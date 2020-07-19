Successfully reported this slideshow.
JESUS FILHO DE DEUS Fernandinho
DEIXOU O C�U PRA ME ENCONTRAR, AQUI N�O � O SEU LUGAR UM AMOR ASSIM, O MUNDO N�O CONHECEU.
NAQUELA CRUZ SE ENTREGOU O TEU PERD�O ME ALCAN�OU, UM AMOR ASSIM, O MUNDO N�O CONHECEU.
NO ALTAR DE ADORA��O SEJA SEMPRE EXALTADO JESUS FILHO DE DEUS.
DEIXOU A SUA GL�RIA MORREU EM MEU LUGAR JESUS FILHO DE DEUS TU �S JESUS FILHO DE DEUS
LEVOU SOBRE SI PECADO E DOR VENCEU A MORTE E RESSUSCITOU UM AMOR ASSIM O MUNDO N�O CONHECEU
LEVOU SOBRE SI PECADO E DOR VENCEU A MORTE E RESSUSCITOU UM AMOR ASSIM O MUNDO N�O CONHECEU
NO ALTAR DE ADORA��O SEJA SEMPRE EXALTADO JESUS FILHO DE DEUS.
DEIXOU A SUA GL�RIA MORREU EM MEU LUGAR JESUS FILHO DE DEUS TU �S JESUS FILHO DE DEUS
SEJA EXALTADO, ENGRANDECIDO SEU NOME � SANTO PODEROSO �S
E N�O H� NADA QUE APAGUE SEU AMOR JESUS ME LIBERTOU JESUS ME LIBERTOU
SEJA EXALTADO, ENGRANDECIDO SEU NOME � SANTO PODEROSO �S
E N�O H� NADA QUE APAGUE SEU AMOR JESUS ME LIBERTOU JESUS ME LIBERTOU JESUS ME LIBERTOU JESUS ME LIBERTOU
NO ALTAR DE ADORA��O SEJA SEMPRE EXALTADO JESUS FILHO DE DEUS.
DEIXOU A SUA GL�RIA MORREU EM MEU LUGAR JESUS FILHO DE DEUS
NO ALTAR DE ADORA��O SEJA SEMPRE EXALTADO JESUS FILHO DE DEUS.
DEIXOU A SUA GL�RIA MORREU EM MEU LUGAR JESUS FILHO DE DEUS TU �S JESUS FILHO DE DEUS
