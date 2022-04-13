Successfully reported this slideshow.

Historical Antecedents in the Course of Science and Technology Part A

Apr. 13, 2022
Historical Antecedents in the Course of Science and Technology Part A

Apr. 13, 2022
Science

Historical Antecedents that lead to the development of Science and Technology in the world. This specifically tackles a recap of science and technology and the fundamental need for it all through out ancient times. Furthermore, this presentation is focused on Sumerian and Babylonian civilizations.

Historical Antecedents in the Course of Science and Technology Part A

  1. 1. Historical Antecedents in the Course of Science and Technology Part A JOHN CARLO B. CONIENDO INSTRUCTOR
  2. 2. Objectives • After the lesson, the students must have • explained how science and technology affected the society and environment and vice versa; • identified inventions and discoveries that changed the world over the course of history; and • discussed the scientific and technological developments in the Philippines.
  3. 3. Science • defined as the system of knowledge of the natural world gained through the scientific method. • - originally known as the “philosophy of the natural world” (with early Greeks’ desire to understand nature.
  4. 4. Technology • come from Greek words “tekhne” meaning “art or craft” and “logia” meaning “subject or interest” • practical applications of what we know about nature - using scientific principles for the betterment of the human situation
  5. 5. Ancient Times • In the ancient times, people were concerned with transportation and navigation, communication and record keeping, mass production, security and protection, as well as health, aesthetics and architecture.
  6. 6. Transportation • significant because people were trying to go places and discover new horizons. • search for food and better settlements. • exchange of surplus goods for things they lacked.
  7. 7. Navigation • assisted them in their journeys to unfamiliar and strange areas in the world. • allowed them to return home after important trade.
  8. 8. Communication • was also essential in their endeavors to discover and occupy new places. • helps in facilitating trades and preventing possible conflicts
  9. 9. Record-keeping • they needed to remember the places they had been to and document the trades they made with each other.
  10. 10. Weapons and Armors • used in establishments of new alliances with other tribes • used for security and protection against risk of conflict between tribes.
  11. 11. Conservation of Life • protection and cure against illnesses and diseases (both natural and man-made) that may hamper the full potential of a human being.
  12. 12. Engineering • integration • better transportation, establishment of structures for protection from human attacks and natural disasters and construction of stronger and bigger infrastructures.
  13. 13. Architecture • signs of technological advancement of a particular civilization • establish identity of a nation
  14. 14. In Conclusion • With all these in mind, one can conclude that the developments in science and technology, aside from affecting the lives of the people, were the results of many prior antecedents. • Out of necessity, people in ancient times were able to discover and invent things that would impact the lives of the modern people.
  15. 15. SUMERIAN CIVILIZATION • Sumeria is located on the southernmost tip of ancient Mesopotamia (now known as Middle East)
  16. 16. Cuneiform • one of the major contributions of the Sumerians is the development of the first writing system known as cuneiform. • a system that utilizes word pictures and triangular symbols which are carved on clay using wedge instruments and then left to dry.
  17. 17. Uruk City • a great wonder (considered as the first true city of the world) • Sumerians made a city using only mud or clay from the river, which they mixed with reeds, producing sunbaked bricks - a true engineering feat.
  18. 18. The Great Ziggurat of Ur • an engineering and architectural feat • Ziggurat also known as the mountain of gods (constructed in the same manner as the Uruk City) • It served as the sacred place of their chief god, where only priests are allowed to enter.
  19. 19. Irrigation and Dikes • as population increased, so did the demand for food. • scarcity in water and flooding caused some problems in agriculture • The creation of dikes and irrigation canals brought water to the farmlands and at the same time controlled the flooding of the rivers.
  20. 20. Sailboats • mode of transportation during Sumerian civilization is through waterways such as rivers and seas. • the invention of sailboats paved the way for transportation and trading as well as in fostering culture, information and technology.
  21. 21. Wheel • with the availability of materials to be used in making a wheel, the Sumerians invented the first wheel. • original application is in farming and food processing • invention of wheel and axle contributed in easier mass production.
  22. 22. The Plow • humans evolved from being food gatherers to farm cultivators. • a technology that would dig the ground in a faster pace. • farmers could cultivate larger parcels of land faster, enabling them to mass produce food without taking so much effort and time.
  23. 23. Roads • the Sumerians developed the first roads to facilitate faster and easier travel • they utilized the same technology they used as the sunbaked bricks that they laid down on the ground. • they later poured bitumen, a black sticky substance similar to asphalt to smoothen the roads.
  24. 24. BABYLONIAN CIVILIZATION • Babylonian civilization emerged near the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. • The great builders, architects and engineers.
  25. 25. Hanging Gardens of Babylon • One of the seven wonders of the world • Structure made up layers upon layers of gardens that contained several species of plants, trees and vines. • Babylonian king Nebuchadnezzar II built the gardens for his wife Queen Amytis. • No physical evidence
  26. 26. Activity 1: Hanging Garden of Babylon • In a document format, read articles or watch videos about the hanging garden of Babylon (where is it now or what happen to it?) and do an essay about it (in not more than 10 sentences only). • Submit work next meeting.
  27. 27. Supplementary Videos • Ancient Mesopotamia 101 | National Geographic https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVf5kZA0HtQ
  28. 28. Reference • Science, Technology and Society by: Daniel Joseph Mc Namara, SJ, Vida Mia Valverde, Ramon Beleno III, 2018

