Colonialidade do poder akwe-xerente

UNIVERSIDADE FEDERAL DO TOCANTINS CÂMPUS UNIVERSITÁRIO DE MIRACEMA PÓS-GRADUAÇÃO LATO SENSU EM CULTURAS E HISTÓRIA DOS POV...
OS AKWẼ-XERENTE EM RESISTÊNCIA À COLONIALIDADE DO PODER, SABER E DO SER: POR UMA NOVA EPISTEMOLOGIA ALTERNATIVA
OBJETIVO Investigar como os processos de colonialidade do poder, saber e do ser colonizaram a cultura, a história e a educ...
METODOLOGIA Trata-se de uma pesquisa bibliográfica que tem como base teórica o pós-colonialismo. E faz uma análise dos pad...
ESTRUTURA DO TRABALHO CAPÍTULO 1 - COLONIALIDADE DO PODER, SABER E DO SER: PADRÕES IDEOLÓGICOS DE DESTRUIÇÃO DOS POVOS 1.1...
CAPÍTULO 1 - COLONIALIDADE DO PODER, SABER E DO SER: PADRÕES IDEOLÓGICOS DE DESTRUIÇÃO DOS POVOS Colonialidade Poder Princ...
São os principais elementos do: CAPITALISMO Regime econômico baseado em relações de produções caracterizadas pela venda da...
QUE LEGITIMARAM: Escravidão Trabalho forçado sem direito a remuneração. Genocídio Morte física de um determinado povo. Ser...
CAPÍTULO 2 – POLÍTICAS INDIGENISTAS E CONTATOS INTERÉTNICOS NA HISTÓRIA AKWẼ-XERENTE  A partir de 1500 até 1549 : ESCAMBO...
OS AKWẼ-XERENTE Os Akwẽ-Xerente se autodenominam Akwẽ e são chamados pelos não indígenas de Xerente. Habitam no município ...
POLÍTICAS INDIGENISTAS NO CONTEXTO AKWẼ- XERENTE Século XVIII: Primeiros aldeamentos na capitania de Goiás: Duro, Formiga,...
COLONIALIDADE DO PODER NA HISTÓRIA DO CONTATO AKWẼ-XERENTE ALDEAMENTOS A lógica foi unificar as etnias ao promover a misci...
COLONIALIDADE DO SABER E DO SER NA EDUCAÇÃO AKWẼ-XERENTE Genocídio e Etnocídio Imposição da fé católica ou protestante e d...
PERSPECTIVA AKWẼ-XERENTE: POR UMA EPISTEMOLOGIA ALTERNATIVA É“(...) é necessário desprender- se das vinculações da raciona...
Este processo de descolonização das subjetividades e de desprendimento da razão eurocêntrica vem ocorrendo paulatinamente ...
CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS Nesta linha de pensamento, ficou nítido a ação cabal dos padrões de poder e seus mecanismos de domina...
Na perspectiva dos autores Akwẽ-Xerente, para além da ideia de raça e da homogeneização da “raça índio” para todos os povo...
Trata-se de uma pesquisa bibliográfica que tem como base teórica o pós-colonialismo. E faz uma análise dos padrões de poder no contexto AKWẼ-XERENTE .

Published in: Education
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDADE FEDERAL DO TOCANTINS CÂMPUS UNIVERSITÁRIO DE MIRACEMA PÓS-GRADUAÇÃO LATO SENSU EM CULTURAS E HISTÓRIA DOS POVOS INDÍGENAS JOHN DAVID RIBEIRO SANTOS PROFª. ORIENTADORA: MÁRCIA MACHADO MIRACEMA DO TOCANTINS 2016
  2. 2. OS AKWẼ-XERENTE EM RESISTÊNCIA À COLONIALIDADE DO PODER, SABER E DO SER: POR UMA NOVA EPISTEMOLOGIA ALTERNATIVA
  3. 3. OBJETIVO Investigar como os processos de colonialidade do poder, saber e do ser colonizaram a cultura, a história e a educação da etnia indígena Akwẽ-Xerente e, concomitantemente, buscar horizontes nas teorias alternativas para descolonizá-las.
  4. 4. METODOLOGIA Trata-se de uma pesquisa bibliográfica que tem como base teórica o pós-colonialismo. E faz uma análise dos padrões de poder no contexto AKWẼ- XERENTE .
