the gold i...
E. Even after we have given, it ought really to be credited to God. – It is God who activated the congregation to engage t...
2. The Temple A. The giving to God which is in focus is theo-centric and Christo-centric to the extent that it is church c...
• B. God has a claim to what is expended by His people on matters of the church. – Kingdom investment ought not to have ma...
C. Notice that there is no quantum alluded to what the congregation of Judah should give: it is the needs of the project t...
3. Eschatology • A. There is the fact of the life hereafter in giving to God • Haggai’s prophecy contemplated apocalyptic ...
B. Giving to God demonstrates allegiance to our heavenly citizenship and our earnest expectation of the parousia – All thi...
Conclusion A. Giving to God is a privilege and a blessing B. As believers active in local churches, we have this privilege...
×