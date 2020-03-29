Covid19 webinar final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tactical Solutions for Workplace Safety During the Coronavirus Pandemic Rachel Allshiny John Newquist Janet Schulte NATION...
Global Information as March 26, 2020 RAPID INCREASES GLOBAL SPREAD Date Deaths Infected March 26 1004 69,684 March 20 195 ...
What is a Coronavirus? ● Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses which may cause illness in animals or humans. ● In hu...
What is COVID-19? • COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus. • This new viru...
What is COVID-19? Image via 3M • COVID-19 is 0.125 um (microns) NATIONAL SAFETY EDUCATION CENTER ALL RIGHTS RESERVED 2020
COVID-19 vs Influenza: Similarities Symptoms • Fever • Body aches • Fatigue • Cough • Shortness of breath • Sometimes vomi...
COVID-19 vs Influenza: Similarities Transmission: • Can be spread from person to person through droplets in the air from a...
COVID-19 vs Influenza: Similarities Treatment: • Neither virus is treatable with antibiotics, which only work on bacterial...
COVID-19 vs Influenza: Similarities Prevention: ● Frequent, thorough hand washing ● Covering your nose when sneezing, and ...
COVID-19 vs Influenza: Differences Cause: COVID-19: Caused by one virus, the novel 2019 coronavirus, now called severe acu...
COVID-19 vs Influenza: Differences While the flu and COVID-19 may be transmitted in similar ways, there is also one possib...
COVID-19: Incubation The incubation period for COVID- 19 (i.e. the time between exposure to the virus and onset of symptom...
COVID-19 Life JHI: COVID-19 can persist on inanimate surfaces like metal, glass or plastic for up to 9 days, but can be ef...
COVID-19 vs Influenza: Differences Antiviral Medications COVID-19: Antiviral medications are currently being tested to see...
COVID-19 vs Influenza: Differences Vaccine: COVID-19: No vaccine is available at this time, though it is in progress. Flu:...
COVID-19 vs Influenza: Differences ● The COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly. ● Since this disease is caused by a new v...
COVID-19 Animals ● Health authorities in Hong Kong have confirmed that a dog belonging to a person who had contracted the ...
COVID-19 What Happens When I go Back to Work All employers need to consider how best to decrease the spread of COVID-19 an...
COVID-19 What Happens When I go Back to Work Reduce Transmission Employees who have symptoms (i.e., fever, cough, or short...
COVID-19 What Happens When I go Back to Work Maintain a Heathy Business Operation Identify a workplace coordinator who wil...
COVID-19 What Happens When I go Back to Work Maintain a healthy work environment Consider improving the engineering contro...
COVID-19 What Happens When I go Back to Work Maintain a healthy work environment Support respiratory etiquette and hand hy...
COVID-19 What Happens When I go Back to Work Maintain a healthy work environment Routinely clean and disinfect all frequen...
COVID-19 What Can I Expect Next? Expect: More testing. More Ventilators. More PPE NATIONAL SAFETY EDUCATION CENTER ALL RIG...
Quinine Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are oral prescription drugs that have been used for treatment of malaria and ce...
Potassium A new research (NON PEER REVIEW) study by researchers from Wenzhou Medical University in Zhejiang province lead ...
N95 Respirators N95 will filter out more than 95% of the particles Shortages presently 100% acrylic scarf, double wrapped ...
Any Questions? NATIONAL SAFETY EDUCATION CENTER ALL RIGHTS RESERVED 2020
