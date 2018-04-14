Successfully reported this slideshow.
BEST WAYS TO SPEED UP WINDOWS 10
Windows is the most popular desktop operating system in the world, around 82.55 percent of total users in the world use Wi...
There are many things which can hamper your Windows system performance-  Less RAM  You have a virus  You have so many s...
If you can fix all the issues described in the earlier slide then definitely you will see a boost in your Windows 10 syste...
You can fix the problem with RAM using following tips-  Get a new RAM with more capacity  Use less apps at a time  Keep...
Virus is one of the most common reason behind your slow system. The best way to avoid virus in your system is installing a...
There are many startup items which are running in your PC but you rarely use them. These startup items slow down your comp...
Steps to disable startup items- 1. Open task manager (ctrl+shift+esc) 2. Go to startup tab 3. Right click and disable the ...
There are always junk files in any computer. Types of junk files- 1. Temporary internet files 2. Recycle bin 3. Offline we...
How To Remove Junk Files Follow the steps to remove junk-  Right click on C drive  Go to properties  Click on Disk Clea...
You can fix this issue using following tips  Run Disk Cleanup  Empty Recycle Bin  Use Compact Os  Remove Duplicate Fil...
Along with the fixes described above there are some other tips which can be used to speedup Windows 10 like-  Run disk de...
I hope the tips and tricks described in these slides will help you to speedup your windows 10 system. So, enjoy a faster s...
This slides includes the best tips and tricks to speedup windows 10. Using this tips anyone can boost performance of Windows 1ystem.

