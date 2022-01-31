Successfully reported this slideshow.
What cleaners are safe to use around childcare jbn cleaning

Jan. 31, 2022
Your business depends on the first appearance you give to your childcare centre. We can certainly help you make it count and make your children stay safe. Keep your standards up and let your center be a trusted household name in all of Sydney. It all starts with how safe you keep the environment for the children. Worry not, JBN Cleaning is here for your childcare Cleaning Services Sydney to your premises and keeping the children safe from all the bacteria and viruses. JBN has been in the industry for over 10 years. We have known almost everything there is and all that there will be to clean different types of childcare cleaning services in Sydney.

https://jbncleaning.com.au/child-care-center-cleaning-services-sydney/

  1. 1. What cleaners are safe to use around childcare? JBN Cleaning 1
  2. 2. About! Keep your standards up and let your center be a trusted household name in all of Sydney. Worry not, JBN Cleaning is here to make risk. We offer the perfect childcare cleaning Sydney that’ll add a whole new shine to your premises and keep the children safe from all infections, bacterias and viruses around your centre. 2
  3. 3. Parents and those in the childcare industry are going to be cleaning more than ever, and that is a good thing. Creating cleaner and play environments means children are less exposed to bacteria and viruses, so they’re overall healthier. There’s just one major problem are ● Cleaners ● Sanitizers ● Disinfectants so the option is to switch to a JBN Cleaning to made with more natural and eco friendly ingredients. Safe Cleaners You Should Be Using 3
  4. 4. When going about making your childcare cleaning safer for children, it’s important to think of all the different factors at play. 1. Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach 2. Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi Surface Cleaner 3. DIY Home Cleaners 4. Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant 5. Windex Multi Surface Disinfectant Cleaner Cleaner Solution 4
  5. 5. Make a wise choice! We are sure to bring about a transformation at your childcare center. Accountability We take complete responsibility to transform your premises Vast Experience JBN has different type of childcare cleaning services in Sydney. Affordability Health First Only use complete non-toxic supplies that are not in any way harmful to children. 1 3 4 2 5
  6. 6. Childcare cleaning professionals… You’re in the right place! Cleaning a childcare center cleaning is not an easy job. There are just way too many considerations that you should pay attention to before diving in headfirst. ● Daily Cleaning ● Weekly Cleaning ● Monthly Cleaning This can prevent you from leaving out on any corner and give comprehensive care between the end-to-end of your facility. 6
  7. 7. ● Basic brooming, vacuuming, and micro-fiber dusting for surface dirt removal of the floor spaces, walls, and other soft surfaces ● Play area, diaper changing station, and the kitchen spaces should definitely be a part of your daily childcare cleaning. ● Organization of toys, art supplies, and other things that are utilized by the kids on a daily basis. ● Disinfection of high-touch points including tabletops, toys, flush handles, toilet seat doorknobs, switchboards, staircase railings, etc ● Complete disinfection from the corner to corner of toilet areas Daily Cleaning 7
  8. 8. Your childcare cleaning needs to be assessed month on month to perfect the procedure with time. You should go around your space looking for any shortcomings and make sure they are improvised to meet the demands that they are set out for. ● Make sure to check all your drains and plumbing to look for any possible clogging or overflows ● Go for a complete deep cleaning of your carpet upholstery, baseboards, windowsills, and toilet areas ● Polish all your floor spaces to look their best for the month that follows Monthly cleaning 8
  9. 9. We inspect every inch of your childcare center, therefore no stain or dust unattended. No Corner Left Maintain a clean childcare center 1 All that we use to ensure the best outcomes to beneﬁt you better. Class Equipments 2 JBN is not just conscious about the children’s health, and our environment. Eco-friendly 3 Fix an appointment at your convenience, sit back, and relax. We’ll take care of everything. Lesser involvement 4 9
  10. 10. We are Here To… ➔ Make cleaning services in Sydney affordable ➔ Provide complete hygiene check-up ➔ Send background verified and trained cleaners ➔ Guarantee 100% service satisfaction ➔ Provide eco-friendly cleaning supplies ➔ Sanitize any place you want us to JBN Cleaning is here to do childcare centre cleaning, to keep it free from infections 10
  11. 11. 11 We understand that your business matters to you and so does the health of every single child. At JBN cleaning, we have been doing this for years now. Most importantly, we have been doing it to absolute perfection time and again for all childcare centre cleaning Sydney. Get in touch with us and have a Quest conversation. Ask us about all that you need to know. Result You Get…
  12. 12. 12 ● Daily Cleaning ● Gym Cleaning ● Hospital Cleaning ● Factory Cleaning ● Medical Cleaning ● Industrial Cleaning ● Commercial Window Cleaning ● Post Event Cleaning ● Retail Cleaning ● Commercial Floor Cleaning ● Business Cleaning ● Builders Cleaning ● Corporate Cleaning ● Green Cleaning ● Warehouse Cleaning ● Child Care Cleaning ● Data Centre Cleaning ● Hospitality Cleaning ● School Cleaning ● Strata Cleaning ● Organic commercial cleaning ● Commercial deep cleaning ● Emergency cleaning ● Showroom cleaning ● Golf club cleaning ● Monthly cleaning services ● Factory ﬂoor cleaning ● After party cleaning ● Church cleaning ● Daily oﬃce cleaning Our Services
  13. 13. 13 ● Alexandria ● Auburn ● Bankstown ● Baulkham Hills ● Beverly Hills ● Bondi Junction ● Bexley ● Bellevue Hill ● Blacktown ● Bondi ● Burwood ● Edgecliff ● Surry Hills ● Castle Hill ● Chatswood ● Double Bay ● Mascot ● Sydney City ● Mosman ● Rosebery ● Rose Bay ● Revesby ● Penrith ● Newport ● Roseville ● Rooty Hill ● North Ryde ● Liverpool ● Neutral Bay ● North Sydney Our Services Areas
  14. 14. 14 +61 0291885449 info@jbncleaning.com www.jbncleaning.com.au www.facebook.com/jbncleaning.au www.instagram.com/jbncleaning www.twitter.com/JBNCleaning www.linkedin.com/company/jbn-cleaning CONTACT
  15. 15. Thankyou 15

