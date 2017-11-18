GRAPHICDESIGNER JJ JOHN JAIRO MANUAL CORPORATIVO
GRAPHICDESIGNER JJ JOHN JAIRO DESCRIPCION ELl logotipo es una herramienta fundamnetal el una empresa ya que nos permite po...
GUIA DE COLOR HEX: F39C04 HEX: FFFFFF HEX: 1C1C1B C: 1 % R: 243 M: 45% G: 156 Y: 97% B: 4 K: 0% C: 0 % R: 255 M: 0% G: 255...
LOGO FULL COLOR LOGO ESCALA DE GRISES LOGO BLANCO Y NEGRO GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO GRAPHICDESIGNER JJJJ GRAPHIC DESIGNE...
JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIR...
GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO J...
TAMAÑO DE PORCION: GRAFIMETRIA 10X 8X 10X 3X G = X 7X 1X
G = X TAMAÑO DE PORCION: 4x inferior 4x derecha 4x superior4X izquierda XXXX XXXX X X X X X X X X AREAS DE PROTECCIÓN:
DISPOSICIONES INCORRECTAS: DISPOSICIONES CORRECTAS: DISPOSICIONES 9 x 5,9 cm REDUCCIONES: GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ G...
ORATOR STD A B C D E F G H I J K L M N Ñ O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z a b c d e f g h i j k l m n ñ o p q r s t u v w x y z 1 2...
JJ GRAPHICDESIGNER JJ JOHN JAIRO CARPETA
HOJA MEMBRETADA GRAPHICDESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ
GRAPHICDESIGNER JJ JOHN JAIRO TARJETAS DE PRESENTACIÓN JOHN INSUASTE GERENTE GENERAL QUITO 0997529227 ainsuastea@gmail.com
SOBRE OFICIO GRAPHICDESIGNER JJ JOHN JAIRO QUITO 0997529227 ainsuastea@gmail.com GRAPHICDESIGNER JJ JOHN JAIRO
JJ SOBRE MANILA QUITO 0997529227 ainsuastea@gmail.com
SOBRE CD GRAPHICDESIGNER JJ JOHN JAIRO
CD GRAPHICDESIGNER JJ JOHN JAIRO
TEMPLATE WORD
TEMPLATE POWERT POINT
TEMPLATE POWERT POINT
TEMPLATE POWERT POINT
TEMPLATE EXCEL
JJ GRAPHICDESIGNER JOHN JAIRO TEMPLATE EMAIL
GRAPHICDESIGNER JJ JOHN JAIRO AUTOR: JOHN JAIRO INSUASTE CHASI 3“ A ”NOCTURNO
Manual Corporativo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Manual Corporativo

21 views

Published on

John Jairo Insuaste Chasi

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Manual Corporativo

  1. 1. GRAPHICDESIGNER JJ JOHN JAIRO MANUAL CORPORATIVO
  2. 2. GRAPHICDESIGNER JJ JOHN JAIRO DESCRIPCION ELl logotipo es una herramienta fundamnetal el una empresa ya que nos permite posicionar un nuevo producto y beneficio que se va a realizar, en donde su tipografia y elementos son sencillos para poder memoralizarlos y poder recordarlos. LOGOTIPO
  3. 3. GUIA DE COLOR HEX: F39C04 HEX: FFFFFF HEX: 1C1C1B C: 1 % R: 243 M: 45% G: 156 Y: 97% B: 4 K: 0% C: 0 % R: 255 M: 0% G: 255 Y: 0% B: 256 K: 0% C: 0 % R: 28 M: 0% G: 28 Y: 0% B: 27 K: 100%
  4. 4. LOGO FULL COLOR LOGO ESCALA DE GRISES LOGO BLANCO Y NEGRO GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO GRAPHICDESIGNER JJJJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ JJ JOHN JAIRO
  5. 5. JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO APLICACIÓN SOBRE FONDOS FONDOS CORRECTOS FONDOS CORRECTOS INVERSOS JJ JJ
  6. 6. GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ FONDOS INCORRECTOS FONDOS CON TEXTURAS GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHNJAIRO JJ
  7. 7. TAMAÑO DE PORCION: GRAFIMETRIA 10X 8X 10X 3X G = X 7X 1X
  8. 8. G = X TAMAÑO DE PORCION: 4x inferior 4x derecha 4x superior4X izquierda XXXX XXXX X X X X X X X X AREAS DE PROTECCIÓN:
  9. 9. DISPOSICIONES INCORRECTAS: DISPOSICIONES CORRECTAS: DISPOSICIONES 9 x 5,9 cm REDUCCIONES: GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ 4 x 2,6 cm GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ 3,3 x 2,2 cm GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ JOHN JAIRO JJJJ 1,5 x 0,8 cm GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ 6 x 3,9 cm GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ GRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ JJGRAPHIC DESIGNER JOHNJAIRO JOHN JAIRO GRAPHIC DESIGNER JJJOHN JAIRO GRAPHIC DESIGNER GRAPHICDESIGNER
  10. 10. ORATOR STD A B C D E F G H I J K L M N Ñ O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z a b c d e f g h i j k l m n ñ o p q r s t u v w x y z 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 ! ¡ ¿ ? “ ” # $ % & / ( )〔〕; . : , A B C D E F G H I J K L M N Ñ O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 ! ¡ ¿ ? “ ” # $ % & / ( )〔 〕; . : , COFFEE+TEA DEMO REGULAR La tipografía utilizada en nuestro logotipo es de la familia coffee+tea demo Regular y para el slogan se utilizó la familia tipografica Orator Std; estás tipografías fueron utilizadas para el soporte de obligaciones y documentos sean internos o externos. Se eligió estas tipografías para resaltar el impulso visual y hacerlo así lo más simple haciendo que su slogan denote el servicio a brindar. A continuación describiremos las familias tipográficas: TIPOGRAFÍA:
  11. 11. JJ GRAPHICDESIGNER JJ JOHN JAIRO CARPETA
  12. 12. HOJA MEMBRETADA GRAPHICDESIGNER JOHN JAIRO JJ
  13. 13. GRAPHICDESIGNER JJ JOHN JAIRO TARJETAS DE PRESENTACIÓN JOHN INSUASTE GERENTE GENERAL QUITO 0997529227 ainsuastea@gmail.com
  14. 14. SOBRE OFICIO GRAPHICDESIGNER JJ JOHN JAIRO QUITO 0997529227 ainsuastea@gmail.com GRAPHICDESIGNER JJ JOHN JAIRO
  15. 15. JJ SOBRE MANILA QUITO 0997529227 ainsuastea@gmail.com
  16. 16. SOBRE CD GRAPHICDESIGNER JJ JOHN JAIRO
  17. 17. CD GRAPHICDESIGNER JJ JOHN JAIRO
  18. 18. TEMPLATE WORD
  19. 19. TEMPLATE POWERT POINT
  20. 20. TEMPLATE POWERT POINT
  21. 21. TEMPLATE POWERT POINT
  22. 22. TEMPLATE EXCEL
  23. 23. JJ GRAPHICDESIGNER JOHN JAIRO TEMPLATE EMAIL
  24. 24. GRAPHICDESIGNER JJ JOHN JAIRO AUTOR: JOHN JAIRO INSUASTE CHASI 3“ A ”NOCTURNO

×