ADA Partners with Yumlish to Fight Diabetes

Dr. John Kriak is an educational content developer and consultant with 25 years of experience. As president and CEO of CAMMCO, LLC, Dr. John Kriak offers consulting services to various clients including the American Diabetes Association.



In April 2021, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) announced Yumlish as a new partner in its National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP). DPP is a national research-based initiative launched by multiple organizations including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to address the epidemic of type 2 diabetes and prediabetes.



Yumlish, an online educational platform, provides health strategies to people with chronic conditions to help them lead healthier lives. Through its text-based tools and games, Yumlish will help people with prediabetes to prevent or delay further disease progression.



In an effort to boost health equity, the ADA and Yumlish will be focusing on delivering their DPP services to underserved communities such as the Hispanic and Latino populations, who are twice as likely to develop diabetes than white populations.