Greece as featured in Travel+Leisure World's Best Awards 2020

As featured in Travel+Leisure World's Best Awards 2020 Greece: Hotels/Brands/Destinations
INSIDE THE GUIDE page The Top 100 Hotels in the World................3 The Top 15 European Resort Hotels............8 The ...
THE TOP 100 HOTELS IN THE WORLD travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/hotels-top-100-overall 3/39
#7 CANAVES OIA EPITOME canaves.com/canaves-oia-epitome The Top 100 Hotels in the World 4/39
#20 KATIKIES SANTORINI katikies.com/katikieshotelsantorini The Top 100 Hotels in the World 5/39
#76 CANAVES OIA BOUTIQUE HOTEL canaves.com/canaves-oia-hotel The Top 100 Hotels in the World 6/39
#78 KATIKIES MYKONOS katikies.com/katikiesmykonos The Top 100 Hotels in the World 7/39
THE TOP 15 EUROPEAN RESORT HOTELS Canaves Oia Epitome # 1 Katikies Santorini # 3 Canaves Oia Boutique Hotel # 1 0 travelan...
#15 GRACE SANTORINI aubergeresorts.com/gracehotel The Top 15 European Resort Hotels 9/39
THE TOP 10 GREECE RESORT HOTELS Katikies Mykonos # 4 Canaves Oia Epitome # 1 Katikies Santorini # 2 Canaves Oia Boutique H...
#6 ANDRONIS LUXURY SUITES andronis-suites.com The Top 10 Greece Resort Hotels 11/39
#7 ANDRONIS BOUTIQUE HOTEL andronisboutiquehotel.com The Top 10 Greece Resort Hotels 12/39
#8 BILL & COO HOTELS bill-coo-hotel.com The Top 10 Greece Resort Hotels 13/39
#9 Mystique mystique.gr The Top 10 Greece Resort Hotels 14/39
#10 Blue Palace bluepalace.gr The Top 10 Greece Resort Hotels 15/39
THE TOP 25 HOTEL BRANDS IN THE WORLD travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/hotel-top-brands 16/39
#5 One&Only Resorts oneandonlyresorts.com/kea-island The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World One&Only Kea Island (coming soon...
#6 Aman aman.com/resorts/amanzoe The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Amanzoe 18/39
#17 Auberge Resorts Collection aubergeresorts.com/gracehotel The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Grace Santorini 19/39
#18 The Luxury Collection grandebretagne.gr The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Hotel Grande Bretagne 20/39
#18 The Luxury Collection kinggeorgeathens.com The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World King George Hotel 21/39
#18 The Luxury Collection santa-marina.gr The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Santa Marina Mykonos 22/39
#18 The Luxury Collection mystique.gr The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Mystique 23/39
#18 The Luxury Collection vedema.gr The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Vedema 24/39
#18 The Luxury Collection bluepalace.gr The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Blue Palace 25/39
#18 The Luxury Collection romanoscostanavarino.com The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World The Romanos 26/39
#18 The Luxury Collection domeszeenchania.com The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Domes Zeen Chania 27/39
#18 The Luxury Collection domesmiramare.com The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Domes Miramare 28/39
#19 Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts fourseasons.com/athens The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Astir Palace Hotel Athens ...
THE TOP 25 ISLANDS IN THE WORLD travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/islands 30/39
#2 Paros visitgreece.gr/en/greek_islands/cyclades/paros The Top 25 Islands in the World 31/39
#3 Milos visitgreece.gr/en/greek_islands/cyclades/milos The Top 25 Islands in the World 32/39
#15 Crete incrediblecrete.gr The Top 25 Islands in the World 33/39
THE TOP 20 ISLANDS IN EUROPE Paros # 1 Milos # 2 Crete # 6 travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/islands-in-europe 34/39
#10 Rhodes and the Dodecanese visitgreece.gr/en/greek_islands/dodecanese/rhodes The Top 20 Islands in Europe 35/39
#11 Santorini visitgreece.gr/en/greek_islands/cyclades/santorini The Top 20 Islands in Europe 36/39
#18 Corfu and the Ionian Islands visitgreece.gr/en/greek_islands/ionian_islands/corfu The Top 20 Islands in Europe 37/39
#20 Mykonos visitgreece.gr/en/greek_islands/cyclades/mykonos The Top 20 Islands in Europe 38/39
Sales & Marketing Executive / Travel Professional linkedin.com/in/johngrigoras J O H N G R I G O R A S The properties and ...
Greece as featured in Travel+Leisure World's Best Awards 2020

Travel+Leisure World's Best Awards 2020 with rankings of Hotels, Brands and Destinations in Greece

