Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Why is Safe Driving important? Drive Safe, Drive Smart is the moto of OtoZen. OtoZen is a wise, across the board driving p...
Upgrade your car’s technology right away. Add current highlights to any vehicle like calendar reminders, Google assistant ...
 Used information to figure out the perfect opportunity to start your drive and invest less energy in rush hour gridlock?...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Services
26 views
Jun. 16, 2021

Why is safe driving important

OtoZen Pod, one of the must have auto accessories for safe driving, prevent texting and driving, &amp; avoid cell phone using while driving. OtoZen is an intelligent, all-in-one driving assistant that keeps you connected, entertained and productive while eliminating unsafe driving distractions. OtoZen helps you avoid driving distractions without giving up convenience, keeping you productive and focused without needing to touch your phone.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(5/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(0/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
One Million Followers: How I Built a Massive Social Following in 30 Days Brendan Kane
(4/5)
Free
Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries Safi Bahcall
(4.5/5)
Free
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence—and How You Can, Too Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life Sara Bliss
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Just Work: Get Sh*t Done, Fast & Fair Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT Jamie Kern Lima
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter: Untitled Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Billionaire James Altucher
(4.5/5)
Free
Fooled by Randomness: The Hidden Role of Chance in Life and in the Markets Nassim Nicholas Taleb
(4.5/5)
Free
The Total Money Makeover: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness Dave Ramsey
(5/5)
Free
What Color is Your Parachute? 2016: A Practical Manual for Job-Hunters and Career-Changers Richard N. Bolles
(5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Why is safe driving important

  1. 1. Why is Safe Driving important? Drive Safe, Drive Smart is the moto of OtoZen. OtoZen is a wise, across the board driving partner that keeps you associated, engaged and useful while wiping out unsafe driving distractions. All you require for your safe driving in one spot. OtoZen assists you with abstaining from driving distractions without surrendering accommodation, keeping you useful and cantered without expecting to contact your phone. Carry More Safety and Joy to Your Drive. OtoZen keeps your eyes out and ensure safe driving and your hands on the wheel while working with an enjoyable driving encounter. Its features are,  3 Year battery.  Works for any vehicle.  No Wires, No Charging.  Easy, instinctive catches.  Installs in 10 seconds.  Links to the most well-known voice aides, music apps and that’s just the beginning.
  2. 2. Upgrade your car’s technology right away. Add current highlights to any vehicle like calendar reminders, Google assistant in car, SOS button in Car & much more! OtoZen installs without tools or experience and can be easily removed so you can enjoy it in rental cars or other vehicles & ensure safe driving. Essentially connect OtoZen to your phone’s Bluetooth and go! Your Favourite New Driving App. Associate your iPhone or Android phone to OtoZen and its simple to-utilize app.  Give Live Location and ETA sharing to quite a few travellers going with OtoZen.  Provide free admittance to anybody you need to see your Live Location and ETA. Your time in the vehicle ought to do safe driving and enjoyable. Most drivers need to drive safely without feeling exhausted or inefficient, be that as it may, utilizing your phone puts you and your friends and family in danger for mishaps. Keep away from allurement of messaging and driving utilizing OtoZen Pod.  Been enticed to utilize your texting while driving to message, change a melody or join a gathering?  Wished to refresh friends and family or put calendar reminders on your area and appearance time without using your phone?  Looked at your phone and barely stayed away from a mishap?
  3. 3.  Used information to figure out the perfect opportunity to start your drive and invest less energy in rush hour gridlock?  Received a ticket for speeding or messaging while at the same time driving?  Wished for an approach to break down you’re driving and become a safer driver?  Wanted to control music, podcasts and more without taking your hands off the wheel?  Worried about not having the option to get help adequately quick in the event that you had a crisis out and about? That is the reason OtoZen gives you sans hands admittance to the innovation you need while planning your daily route, making each drive really engaging associated and safer, all without taking a gander at your phone. All You Need to Drive Safe and Smart. At the point when you pick OtoZen, you’ll get:  OtoZen Pod  Steering Wheel Mount  Convenient Dash Mount Effectively add the most recent safety and accommodation to your vehicle in a moment or two.

×