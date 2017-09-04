Population Density A Strategic Intervention Material in Science 9 First Quarter 2017-2018 Prepared by: JOHN FLORENTINO E. ...
TaltalNationalHighSchoolECHON,JOHNFLORENTINOE. S9LT-Ie-f-30 Learning competencies Relate species extinction to the failure...
GUIDE CARD
Populations can be of the same size, but they may have different densities. When we consider the number of individuals per...
Limiting factors keep a population from increasing in size and help balance an ecosystem. Examples of limiting factors are...
ACTIVITY CARD
Activity 1Measuring Population Density Objective:  Determine the pattern of population distribution using mathematical fo...
1. Study the three patterns of population distribution in Figure 4. 2. Using the given formula for computing population de...
ASSESSMENT CARD

ENRICHMENT CARD
I. Answer briefly the following questions in your answer sheet: 1. If the population species of a given area is doubled, w...
ANSWER CARD
Population name population Population density TaltalNationalHighSchoolECHON,JOHNFLORENTINOE.
REFERENCES TaltalNationalHighSchoolECHON,JOHNFLORENTINOE. Science 9 Learning Module pp
Strategic Invention Materials Population Density

  Population Density A Strategic Intervention Material in Science 9 First Quarter 2017-2018 Prepared by: JOHN FLORENTINO E. ECHON, ScienceTeacher I Presented to: LENIE N. ELAMPARIO, Principal II
  S9LT-Ie-f-30 Learning competencies Relate species extinction to the failure of populations of organisms to adapt to abrupt changes in the environment Specific objective: • Determine the pattern of population distribution using mathematical formula • Compare the distribution patterns of the different populations.
  GUIDE CARD
  Populations can be of the same size, but they may have different densities. When we consider the number of individuals per unit area, we are referring to the density of the population. In formula, Population Density = number of individuals Size of the area Differences in population density in any community may be attributed to many factors. Population sizes change when new members move into the ecosystem. They decrease when members move out of an ecosystem. The birth rate and death rates can also affect a population's size. Anything that limits the size of a population like certain environmental conditions are called limiting factors.
  Limiting factors keep a population from increasing in size and help balance an ecosystem. Examples of limiting factors are the availability of food, water, and living conditions. Light, temperature and soil nutrients are also limiting factors because they help determine the types of organisms that can live in an ecosystem. The maximum population size an environment can support is called its carrying capacity. If the population size rises above the carrying capacity, organisms die because they cannot meet all their needs.
  ACTIVITY CARD
  Activity 1Measuring Population Density Objective:  Determine the pattern of population distribution using mathematical formula  Compare the distribution patterns of the different populations.
  1. Study the three patterns of population distribution in Figure 4. 2. Using the given formula for computing population density, calculate the density of each population. Density = number of individuals Size of area 3. Count the total number for each population. Record the number in the table. 4. On a sheet of paper, prepare a table to record the data for population density. Table 1 Population Density y 5. Calculate the density of each population. Record it in the table. Population name population Population density
  ASSESSMENT CARD
  
  ENRICHMENT CARD
  I. Answer briefly the following questions in your answer sheet: 1. If the population species of a given area is doubled, what effect would this have on the resources of the community? 2. In a population, limiting factors and population density are often related. Suppose that the population density of plant seedlings in an area is very high, explain how limiting factors may affect population density.
  ANSWER CARD
  Population name population Population density
  REFERENCES Science 9 Learning Module pp

