Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ASME B30.9 (Eslingas de cable, cadena, sintéticas) Requiere que los usuarios de eslingas deberán ser entrenados en la sele...
FRECUENCIA DE INSPECCION SEGUN ASME B30.26 CRITERIO ADICIONAL DE DESCARTE DE GANCHOS (ASME B30.10) INSPECCION DE ACCESORIO...
Angulos ( a ) menores a 30°, no son recomendados. Ver norma ASME B30.9 para mayor información
PRACTICAS OPERATIVAS ASME B30.9 6
7
Carbono 120° Para otros tamaños, cargas o trabajos ver cátalogo Crosby
(5:1) (5:1)
PARA IZAJE: NO USAR OJOS CON GRAPAS 10 Para otras construcciones de cable consultar al área técnica Prodinsa
CON GANCHO 1/2’’ 3,4 4 5,6 6,9 11,8 17,7 27,7 38,5 46,5 72,6 - - 5,6 6,9 11,8 17,7 27,7 38,5 46,5 72,6 5/8’’ 3/4’’ 7/8’’ 1...
INSPECCIÓN DE ESLINGAS (cable, cadena, sintéticas) Una inspección visual será realizada por el usuario o persona designada...
SEGUN B 30.9 (5:1)PARA CABLES ALMA DE ACERO (Tonf)
ESTROBOS 2 RAMALES
Medida Cadena en Ton.
2,5 5,0 7,54,0 9,35,0 11,66,2 13,9 20,0* 24,9* 29,9* 2,0* 3,9* 5,7* 7,1* 8,9* 10,7* 15,1* 18,9* 22,7* 1,6* 3,1* 4,6* 5,7* ...
Kg/m Aprox. 0,46 0,61 0,79 0,94 1,26 1,45 2,07 2,5111,316,011,3 14,1 18,1 24,0 29,9 40,8 11,2 14,5 19,2 23,9 32,7 28,1 36,...
COLOR NARANJA NARANJA NARANJA NARANJA NARANJA NARANJA ESLINGAS TUBULARES TRENZADA DE POLIESTER “BRAIDED 8 PARTES” Kg/M Apr...
HEAVY DUTY NARANJA LARGO MÁXIMO DISPONIBLE PARA FABRICAR: 45 METROS CARGA LÍMITE (WLL) ESLINGAS TUBULARES (ROUNDSLINGS) PA...
Guia usuario izaje
Guia usuario izaje
Guia usuario izaje
Guia usuario izaje
Guia usuario izaje
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guia usuario izaje