  5. 5. ESTRUTURA DO TRABALHO CAPÍTULO 1 - COLONIALIDADE DO PODER, SABER E DO SER: PADRÕES IDEOLÓGICOS DE DESTRUIÇÃO DOS POVOS 1.1 COLONIALIDADE DO PODER E MODERNIDADE 1.2 COLONIALIDADE DO SABER E DO SER 1.3 EUROCENTRISMO E A FORMAÇÃO DO ESTADO-NAÇÃO 1.4 ETNOCENTRISMO: DISCURSOS E REPRESENTAÇÕES SOBRE POVOS INDÍGENAS NO BRASIL CAPÍTULO 2 – POLÍTICAS INDIGENISTAS E CONTATOS INTERÉTNICOS NA HISTÓRIA AKWẼ-XERENTE 2.1 INDÍGENAS NO BRASIL: CONTATO, POLÍTICA E LEGISLAÇÃO INDIGENISTA 2.2 OS AKWẼ-XERENTE 2.3 POLÍTICAS INDIGENISTAS NO CONTEXTO AKWẼ-XERENTE CAPÍTULO 3 – OS AKWẼ-XERENTE EM RESISTÊNCIA À COLONIALIDADE DO PODER, SABER E DO SER: NOVA PERSPECTIVA 3.1 COLONIALIDADE DO PODER NA HISTÓRIA DO CONTATO AKWẼ-XERENTE 3.2 COLONIALIDADE DO SABER E DO SER NA EDUCAÇÃO AKWẼ-XERENTE 3.3 PERSPECTIVA AKWẼ-XERENTE: POR UMA EPISTEMOLOGIA ALTERNATIVA
  6. 6. CAPÍTULO 1 - COLONIALIDADE DO PODER, SABER E DO SER: PADRÕES IDEOLÓGICOS DE DESTRUIÇÃO DOS POVOS Colonialidade Poder Principal elemento do atual padrão de poder mundial. Está fundamentada na ideia de raça como mecanismo de classificação e dominação social. Colonialidade Saber Constitui-se a partir do legado epistemológico construído desde a colonização que culminou com a ciência moderna. Colonialidade Ser Se forma a partir da relação das duas primeiras. Que forjam os indivíduos colonizados, não somente como “inferior” e “sem conhecimento”, mas principalmente sem experiências próprias, que os fazem negar a si mesmos.
  7. 7. São os principais elementos do: CAPITALISMO Regime econômico baseado em relações de produções caracterizadas pela venda da força de trabalho dos indivíduos. EUROCENTRISMO Modo de produção de conhecimento europeu que foi sistematizado na chamada Modernidade. Teoria evolucionista e Positivista. COLONIALISMO Sistema de dominação econômico, no qual, os países colonizadores conquistavam, invadiam e exploravam os territórios coloniais.
  8. 8. QUE LEGITIMARAM: Escravidão Trabalho forçado sem direito a remuneração. Genocídio Morte física de um determinado povo. Servidão Trabalho servil vinculado principalmente à terra. Divisão racial do trabalho Divisão do trabalho a partir da classificação racial dos sujeitos. Etnocídio Morte da cultura, do espírito de um determina do povo. Etnocentrismo Visão de mundo na qual o grupo “não indígena” é pensado como centro de tudo, e “seus” valores são colocados como referências para os demais.
  9. 9. CAPÍTULO 2 – POLÍTICAS INDIGENISTAS E CONTATOS INTERÉTNICOS NA HISTÓRIA AKWẼ-XERENTE  A partir de 1500 até 1549 : ESCAMBO. Entre 1549 a 1755: ESCRAVIDÃO E CRIAÇÃO DA POLÍTICA DE ALDEAMENTO. A partir 1759: EXPULSÃO DOS JESUÍTAS E POLÍTICA DE ASSIMILAÇÃO NOS ALDEAMENTOS. A partir de 1808: CRIAÇÃO DA POLÍTICA DAS TERRAS. Entre 1910 a 1967: CRIAÇÃO DO REGIME TUTELAR, em 1910 o SPI (Serviço de Proteção aos Índios) e em 1967 a FUNAI (Fundação Nacional do Índio). Em 1988: PROMULGAÇÃO DA CONSTITUIÇÃO FEDERAL.
  10. 10. OS AKWẼ-XERENTE Os Akwẽ-Xerente se autodenominam Akwẽ e são chamados pelos não indígenas de Xerente. Habitam no município de Tocantínia situado a aproximadamente 70 km da capital Palmas. Suas terras estão situadas às margens do rio Tocantins, denominadas: Xerente e Funil. Sua organização política é representada pelos: conselho dos velhos (wawes), Cacique e Sekwa. Os Akwẽ-Xerente têm como fundamento o sol e a lua como criadores das coisas que existem no mundo, que concomitantemente formulam suas duas metades representando a noite e o dia. Em sua organização social atual, os Akwẽ se dividem em duas metades: DOÍ e WAHIRÊ. Que se subdividem em seis clãs, ou seja, cada metade possui três respectivos clãs.
