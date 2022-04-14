Successfully reported this slideshow.

QuickBooks error H505 occurs when user face inconvenience to use multi-user mode and The reason for the error code H505 is usually that Incorrect network configuration or more than one workstation are turned on as a Hosting mode. To resolve Error code H505 in QuickBooks you can follow the article and If you would face any issue then Dial our Helpline number 855-856-0042.

Let's see what is QuickBooks error H505 and how to fix it?

  1. 1. What Is QuickBooks error H505 & How To Fix It? Error H505 in QuickBooks can take place when you try to access a company file that is not located on your computer. The error indicates that the company file needs an additional configuration. QuickBooks error H505 belongs to the multi-user mode error that is caused when something is blocking the multi-user connection to your server. There are various other reasons behind the QuickBooks error H505. In this post, we will discuss the possible reasons and some of the most effective troubleshooting solutions to resolve error code H505.
  2. 2. How does QuickBooks Multi-User Mode Error H505 appear on Windows? QuickBooks error H505 is a perplexing technical error that occurs while accessing the company file. When the error occurs, you may see an error message on your screen that reads, “You are trying to work with a company file that is located on another computer, but that computer needs additional installation and setup (H505)”. Furthermore, the error message also prompts users to verify that QuickBooks is set up to host multi-user access.
  3. 3. What Are The Possible Reasons Behind The QuickBooks Error Code H505? QuickBooks error H505 can take place due to several reasons described in the below- given steps: ● When the network data (.ND) is damaged, it can prevent QuickBooks from accessing the server. ● If the QuickBooks Database Server Manager is turned off. ● Sometimes, QuickBooks fails to communicate with the company file located on the server due to incorrect hosting configuration settings. ● When you are not able to get the IP address of the Host computer, error H505 in QuickBooks can come into sight. ● Wrong DNS settings are also one of the apparent reasons behind the error. ● Restrictive Firewall settings are preventing QuickBooks from accessing the server.
  4. 4. How To Troubleshoot QuickBooks Error Code H505? Follow the below-described solutions to get rid of QuickBooks error H505: Solution 1: Repair Damaged .ND File ● Network Data (.ND) is a configuration file located in the same folder having the QuickBooks company file. QuickBooks uses this file to access the file located on the network. To rename.ND file, follow the below-given steps: ● Go to the folder containing the QuickBooks company file. ● Next, locate and right-click the network data file having an extension .ND. ● Select Rename and add .OLD at the end of the file name. ● Check if the QuickBooks error H 505 is resolved. If not, try the next troubleshooting solution.
  5. 5. Solution 2: Run QuickBooks Database Server Manager QuickBooks Database Server Manager helps QuickBooks to communicate with the network server. When the service is disabled, you may receive QuickBooks error H505 when opening the company file. To resolve the error: ● Download QuickBooks Tool Hub from a legit source. ● Save the downloaded file to a suitable location. ● Next, click on the downloaded QuickBooksToolHub.exe file. ● Follow the on-screen instructions to install the tool. ● Once the installation is done, open QuickBooks Tool Hub. ● Now from within the tool, select Network Issues, and it will open the QuickBooks Database Server Manager. ● Use the Browse option to select the company file folder and then click Start Scan. ● It will make QuickBooks Database Server Managerrepair your Firewall and provide all the efficient permission to access all the workstations. ● Hit Close once you are done.
  6. 6. Conclusion ow that you are here after reading this full post, you would have fixed the error code H505 in QuickBooks. However, if you need help from qualified QuickBooks experts in the error resolution, give us a call on our QuickBooks Desktop support number 8558560042. On connecting, you can get hassle-free assistance in troubleshooting QuickBooks error H505.

