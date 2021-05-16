Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 16, 2021

John Crestani Review - An Honest Review !

before you take any action you need to learn well about this affiliate system john crestani is a legit or scam ? you can make money with it honestly? you can learn everything on this post !

  1. 1. My name is John Emile and in this article I will be showing you An honest review about John Crestani ! Is John Crestani’s Super Affiliate System a Scam or Legit? Many on the internet claim John Crestani’s course for affiliate marketing is a scam. Today I will be exploring whether or not those claims are true. Who is John Crestani anyway? You may have seen him pop up while watching a youtube video. After realizing its an ad if your anything like me you will wait for the skip ad button to appear so you can click it as fast as possible to get back to whatever you were watching before. John is the guy in the picture above that claims you can “become a millionaire online” if you just listen to his advice. I’ll be honest with you, I’ve seen his ads and have been annoyed thinking he was just another one of those money-grabbing scammers again that youtube seems to be plagued with. But one of his ads caught my attention so I went to his youtube channel and gave him the benefit of the doubt. To my surprise, John gave some really solid affiliate marketing advice for free. Now some of his marketing tactics should be taken with a grain of salt but others are really useful and can take your affiliate marketing strategy to the next level. Although as with any internet guru you need to sift through the up-sells to get to the good stuff. Is John a scammer? Or are he and his course legit? I believe John is a genuine guy who wants to help people. I also believe his course can be trusted and is useful. But instead of just listening to my opinions keep reading to see the comments and criticism from people who completed his course and looked into the matter even more deeply than myself. Now I get it John looks and seems just like most fake gurus out there. But realize that he gives us outrageous clickbait titles and makes crazy claims to get our attention. This is such an effective tactic which is why many solid teachers, as well as scammers alike, do this.
  2. 2. By using this method he preps us for the solid advice he will give by making sure you’re listening. This is the part about internet gurus that piss a lot of people off and rightly so. My Thoughts Regarding His Course Do I believe you are going to become super-rich from taking his course? No, I don’t think you are going to become a millionaire from taking his course, at least not overnight. Long-lasting success does not occur overnight, it takes time spent on perfecting your craft to reach your financial goals. If you have previous affiliate marketing experience or just are interested in learning more about the various ways you can use affiliate marketing to sell products then his course may be useful to you. Although it’s not guaranteed to make you rich it can help you to gain some passive income. Which over time builds up your wealth and can help you to reach your long-term financial goals. (Remember whenever taking anyone’s course that you must put in the time and effort to see results. Spending an hour or two a week will not give you sufficient results.) So, what does his course promise to teach you? His course is all about teaching you affiliate marketing using ads to drive traffic. Specifically, it shows you; * How to find the people you need to market towards * The best places to sell your products * And the best products to sell as an affiliate His course comes with one on one coaching calls as well as a money-back guarantee. It also includes a lot of extra promotional offers like copy and paste ads. But I recommend putting in the work yourself rather than using already saturated and lazy methods like that. These up-sells are just to get you to purchase the course and are best to be ignored if you are serious about becoming an affiliate marketer. Instead what I recommend is to sift through the up-sells to get to the meat and potatoes of it all. Ways To Learn Affiliate Marketing Aside From His Course
  3. 3. If you don’t have a lot of money to spend on a course there are other ways to learn about affiliate marketing. These methods include utilizing; * YouTube Videos * Books * Quora * Reddit * Articles * Facebook Groups * Or Plain Old Trial and Error My Question For You… Do you think John Crestani is another fake internet guru profiting off of lies or do you think he gives good information amidst the upsells? If you have an answer to my question then I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below. Here a link to his course if you are interested in checking it out: After reading all of this if you are interested in checking out his course; click here. * Official website John crestani (free training) >>> https://df9c5kj7qa9joy0hcgib3n3l8h.hop.clickbank.net/