  11. 11. POLÍTICAS INDIGENISTAS NO CONTEXTO AKWẼ- XERENTE Século XVIII: Primeiros aldeamentos na capitania de Goiás: Duro, Formiga, Pedro II, também conhecido como Carretão, que iniciaram impondo aos povos: Xavante, Akwẽ- Xerente, Akroá, Xacriabá, Karajá, Javaé e Krahô a viverem juntos nos aldeamentos. Século XIX: Em 1824 o aldeamento Graciosa foi estabelecido para os Akwẽ-Xerente. Em 1851 foi fundado o aldeamento Teresa Cristina. Este foi administrado pelos missionários Capuchinho Frei Antônio de Ganges e Rafael de Taggia. Século XX: Criação dos órgãos paternalistas: SPI e FUNAI. Em 1941, o censo do SPI apontou que existiam apenas sete aldeias com aproximadamente 374 habitantes que se encontravam na margem esquerda do rio Tocantins em Pedra Hume e Providência.
  12. 12. COLONIALIDADE DO PODER NA HISTÓRIA DO CONTATO AKWẼ-XERENTE ALDEAMENTOS A lógica foi unificar as etnias ao promover a miscigenação interétnica entre: Akwẽ-Xerente, Xavante, Karajá e outros. E com o avanço do capitalismo houve a necessidade de novos trabalhadores para explorar os territórios. ESTADO-NAÇÃO MODERNO Implantação da política de branqueamento imposta pelos grupos dirigentes. Negaram-lhes o direito de ser brasileiro, isto é, sem cidadania, educação, saúde e humanidade. RESISTÊNCIA AKWẼ-XERENTE O primeiro ato de resistência foi à fuga. O segundo foi a resistência ao contato que se intercalou entre guerra e paz. E por último decidiram aceitar o contato com os não indígenas.
  13. 13. COLONIALIDADE DO SABER E DO SER NA EDUCAÇÃO AKWẼ-XERENTE Genocídio e Etnocídio Imposição da fé católica ou protestante e do uso do português como língua oficial nos aldeamentos. E pela aceitação da educação não indígena. RESISTÊNCIA AKWẼ-XERENTE O povo Akwẽ estava diante do dilema: ou aceitam esta educação para defender seus direitos, em detrimento da sua cultura, ou são todos exterminados pelos não indígenas.
  14. 14. PERSPECTIVA AKWẼ-XERENTE: POR UMA EPISTEMOLOGIA ALTERNATIVA É“(...) é necessário desprender- se das vinculações da racionalidade/modernidade com a colonialidade, inicialmente e, definitivamente, com todo poder não constituído na decisão livre das pessoas livres” ( QUIJANO, 1992, p. 447). A epistemologia alternativa, conforme o autor, se sintetiza na destruição da colonialidade do poder mundial. Para tanto, é fulcral “(...) a liberdade para produzir, criticar e mudar, intercambiar cultura e sociedade. É parte, por fim, do processo de libertação social de todo poder organizado como desigualdade, como discriminatório, como exploração, como dominação.” (idem, ibidem).
  15. 15. Este processo de descolonização das subjetividades e de desprendimento da razão eurocêntrica vem ocorrendo paulatinamente entre os Akwẽ-Xerente. O próprio ato de ser consciente de sua história, da dívida histórica e de seus direitos demonstra uma nova perspectiva. E tomou o posicionamento de buscar aprender à escrita, através de coalizões com os governos e instituições religiosas para, posteriormente, escrever sua versão da história. Mesmo que de inicio em detrimento da sua cultura, mas que em longo prazo lhes trouxeram o direito de lutar com suas próprias mãos, isto é, com suas próprias palavras escritas na língua Akwẽ.
  16. 16. CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS Nesta linha de pensamento, ficou nítido a ação cabal dos padrões de poder e seus mecanismos de dominação e exploração ao destruírem povos e culturas. Principalmente, na criação de discursos e representações que deslegitimaram várias tentativas de ação dos povos indígenas, e atribuíram o próprio ato de preservar a vida, bem como, sua cultura, como um ato de selvageria.
  17. 17. Na perspectiva dos autores Akwẽ-Xerente, para além da ideia de raça e da homogeneização da “raça índio” para todos os povos indígenas. Apontam que os Akwẽ são mais do que apenas uma “raça” denominada “índio”. Eles são o que sempre foram, um povo com suas particularidades, único no mundo. Como enfatiza Vilmar Wãkainẽ (2012, p. 82): “Queremos reafirmar que nos identificamos, não como índios simplesmente, e sim como gente. Nós nos denominados como ‘gente de verdade’, isto é, Akwẽ”.
