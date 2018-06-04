Successfully reported this slideshow.
Expediente: 02341-2017-0-1308-JP-FC-04 Esp. Legal: CHINCHAY CARQUIN, GUSTAVO ALFREDO Cuaderno: Principal Escrito Nº: 01 Su...
JURADO VILLACORTA y de la demandante quien afirma estar en periodo de gestación de tres meses y dos semanas. 1.3 Es tan in...
la dificultad grave de pronunciarse sobre las pretensiones formuladas en la demanda. 1.6 Amparo la excepción de “Oscuridad...
MAXIMO JURADO VILLACORTA, tal como se desprende de la partida de nacimiento adjuntada al escrito de demanda consignada com...
servicio, fluctuando los mismos entre los S/. 1,500.00 soles a S/. 3,000.00 soles, en los periodos que laboro y en los que...
Figura procesal que estoy cumpliendo adjuntando una certificación jurada de ingresos. - El Artículo 481 del Código Civil; ...
Al juzgado pido tener presente los fundamentos de la excepción, tener por contestada la demanda y en su oportunidad señala...
Contestacion de demanda
  1. 1. Expediente: 02341-2017-0-1308-JP-FC-04 Esp. Legal: CHINCHAY CARQUIN, GUSTAVO ALFREDO Cuaderno: Principal Escrito Nº: 01 Sumilla: Contesta demanda SEÑOR JUEZ DEL CUARTO JUZGADO DE PAZ LETRADO – Sede Jr. Ausejo Salas N° 387 -HUACHO RONALD GERMAN JURADO HINOSTROZA, identificado con D.N.I Nº 15749502, con domicilio real y procesal en CALLE LOS GLADIOLOS 105- URBANIZACION SAN ANTONIO- HUARAL ; y señalando CASlLLA ELECTRONICA N° 6974 en los seguidos por MONICA MARLITH VILLACORTA SUSANIBAR por derecho propio y en representación de RONALD MAXIMILIANO JURADO VILLACORTA, sobre ALIMENTOS, ante usted con el debido respeto atentamente digo: Que, habiéndoseme notificado el 22 de enero de 2018, con la resolución Nº 01, del 28 de noviembre de 2017 que pone en mi conocimiento el traslado de la graciosísima demanda, que contiene una indebida acumulación de pretensiones, la absuelvo en los siguientes términos: 1º.- PROPONE LA EXCEPCIÓN DE AMBIGÜEDAD EN EL MODO DE PROPONER LA DEMANDA: Al amparo del numeral 4) del artículo 446º del C.P.C. propongo la EXCEPCIÓN DE AMBIGÜEDAD EN EL MODO DE PROPONER LA DEMANDA: 1.1 La excepción de oscuridad o ambigüedad se produce cuando en el tenor de la demanda no se haya precisado con claridad la pretensión o pretensiones del demandante, y en tal sentido impide el cabal ejercicio del derecho de contradicción de los emplazados. 1.2 En el caso de autos, la pretensión consiste en una indebida acumulación de pretensiones, que pretende una graciosísima Pensión Alimenticia en favor de mi hijo RONALD MAXIMO
  2. 2. JURADO VILLACORTA y de la demandante quien afirma estar en periodo de gestación de tres meses y dos semanas. 1.3 Es tan incompatible, que si sustento la defensa en que es imposible la verificación de la misma, porque la demandante no acredita los elementos jurídicos en que sustenta su pretensión, ya que tal y como señala en el numeral primero de sus fundamentos de hecho, afirma que contrajimos matrimonio el 24 de abril de 2012, pero que no dice que también hemos disuelto nuestro vínculo matrimonial con fecha 12 de agosto del año 2014 y que a la fecha somos divorciados y que el único vínculo que nos une es la de ser padres de nuestro menor hijo RONALD MAXIMO JURADO VILLACORTA, dichos hechos narrados por la demandante hacen que no tenga una pretensión clara y definida de lo que está planteando, por lo que para cualquier persona sensata, se ha producido el imposible físico y jurídico, que mi persona pueda comprender la exposición de los hechos en los que se funda la demanda porque además de que no es lo suficientemente clara, se me hace difícil ordenar la fundamentación de la contestación de la demanda. 1.4 Entonces es evidente que no se trata de una sola excepción (oscuridad o ambigüedad) –según Ticona Postigo- sino de dos excepciones. Afirma Ticona Postigo que en materia procesal civil, oscuridad y ambigüedad no son vocablos ni conceptos idénticos. En la oscuridad no es comprensible o es ininteligible lo que se pide o demanda, o los hechos que la sustentan, mientras que en la ambigüedad se puede interpretar de varias formas el petitorio, los hechos que lo sustentan, o hay contradicción. Agrega el autor citado que es necesario tener en cuenta que las dos excepciones están dirigidas a denunciar la ausencia o insuficiencia de un presupuesto procesal: los requisitos esenciales de la demanda. Que ésta no sea oscura ni ambigua, sino que el petitorio sea expresado en forma clara y precisa (Art. 424, inciso 5); que los hechos en que se funde el petitorio estén expuestos en forma precisa, con orden y claridad (Art. 424, inciso 6); que si la pretensión tiene contenido patrimonial, se indique con precisión el monto, salvo que no pudiera establecerse (Art. 424, inciso 8). 1.5 Al no haberse cumplido con esos requisitos esenciales de la demanda, se me ha colocado en indefensión y al juez en la imposibilidad o por lo menos en
