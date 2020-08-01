PPE Safety

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WEBINAR HOST: Personal Protection Equipment and Hazard Analysis John Newquist, CSP, CIT
What is PPE? • Equipment that creates a barrier against workplace hazards • Examples include hard hats, goggles, gloves, h...
Hierarchy of Controls
Payment • Employers pay for almost all personal protective equipment (PPE) required by OSHA’s general industry standards. ...
Vending Machines
Most Cited PPE 6 SUBPARTI RESPIRATORS – MEDICAL EVALUATION RESPIRATORS – WRITTEN PROGRAM PPE – PROVIDED USED AND MAINTAINE...
Respiratory Protection • 1910.134 • Written program • Medical evaluation • Fit testing • Selection and use • Maintenance a...
Understanding the Difference
N95 Respirators N95 will filter out more than 95% of the particles Shortages presently
N95 vs. Covid Image via 3M • COVID-19 is 0.125 um (microns)
#1 1910.134(e)(1) • The employer shall provide a medical evaluation to determine the employee's ability to use a respirato...
• The following are signs or symptoms that may prevent the use of a respirator: • Seizures • Claustrophobia • Asthma • Emp...
Medical Evaluation • Evaluation include information in Sections 1 and 2, Part 1 Of Appendix C • Conducted by a physician o...
#2 Written Program • The employer shall develop and implement a written respiratory protection program with required works...
Fit Testing • Qualitative respirator fit tester is the only OSHA-compliant (29CFR 1910.134) automated pump-driven nebulize...
Fit testing – Irritant smoke • Irritant Smoke (Stannic Chloride) Protocol • This qualitative fit test uses a person's resp...
Fit Testing Quantitative fit testing uses a machine to measure the actual amount of leakage into the face piece and does n...
Fit Test Annual • March 14, 2020 OSHA MEMO • OSHA field offices shall exercise enforcement discretion concerning the annua...
Other Countries Respirators • April 3, 2020 OSHA MEMO • ..The federal government advises that FFRs, air- purifying elastom...
Respirators Disposable face mask: • light, comfortable, cheap • one user only • eight hour maximum use, but less if high d...
Respirators Half-mask dust respirator: • easily maintained • freedom of movement • may have ‘shelf life’ • colour coded ca...
Respirators • High efficiency particulate air (HEPA) dust respirator: • full face protection • correct fitting and use • b...
Respirators • Powered Air Purifier Respirators Helmet and visor respirator: • battery-operated fan and filter • comfortabl...
Respirators Compressed airline breathing apparatus: • mask or hood with compressed airline • requires pure air at correct ...
Respirators Self-contained breathing apparatus: • mask, air regulator and cylinder • used only by a trained person • selec...
Training • Provided prior to use • Retraining is required annually, and when: • changes in the workplace or type of respir...
Training • The basic advisory information in Appendix D must be provided to employees who wear respirators when use is not...
User Seal Check An action conducted by the respirator user to determine if the respirator is properly seated to the face. ...
User Seal Check
Protection Factors • Protection Factor • Half-Face Respirator 10 x PEL • Full-Face Respirator 50 x PEL • Powered Air Respi...
Face Coverings - CDC • Encouraging employees to wear cloth face coverings in the workplace, if appropriate • Wear Cotton F...
Cal-OSHA • The state also said employers should allow workers to wear their own personal protection equipment if the emplo...
#3 PPE Condition
#4 Assess/Cert Many examples of PPE Hazard Assessments are free online.
Training
#5 Eye Face Protection • Eye Protection • Glasses • Side shields • Must meet ANSI Z-87 standard • Goggles • dusty, chemica...
Jan 2018 Photo: Charles Hood 3M Virtuna glasses
Eye Protection • May 3, 2012, • Employee was using a 5" Makita Grinder to cut a slab of marble. • The cutting blade broke ...
Welding • Employees whose vision requires the use of corrective lenses in spectacles, when required by this regulation to ...
Aug 2016
Head Protection • Hard Hats • Change or clean liner every year • New every 5 years • Marked with ANSI Z89
Hearing Protection Re-usable ear plugs: • regular and careful washing • fitted by a trained person • must be good fit • du...
Hearing Protection • Ear plugs • Ear muffs • Audiometric testing • A hearing conservation program becomes a requirement at...
Hand Protection Companies should use engineering and work practice controls to protect workers from potential hand injurie...
How Important Are Hands? Practical Exercise 1. Tuck your thumbs into the palms of your hands 2. Now tie your shoes It’s no...
Hand Protection • It has been estimated that almost 20% of all disabling accidents on the job involve the hands • Some exa...
Preventative Actions Use the following preventative actions to protect your hands • Proper hand placement • Maintaining fo...
Gloves Rubber gloves include gloves made out of rubber, neoprene, vinyl, or latex • Rubber gloves – Must be worn when work...
Apr 2013 • While making plastic molds on her first--and last--day in April, Ramirez suffered a searingly painful burn on h...
Prevention Maintain control of a lifted load; losing control can cause loads to shift or drop
January 2015 • One company • Two box knife cuts • One stripping cable • Another cutting open a box toward him
Glove Selection Be sure you know which glove is appropriate for the task that you are doing
Foot Protection
Foot Protection • Work shoes • Boots • Steel-toed shoes & boots
June 2014 • Broken toes. • Leather work boots. • No safety toe • Crane dropped load as lifted
ANSI Z41 • At the official test height of 3ft with 75lbs there was 0.5″ of clay compression with the steel-toe boot, which...
Water
Jewelry and Loose Clothing • Ring can strip the skin off a finger or pull it off. • Loose clothing can get caught in rotat...