41 views

Published on

Guía de usuario de rigger

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guia usuario izaje

  1. 1. ASME B30.9 (Eslingas de cable, cadena, sintéticas) Requiere que los usuarios de eslingas deberán ser entrenados en la selección, inspección, adverten- cias al personal, condiciones ambientales, y prácticas de izar carga. Todos y cada uno de los distintos tipos de eslingas deberán ser claramente identificados. ASME B30.26 (Accesorios de Izaje) Requiere que los usuarios de accesorios de izaje de carga deberán ser entrenados en la selección, inspección, advertencias al personal, condiciones ambientales y práctica de izaje de carga. Todo accesorio de izaje de carga deberá ser identificado con un logo o nombre del fabricante. Refiérase al catálogo Crosby como también a la literatura de aplicación del producto específico. Fono: +56-2 2565 8110 www.prodinsa.cl
  2. 2. FRECUENCIA DE INSPECCION SEGUN ASME B30.26 CRITERIO ADICIONAL DE DESCARTE DE GANCHOS (ASME B30.10) INSPECCION DE ACCESORIOS DE IZAJE ASME B30.26 calificada calificado
  3. 3. Angulos ( a ) menores a 30°, no son recomendados. Ver norma ASME B30.9 para mayor información
  4. 4. PRACTICAS OPERATIVAS ASME B30.9 6
  5. 5. 7
  6. 6. Carbono 120° Para otros tamaños, cargas o trabajos ver cátalogo Crosby
  7. 7. (5:1) (5:1)
  8. 8. PARA IZAJE: NO USAR OJOS CON GRAPAS 10 Para otras construcciones de cable consultar al área técnica Prodinsa
  9. 9. CON GANCHO 1/2’’ 3,4 4 5,6 6,9 11,8 17,7 27,7 38,5 46,5 72,6 - - 5,6 6,9 11,8 17,7 27,7 38,5 46,5 72,6 5/8’’ 3/4’’ 7/8’’ 1’’ 2’’ 2 1/2’’ 1 1/4’’ 1 1/2’ 1 3/4’ TAMAÑO A - 342 A - 345
  10. 10. INSPECCIÓN DE ESLINGAS (cable, cadena, sintéticas) Una inspección visual será realizada por el usuario o persona designada para determinar daños, previo a cada uso o turno que será utilizada la eslinga. Una inspección completa para verificar daños será efectuada periódicamente por una persona designada, por lo menos anualmente. Regístros deberán ser mantenidos de las más recientes inspecciones periódicas. Etiquetas faltantes o ilegibles, evidencia de daño sea por calor, estrobos torcidos, accesorios oxidados, con fisuras, muescas, hendiduras, corrosión o quebraduras. Otras condiciones incluyendo daños visibles que pongan en duda el continuar usando el estrobo o la eslinga.
  11. 11. SEGUN B 30.9 (5:1)PARA CABLES ALMA DE ACERO (Tonf)
  12. 12. ESTROBOS 2 RAMALES
  13. 13. Medida Cadena en Ton.
  14. 14. 2,5 5,0 7,54,0 9,35,0 11,66,2 13,9 20,0* 24,9* 29,9* 2,0* 3,9* 5,7* 7,1* 8,9* 10,7* 15,1* 18,9* 22,7* 1,6* 3,1* 4,6* 5,7* 7,1* 8,5* 12,1* 15,1* 18,1* 3,9* 7,8* 11,5* 14,2* 17,8* 21,4* 30,3* 37,8* 45,4* 16,0* 19,9* 23,9* 40,0* 49,8* 59,8* 7,5 10,35,3 12,96,7 15,58,0 0,6 1,1 2,0 1,1 2,2 4,0 1,7 3,2 6,0 2,2 4,0 7,4 2,8 5,0 9,3 3,4 4,3 8,3 5,3 10,3 6,4 12,4 6,0 11,1 1,5 2,8 5,0 2,8 5,6 10,0 4,3 8,0 14,9 5,6 10,0 18,5 7,1 12,4 23,1 8,4 10,7 13,3 25,8 30,916,0 15,0 20,6 27,8 CARGA LÍMITE DE TRABAJO DE ESLINGAS SINTETICAS SEGÚN NORMA ASME B30.9 CARGA LÍMITE DE TRABAJO (WLL) ESLINGAS PLANAS OJO - OJO DE POLIESTER La Carga Límite de Trabajo (WLL), de las Eslingas de Poliester se calcula: Resistencia a la ruptura de la Cinta -20% * : Estos valores no estan contemplados en la Norma ASME B30.9 Factor de diseño 5:1 ASME B30.9 - 2003 EN TON. METRICAS Largo Máximo 1 Capa = 99m Largo Máximo 2 Capas = 49m Largo Máximo 4 Capas = 24m 3 3 3
  15. 15. Kg/m Aprox. 0,46 0,61 0,79 0,94 1,26 1,45 2,07 2,5111,316,011,3 14,1 18,1 24,0 29,9 40,8 11,2 14,5 19,2 23,9 32,7 28,1 36,3 48,1 59,9 81,6 24,4 31,4 41,6 51,9 70,7 19,9 25,7 34,0 42,3 57,7 14,1 18,1 24,0 29,9 40,8 3,22 4,19 5,16 6,12 9,02 16,7 3,8 0,9 CARGA LÍMITE DE TRABAJO DE ESLINGAS SINTETICAS SEGÚN NORMA ASME B30.9 Largo Máximo = 45m Factor de diseño 5:1 B30.9 - 2003 EN TON. METRICAS CARGA LÍMITE DE TRABAJO (WLL) ESLINGAS TUBULARES DE POLIESTER VIOLETA VERDE AMARILLO GRIS ROJO CAFÉ AZUL NARANJA NARANJA NARANJA NARANJA NARANJA NARANJA
  16. 16. COLOR NARANJA NARANJA NARANJA NARANJA NARANJA NARANJA ESLINGAS TUBULARES TRENZADA DE POLIESTER “BRAIDED 8 PARTES” Kg/M Aprox. 38,6 47,8 61,7 81,7 101,8 138,8 30,8 38,2 49,4 65,4 81,4 111,0 77,1 95,6 123,4 163,5 203,6 277,6 66,8 82,8 106,8 141,6 176,3 240,4 54,5 67,6 87,2 115,6 143,9 196,3 38,6 47,8 61,7 81,7 101,8 138,8 11,3 14,5 18,9 23,2 27,5 40,6 CARGA LÍMITE (WLL) ESLINGAS TUBULARES TRENZADA DE POLIESTER “BRAIDED 8 PARTES” Factor de diseño 5:1 Largo Máximo = 40m Largo Mínimo = 2m
  17. 17. HEAVY DUTY NARANJA LARGO MÁXIMO DISPONIBLE PARA FABRICAR: 45 METROS CARGA LÍMITE (WLL) ESLINGAS TUBULARES (ROUNDSLINGS) PARA CARGA PESADA Kg/m Aprox. Para cargas mayores a 150 (Ton), consultar al Área Técnica. Para distintas capacidades bajo 50, sobre 50 o valores intermedios, consultar al Área Técnica. DYNEEMA pesa aprox. de las eslingas de poliester 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 120 130 140 150 40 48 56 64 72 80 88 96 104 112 120 100 120 140 160 180 200 220 240 260 280 300 87 104 121 139 156 173 191 208 225 242 260 71 85 99 113 127 141 156 170 184 198 212 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 120 130 140 150 3,72 4,29 4,86 5,43 6,00 6,57 7,14 7,71 8,28 8,85 9,42 SUPER DYNEEMA Factor de Diseño 5:1 1/4

×