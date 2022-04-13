Successfully reported this slideshow.

Historical Antecedents in the Course of Science and Technology Part C
Historical Antecedents in the Course of Science and Technology Part C
Historical Antecedents in the Course of Science and Technology Part B

This is presentation is the continuation of Part A. This focuses on science and technology development in ancient times especially in Egypt, Greece, Rome, and China.

This is presentation is the continuation of Part A. This focuses on science and technology development in ancient times especially in Egypt, Greece, Rome, and China.

Science

Historical Antecedents in the Course of Science and Technology Part B

  1. 1. Historical Antecedents in the Course of Science and Technology Part B JOHN CARLO B. CONIENDO INSTRUCTOR
  2. 2. Objectives • After the lesson, the students must have • explained how science and technology affected the society and environment and vice versa; • identified inventions and discoveries that changed the world over the course of history; and • discussed the scientific and technological developments in the Philippines.
  3. 3. Egyptian Civilization • Located in northern Africa • Many engineering and architectural feats, including the great Pyramids of Egypt
  4. 4. Paper or papyrus • One of the earlier contribution of Egyptian civilization was the paper or papyrus which made writing easier for the world. • They developed papyrus to address the issue on the fragile and heavy clay tablets they use for record keeping. • Papyrus – was a plant that abundantly grow in the Nile river
  5. 5. Ink • As clay tablets were replaced by paper, engraving is no longer useful. • They invented ink by combining soot with different chemicals to produce inks of different colors.
  6. 6. Hieroglyphics • A system of writing developed by the Egyptians • Egyptians believed that this form of writing was given to them by their gods. • This tell the rich culture and history of ancient Egyptians
  7. 7. Cosmetics • Used for both health and aesthetic reasons. • Egyptians wore Kohl around the eyes to prevent and even cure eye diseases. • Kohl was created by mixing soot or malachite with mineral galena. • They believed that make up can protect them from evil and that beauty is a sign of holiness.
  8. 8. Wig • Another cosmetic invention of the Egyptians • During early times, wigs are used to protect the shaved heads of the wealthy Egyptians from the harmful rays of the sun. • It was considered cleaner than natural hair because it prevented the accumulation of head lice.
  9. 9. Water Clock/Clepsydra • This device utilizes gravity that affects the flow of water from one vessel to another. • The amount of water left in the device was used to determine the time. • This water clock is used as a time keeping device during the ancient times.
  10. 10. Greek Civilization • Greece Is an archipelago in the southeastern Europe. • Birthplace of western philosophy- mathematics and science.
  11. 11. Alarm Clock • A time device that tells when to start or stop • They made use of water (sometimes small stones or sand) that dropped into drums which sounded the alarm. • Plato used this alarm clock to signal the start of his lecture.
  12. 12. Water Mill • Used in agricultural processes like milling of grains which was a necessary form of food processing during that time. • This is better than mills powered by animals because they required less effort and time to operate. • They only require access to rivers or flowing water .
  13. 13. Roman Civilization • Perceived as the strongest political and social entity in the west. • Model of other civilizations In terms of law and governance.
  14. 14. Newspaper • The first newspaper known as gazettes, contained announcement of the roman empire to the people. • Engraved in metal or stones and are publicly displayed.
  15. 15. Bound Books or Codex • Julius Caesar, started the tradition of stacking up papyrus to form pages of a book. • Later on, they cover this stacked papyrus with wax (suddenly changed to animal skin) • With this invention, the romans are said to develop the first books in history.
  16. 16. Roman Architecture • The most visual contribution of the romans to the world • Said to be a continuation of the Greek architecture, hence the resemblance. • Produced sturdier and stronger infrastructures. • The roman government supported this architectural and engineering feat and funded the cathedrals and basilicas, amphitheatre, coliseums, aqueducts and even residential houses.
  17. 17. Roman Numerals • Designed by the romans to have their own number system for faster communication and transactions.
  18. 18. Chinese Civilization • Oldest civilization in Asia • China is located far east in Asia
  19. 19. Silk • They developed the technology to harvest silk and develop it to produce paper and clothing. • The silk trade opened China to the outside world, bridging the gap between the western world and the middle kingdom.
  20. 20. Tea Production • Tea is the beverage produced by pouring hot or boiling water over crushed or shredded dried tea leaves. • The first tea was drunk by a Chinese emperor. • Tea production was made possible through an invention of a machine that shred tea leaves into strips.
  21. 21. Great Wall of China • Once considered as the only man- made structure that could be seen from outer space. • The largest and most extensive infrastructure that China had built • Made with stone, brick, wood, earth and other materials showcased the engineering technology of China at that time.
  22. 22. Gunpowder • Developed by a Chinese alchemist who aimed to develop immortality. • They mixed charcoal, sulfur and potassium nitrate that could generate enormous amount of heat at an instant. • Used in bullets and cannons
  23. 23. Activity 2: Collage • In a short bond paper, be able to copy and paste pictures of the different inventions of ancient times (from Sumerian to Chinese). One bond paper for each. Due will be next meeting. I. Sumerian II. Babylonian III. Egyptian IV. Greeks V. Romans VI. Chinese
  24. 24. Reference Science, Technology and Society by: Daniel Joseph Mc Namara, SJ, Vida Mia Valverde, Ramon Beleno III, 2018
  25. 25. Supplementary Videos • Ancient Egypt 101 | National Geographic https://www.youtube.com/watch ?v=hO1tzmi1V5g • Ancient Greece 101 | National Geographic https://www.youtube.com/watch ?v=6bDrYTXQLu8 • Ancient Rome 101 | National Geographic https://www.youtube.com/watch ?v=GXoEpNjgKzg • History of Ancient China https://www.youtube.com/watch ?v=kLStXl6CmS8

