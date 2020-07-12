Successfully reported this slideshow.
MARANATA Minist�rio Avivah
TU �S A MINHA LUZ A MINHA SALVA��O E A TI ME RENDEREI
SE AO TEU LADO ESTOU SEGURO EM TUAS M�OS EU NADA TEMEREI
OH OH OH TU �S SANTO �H SENHOR OH OH OH TU �S DIGNO DE LOUVOR
S� EM TI CONFIAREI EU NADA TEMEREI EM FRENTE EU IREI POIS EU SEI QUE VIVO EST�S
E UM DIA VOLTAR�S DO C�U PRA NOS BUSCAR PRA SEMPRE REINAR�S ALELUIA
TU �S A MINHA LUZ A MINHA SALVA��O E A TI ME RENDEREI
SE AO TEU LADO ESTOU SEGURO EM TUAS M�OS EU NADA TEMEREI
OH OH OH TU �S SANTO �H SENHOR OH OH OH TU �S DIGNO DE LOUVOR
S� EM TI CONFIAREI EU NADA TEMEREI EM FRENTE EU IREI POIS EU SEI QUE VIVO EST�S
E UM DIA VOLTAR�S DO C�U PRA NOS BUSCAR PRA SEMPRE REINAR�S ALELUIA
S� EM TI CONFIAREI EU NADA TEMEREI EM FRENTE EU IREI POIS EU SEI QUE VIVO EST�S
E UM DIA VOLTAR�S DO C�U PRA NOS BUSCAR PRA SEMPRE REINAR�S ALELUIA
VEM JESUS VEM JESUS MARANATA ORA VEM SENHOR JESUS
VEM JESUS VEM JESUS MARANATA ORA VEM SENHOR JESUS
VEM JESUS VEM JESUS MARANATA ORA VEM SENHOR JESUS
VEM JESUS VEM JESUS MARANATA ORA VEM SENHOR JESUS
S� EM TI CONFIAREI EU NADA TEMEREI EM FRENTE EU IREI POIS EU SEI QUE VIVO EST�S
E UM DIA VOLTAR�S DO C�U PRA NOS BUSCAR PRA SEMPRE REINAR�S ALELUIA
S� EM TI CONFIAREI EU NADA TEMEREI EM FRENTE EU IREI POIS EU SEI QUE VIVO EST�S
E UM DIA VOLTAR�S DO C�U PRA NOS BUSCAR PRA SEMPRE REINAR�S ALELUIA