Greece as featured in Travel+Leisure World's Best Awards 2020

  1. 1. As featured in Travel+Leisure World's Best Awards 2020 Greece: Hotels/Brands/Destinations
  2. 2. INSIDE THE GUIDE page The Top 100 Hotels in the World................3 The Top 15 European Resort Hotels............8 The Top 10 Greece Resort Hotels..............10 The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World......16 The Top 25 Islands in the World..............30 The Top 20 Islands in Europe..................34 CATEGORIES travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/worlds-best
  3. 3. THE TOP 100 HOTELS IN THE WORLD travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/hotels-top-100-overall 3/39
  4. 4. #7 CANAVES OIA EPITOME canaves.com/canaves-oia-epitome The Top 100 Hotels in the World 4/39
  5. 5. #20 KATIKIES SANTORINI katikies.com/katikieshotelsantorini The Top 100 Hotels in the World 5/39
  6. 6. #76 CANAVES OIA BOUTIQUE HOTEL canaves.com/canaves-oia-hotel The Top 100 Hotels in the World 6/39
  7. 7. #78 KATIKIES MYKONOS katikies.com/katikiesmykonos The Top 100 Hotels in the World 7/39
  8. 8. THE TOP 15 EUROPEAN RESORT HOTELS Canaves Oia Epitome # 1 Katikies Santorini # 3 Canaves Oia Boutique Hotel # 1 0 travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/resort-hotels-in-europe Katikies Mykonos # 1 1 8/39
  9. 9. #15 GRACE SANTORINI aubergeresorts.com/gracehotel The Top 15 European Resort Hotels 9/39
  10. 10. THE TOP 10 GREECE RESORT HOTELS Katikies Mykonos # 4 Canaves Oia Epitome # 1 Katikies Santorini # 2 Canaves Oia Boutique Hotel # 3 travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/resort-hotels-in-greece Grace Santorini # 5 10/39
  11. 11. #6 ANDRONIS LUXURY SUITES andronis-suites.com The Top 10 Greece Resort Hotels 11/39
  12. 12. #7 ANDRONIS BOUTIQUE HOTEL andronisboutiquehotel.com The Top 10 Greece Resort Hotels 12/39
  13. 13. #8 BILL & COO HOTELS bill-coo-hotel.com The Top 10 Greece Resort Hotels 13/39
  14. 14. #9 Mystique mystique.gr The Top 10 Greece Resort Hotels 14/39
  15. 15. #10 Blue Palace bluepalace.gr The Top 10 Greece Resort Hotels 15/39
  16. 16. THE TOP 25 HOTEL BRANDS IN THE WORLD travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/hotel-top-brands 16/39
  17. 17. #5 One&Only Resorts oneandonlyresorts.com/kea-island The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World One&Only Kea Island (coming soon) 17/39
  18. 18. #6 Aman aman.com/resorts/amanzoe The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Amanzoe 18/39
  19. 19. #17 Auberge Resorts Collection aubergeresorts.com/gracehotel The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Grace Santorini 19/39
  20. 20. #18 The Luxury Collection grandebretagne.gr The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Hotel Grande Bretagne 20/39
  21. 21. #18 The Luxury Collection kinggeorgeathens.com The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World King George Hotel 21/39
  22. 22. #18 The Luxury Collection santa-marina.gr The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Santa Marina Mykonos 22/39
  23. 23. #18 The Luxury Collection mystique.gr The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Mystique 23/39
  24. 24. #18 The Luxury Collection vedema.gr The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Vedema 24/39
  25. 25. #18 The Luxury Collection bluepalace.gr The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Blue Palace 25/39
  26. 26. #18 The Luxury Collection romanoscostanavarino.com The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World The Romanos 26/39
  27. 27. #18 The Luxury Collection domeszeenchania.com The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Domes Zeen Chania 27/39
  28. 28. #18 The Luxury Collection domesmiramare.com The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Domes Miramare 28/39
  29. 29. #19 Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts fourseasons.com/athens The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World Astir Palace Hotel Athens 29/39
  30. 30. THE TOP 25 ISLANDS IN THE WORLD travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/islands 30/39
  31. 31. #2 Paros visitgreece.gr/en/greek_islands/cyclades/paros The Top 25 Islands in the World 31/39
  32. 32. #3 Milos visitgreece.gr/en/greek_islands/cyclades/milos The Top 25 Islands in the World 32/39
  33. 33. #15 Crete incrediblecrete.gr The Top 25 Islands in the World 33/39
  34. 34. THE TOP 20 ISLANDS IN EUROPE Paros # 1 Milos # 2 Crete # 6 travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/islands-in-europe 34/39
  35. 35. #10 Rhodes and the Dodecanese visitgreece.gr/en/greek_islands/dodecanese/rhodes The Top 20 Islands in Europe 35/39
  36. 36. #11 Santorini visitgreece.gr/en/greek_islands/cyclades/santorini The Top 20 Islands in Europe 36/39
  37. 37. #18 Corfu and the Ionian Islands visitgreece.gr/en/greek_islands/ionian_islands/corfu The Top 20 Islands in Europe 37/39
  38. 38. #20 Mykonos visitgreece.gr/en/greek_islands/cyclades/mykonos The Top 20 Islands in Europe 38/39
  39. 39. Sales & Marketing Executive / Travel Professional linkedin.com/in/johngrigoras J O H N G R I G O R A S The properties and destinations featured have been compiled from Travel+Leisure World's Best Awards 2020. This notice is to inform all users I lay no claim as originator of any content included herein. The images here are not my creative product, nor do I intend to sell or profit from the creative and intellectual property of another. My sole goal is to appreciate, advance and promote awareness of the properties and destinations in Greece as featured in the Travel+Leisure World's Best Awards 2020.

×