  3. 3. la dificultad grave de pronunciarse sobre las pretensiones formuladas en la demanda. 1.6 Amparo la excepción de “Oscuridad o ambigüedad en el modo de proponer la demanda, en el artículo 446 numeral 7) del C.P.C. Como quiera que esta excepción es de puro derecho, no se actúan pruebas, bastando para el efecto, comprobar el contenido del petitorio “…disponer mediante SENTENCIA que el demandado cumpla con prestar alimentos en favor de nuestro hijo RONALD MAXIMO JURADO VILLACORTA con una pensión alimenticia ascendente al 50% de sus ingresos mensuales y para la demandante en periodo de tres meses y dos semanas de gestación una pensión mensual ascendente al 10% de sus ingresos…” existe ambigüedad en lo pretendido, ya que es contradictorio con sus fundamentos de hecho, ya que en el numeral uno habla de un hijo y en el numeral dos habla de la procreación de un segundo hijo, detalla además que hay un vínculo matrimonial hablando de un matrimonio de dos años, pero posteriormente menciona la existencia de una convivencia posterior a la disolución del (legalmente ya no le corresponde ninguna pensión alimenticia) y que el vínculo matrimonial se encuentra disuelto por mi supuesta infidelidad por la que la demandante aduce un periodo de depresión, cuando ella perfectamente sabe que soy una persona casada y conoce a mi cónyuge CECILIA ARLETTE DIZA VIGO, con la que tengo vínculo matrimonial desde el 31 de enero de 2015. 2.-En el supuesto que el juzgado declare fundada la excepción ante la ambigüedad de la graciosísima demanda y la demandante logre corregir el entuerto, niego y contradigo la demanda y pido se la declare infundada no sólo por la indebida acumulación de pretensiones, que sanciona el numeral 7) del artículo 427º del C.P.C. sino porque carece de sustento legal. 2.- CONTESTACION DE LA DEMANDA: 2.1 La pretensión demandada se debe declarar INFUNDADA, por carecer de sustento, pues es totalmente falso lo que se afirma en el petitorio, por cuanto si cumplo con la manutención de mi hijo. 2.2 Que, efectivamente y tal como lo señala la demandante en el primer considerando de su fundamento de hecho de su demanda, producto de la relación matrimonial sostenida, procreamos a nuestro menor hijo RONALD
  4. 4. MAXIMO JURADO VILLACORTA, tal como se desprende de la partida de nacimiento adjuntada al escrito de demanda consignada como anexo 1.B. 2. Que, en lo que respecta al segundo considerando, es FALSO lo afirmado por la demandante en el sentido que una vez que haya finalizado nuestro vínculo matrimonial hayamos seguido conviviendo, ya que dicha afirmación carece de toda lógica y es un insulto a la inteligencia y el querer imputarme la paternidad del hijo que está esperando no es esta la vía correspondiente, y que legalmente no estoy inmerso dentro de los alcances del art. 361° del código civil sobre presunción de paternidad ya que nuestro vínculo matrimonial fue disuelto hace 1,161 días. 3. Que, lo que respecta al tercer considerando ES FALSO lo afirmado por la demandante, ya que nuestro vínculo matrimonial fue disuelto el DOCE DE AGOSTO DE 2014 y lo hicimos de mutuo acuerdo por ante NOTARIO PUBLICO CARLOS REYES UGARTE, cuya copia de la escritura pública, anexo al presente y que en la actualidad estoy casado con CECILIA ARLETTE DIAZ VIGO, con la que tengo vínculo matrimonial desde el 31 de enero de 2015 y tengo dos hijos que están bajo mi cuidado y tutela y son: CLAUDIA PATRICIA JURADO SOSA y MAURICIO FABIAN JURADO DIAZ de quienes adjunto sus partidas de nacimiento. 4. Que, con referencia al numeral cuarto y quinto de la demanda la obligación de alimentarlos es de ambos y para ello no debe sustraerse para su cumplimiento en nombrar enfermedades y es falso lo afirmado por la demandante que nunca haya cumplido con mi obligación de padre, pues en reiteradas oportunidades el recurrente entregó dinero en efectivo directamente a la demandante y de los cuales se negó a firmar algún comprobante de pago. 5. Que, con relación al sexto considerando de los fundamentos de hecho de la demanda, debo señalar que es cierto en parte. En cuanto el extremo que menciona que soy contador colegiado. En el extremo de que el recurrente labora en instituciones públicas, teneduría de libros, consultoría fiscal y auditoria, debo de afirmar categóricamente que es FALSO, ya que mi persona no tiene un empleo fijo y permanente y que los contratos que tengo la mayoría son CAS, donde no se tiene casi ningún derecho y que los contratos son temporales estableciéndose periodos de SEIS A SIETE MESES al año y que mis remuneraciones son variables dependiendo las instituciones a donde brindo
