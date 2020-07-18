Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
365 Day 2 – Written Hazard Communication Program John Newquist, MS, CSP, CIT, OHST, CHST
390 416 450 475 495 583 586 1,166 1,238 1,510 .151(c) .178(I)(1)(i) .134(c)(1) .212(a)(3)(ii) .1200(g)(8) .134(e)(1) .147(...
1906 - The Jungle “...he worked in a place where his feet were soaked in chemicals, and it was not long before they had ea...
IL Right to Know - 1984  Each company was to send a copy of all MSDS’s to Springfield  MSDS’s to be furnish to any IL wo...
OSHA 1910.1200 Standard  Several states enacted their own “Right to Know” law  Chemical manufacturers wanted one uniform...
#1 1910.1200(e)(1) Written hazard communication program Must contain a list of hazardous chemicals 1521 citations in 20...
(e) Program Requirements  Addresses non-routine tasks  Discusses other contractors' responsibilities  Available upon re...
(e) Written Program Describes how the standard will be implemented in that facility
June 2017
June 2017
Johnanewquist@gmail.com
OSHA Written HAzard Commnication Written Program
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

OSHA Written HAzard Commnication Written Program

25 views

Published on

This is the number one cited standard by OSHA. Here is a short video on how to comply.

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

OSHA Written HAzard Commnication Written Program

  1. 1. 365 Day 2 – Written Hazard Communication Program John Newquist, MS, CSP, CIT, OHST, CHST
  2. 2. 390 416 450 475 495 583 586 1,166 1,238 1,510 .151(c) .178(I)(1)(i) .134(c)(1) .212(a)(3)(ii) .1200(g)(8) .134(e)(1) .147(c)(4)(i) .1200(h)(1) .212(a)(1) .1200(e)(1) KNIOZIJZOZ Most Frequently Cited Serious Violations in General Industry 2 Overall1910MFC HAZARD COMMUNICATION – WRITTEN PROGRAM MACHINE GUARDING – TYPES OF GUARDING METHODS HAZARD COMMUNICATION – INFORMATION AND TRAINING MEDICAL & FIRST AID – SUITABLE QUICK DRENCHING OR FLUSHING FACILITY RESPIRATORS – EMPLOYER ESTABLISHING A WRITTEN RESPIRATOR PROGRAM HAZARDOUS COMMUNICATION – MAINTAIN COPIES OF SDS’S HAZARDOUS ENERGY CONTROL – PROCEDURES SHALL BE DEVELOPED MACHINE GUARDING – POINT OF OPERATIONS POWERED INDUSTRIAL TRUCKS – COMPETENCY TRAINING RESPIRATORS – MEDICAL EVALUATIONS 29CFR1910SUBPARTS
  3. 3. 1906 - The Jungle “...he worked in a place where his feet were soaked in chemicals, and it was not long before they had eaten through his new boots. Sores began to break out on his feet...the sores would not heal - in the end his toes would drop off.” Upton Sinclair
  4. 4. IL Right to Know - 1984  Each company was to send a copy of all MSDS’s to Springfield  MSDS’s to be furnish to any IL worker upon request
  5. 5. OSHA 1910.1200 Standard  Several states enacted their own “Right to Know” law  Chemical manufacturers wanted one uniform law vs. various state laws  1910.1200 Ordered by Congress - 1985  Global Harmonization Standard (GHS) added in 2012
  6. 6. #1 1910.1200(e)(1) Written hazard communication program Must contain a list of hazardous chemicals 1521 citations in 2019
  7. 7. (e) Program Requirements  Addresses non-routine tasks  Discusses other contractors' responsibilities  Available upon request to any employee or contractor
  8. 8. (e) Written Program Describes how the standard will be implemented in that facility
  9. 9. June 2017
  10. 10. June 2017
  11. 11. Johnanewquist@gmail.com

×