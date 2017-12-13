Fpmpam sabah medical camp. composite.

Vision To serve the rural people of Sabah with good medical and dental services
We landed at KK airport, and proceeded by van down the Kimanis – Keningau road to set up our base camp at Sento Hotel in K...
The bumpy laterite country road. 1 hour on these road is no fun, or is it?
We went by 13 seater van, through rough roads and wooden bridge.
The road to Kg Simbuan. It was a bumpy ride. Little did we realise that this road was good compared to last day Camp at Bo...
In the interior of Sabah, the people are mainly Dusun Murut. They speak a very heavy accented Malay. We had trouble unders...
Day 1 Day 1 Camp site was at Kampong Simbuan, Gereja St. Cornelius A bit crowded and hot in the afternoon This was the cro...
Day 2 Kampong Dalit This Camp is in a community hall We arrived at about 8.35 am, to a waiting crowd numbering about 100.
All the Camps have no piped water. It is all river water and rain water collected into the large blue tank, sited in all t...
However, some NGO had install solar panel for this school in Kg Bonor. So we do have electricity. The other Camps have gen...
Dr Tajuddin, senior GP busy at work.
Dr Tiew ( Sr Dentist ) busy at work. Torchlight also OK. Great Dental team. They pull out 300+ teeth in 3 days.
We screen and saw about 700 patients in 3 days. Dr Chow ( GP / Dermatlogist ) busy at work
Ms Yong, busy busy checking BP as part of health screening
Health screening done by student volunteers, supervised by SRN Molly BMI, BP, Glucometer.
Dr Tan and Puan Noraini, runs the Pharmacy. The pharmacy is probably the most busy station. They worked hard and sweat it ...
We did see some interesting cases., including peri-oral sinuses, cardiac murmurs, and thyroid goitre. We inform each other...
The crowd is waiting in the verandah for us. Simple folks and friendly, and patient. Day 3 Camp was at a school in Kg Bono...
Their simple Kampong houses behind the school. The folks here are simple and poor.
The group picture as the Camp ends on Day 3. The whole team with the volunteers. It was the end of a very fruitful day at ...
Sunset in Kg Bonor, taken on way back to Keningau Thank you Kg Simbuan, Dalit and Bonor. Thank you for accepting us, to al...