  5. 5. servicio, fluctuando los mismos entre los S/. 1,500.00 soles a S/. 3,000.00 soles, en los periodos que laboro y en los que no, algunas veces no percibo monto alguno y eso lo sabe perfectamente la demandante. 6. Debo poner en conocimiento de su despacho que tengo otras obligaciones también y que son mis hijos CLAUDIA PATRICIA JURADO SOSA y MAURICIO FABIAN JURADO DIAZ y la de mi señora esposa CECILIA ARLETTE DIAZ VIGO en vista que tengo que asumir los gastos propios del hogar y de mi familia, asimismo se tenga en consideración que por cumplir con mis obligaciones no se ponga en riesgo mi propia subsistencia; lo más razonable sería que los gastos de alimentos y otras necesidades del menor sea compartido también por la demandante en forma equitativa y razonable. 5. Finalmente, señor Juez el recurrente no se rehúsa a pasar una pensión de alimentos a favor de mi menor hijo, sino muy por el contrario, pero solicito que al momento de fijar el monto se tenga en cuenta el estado de necesidad y las posibilidades del recurrente, así como las otras obligaciones que tengo con mis otros hijos menor hijo, mi esposa y terceros. Por tales hechos señor Juez, llegando a una conclusión razonada, oportunamente vuestro Despacho deberá fijar una pensión de alimentos razonable y equitativa, conforme a las pruebas aportadas y a la crítica situación económica en la que me encuentro, es justicia que espero alcanzar. II. FUNDAMENTO JURIDICO: Amparo mi contestación en lo dispuesto por los siguientes Artículos de carácter Adjetivo y Sustancial: - Artículos 130, 424, 425 y 442 del Código Procesal Civil; Referente a que mi parte está dando estricto cumpliendo a los requisitos y anexos que debe contener una contestación de demanda. - Artículo 565 del Código Procesal Civil; Que expone, el Juez no admitirá la contestación si el demandado no acompaña la última declaración jurada presentada para la aplicación de su impuesto a la renta o del documento que legalmente la sustituye. De no estar obligado a la declaración citada, acompañará una certificación jurada de sus ingresos, con firma legalizada;
  6. 6. Figura procesal que estoy cumpliendo adjuntando una certificación jurada de ingresos. - El Artículo 481 del Código Civil; Que señala: Los alimentos se regulan por el juez en proporción a las necesidades de quien los pide y a las posibilidades del que debe darlos, atendiendo además a las circunstancias personales de ambos, especialmente a las obligaciones a que se halle sujeto el deudor. III. MEDIOS PROBATORIOS: 1. Que, ofrezco el mérito de mi declaración jurada de ingresos con firma legalizada. 2. Que, ofrezco el mérito del acta de nacimiento de mi menor hijo MAURICIO FABIAN JURADO DIAZ a fin de acreditar que el recurrente tiene otras obligaciones. 3. Que, ofrezco el mérito del acta de nacimiento de mi menor hijo CLAUDIA PATRICIA JURADO SOSA a fin de acreditar que el recurrente tiene otras obligaciones. 3. Que, ofrezco el mérito de la partida de matrimonio. 4. Que, ofrezco el mérito del testimonio de escritura pública de divorcio con la demandante del año 2014. IV. ANEXOS: 1-A Copia de mi documento nacional de identidad. 1-B Declaración jurada de ingresos con firma legalizada 1-C Original de acta de nacimiento de mi menor hijo MAURICIO FABIAN JURADO DIAZ. 1-D Original del acta de nacimiento de mi hija CLAUDIA PATRICIA JURADO. 1-E Original de la partida de matrimonio. 1-F Copia del testimonio de escritura pública de divorcio con la demandante del año 2014 1-G B Pago de tasa judicial por ofrecimiento de pruebas de la excepción 1.H Pago de tasa judicial por ofrecimiento de pruebas de la contestación. 1.I Pago por cedulas de notificación. POR LO EXPUESTO:
  7. 7. Al juzgado pido tener presente los fundamentos de la excepción, tener por contestada la demanda y en su oportunidad señalar una pensión a favor de nuestro menor hijo con arreglo a ley. PRIMER OTRO SI DIGO.- Que conforme al artículo 80° del Código Procesal Civil; Otorgo poder en favor del Dr. JOHN E. MEZA CARMELO para que ejerza las facultades de la representación a que se refiere el artículo 74° del Código Procesal Civil, por lo que declaro estar instruido de los alcances de esta representación y que en este acto confiero, y que mi domicilio procesal es el indicado en la parte introductoria del presente recurso y señalado además mi casilla electronica. SEGUNDO OTRO SÍ DIGO.- De conformidad a lo dispuesto por el Artículo 133° del Código Procesal Civil, adjunto copias suficientes del presente recurso de los anexos para la parte contraria. Huaral, 29 de enero de 2018. …………………………………………………. RONALD GERMAN JURADO HINOSTROZA D.N.I Nº 15749502 …………………………………………… John E. Me za Carme lo Abogado Re g. Cal. 41539

