Trimodal Management of Locally Invasive Urinary Bladder Cancer

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
To evaluate the response of the modern bladder-preservation treatment modality; Trimodal Therapy (TMT) in Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC). Aiming at bladder preservation in MIBC, TMT was to offer a quality- of-life advantage and avoid potential morbidity and mortality of Radical Cystectomy (RC) without compromising oncologic outcomes.
To evaluate the response of the modern bladder-preservation treatment modality; Trimodal Therapy (TMT) in Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC). Aiming at bladder preservation in MIBC, TMT was to offer a quality- of-life advantage and avoid potential morbidity and mortality of Radical Cystectomy (RC) without compromising oncologic outcomes.
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd