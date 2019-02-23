The Elastic Stack as a SIEM

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v69kyU5XMFI



A talk I gave at the Philly Security Shell meetup 2019-02-21 on how the Elastic Stack works and how you can use it for indexing and searching security logs. Tools I mentioned: Github repo with script and demo data - https://github.com/SecHubb/SecShell_Demo Cerebro - https://github.com/lmenezes/cerebro Elastalert - https://github.com/Yelp/elastalert For info on my SANS teaching schedule visit: https://www.sans.org/instructors/john... Twitter: https://twitter.com/SecHubb