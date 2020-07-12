Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ERA EU CASA WORSHIP
NASCI ERREI A BAGAGEM DO PASSADO EU CARREGUEI
ME VI E PERCEBI QUE ESTOU PRESO POR ERROS QUE COMETI
ERA EU CONDENADO ERA EU ERA EU CONDENADO ERA EU
JESUS FOI JULGADO EM MEU LUGAR HOJE TENHO VIDA
ELE FOI JULGADO EM MEU LUGAR HOJE TENHO VIDA
ERA EU CONDENADO ERA EU ERA EU CONDENADO ERA EU
JESUS FOI JULGADO EM MEU LUGAR HOJE TENHO VIDA
ELE FOI JULGADO EM MEU LUGAR HOJE TENHO VIDA
GRANDIOSO AMOR ME ENCONTROU HOJE EU TENHO VIDA
GRANDIOSO AMOR ME ENCONTROU HOJE EU TENHO VIDA
ERA EU CONDENADO ERA EU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Era eu

59 views

Published on

Batista

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Era eu

  1. 1. ERA EU CASA WORSHIP
  2. 2. NASCI ERREI A BAGAGEM DO PASSADO EU CARREGUEI
  3. 3. ME VI E PERCEBI QUE ESTOU PRESO POR ERROS QUE COMETI
  4. 4. ERA EU CONDENADO ERA EU ERA EU CONDENADO ERA EU
  5. 5. JESUS FOI JULGADO EM MEU LUGAR HOJE TENHO VIDA
  6. 6. ELE FOI JULGADO EM MEU LUGAR HOJE TENHO VIDA
  7. 7. ERA EU CONDENADO ERA EU ERA EU CONDENADO ERA EU
  8. 8. JESUS FOI JULGADO EM MEU LUGAR HOJE TENHO VIDA
  9. 9. ELE FOI JULGADO EM MEU LUGAR HOJE TENHO VIDA
  10. 10. GRANDIOSO AMOR ME ENCONTROU HOJE EU TENHO VIDA
  11. 11. GRANDIOSO AMOR ME ENCONTROU HOJE EU TENHO VIDA
  12. 12. ERA EU CONDENADO ERA EU

×