Reactive summit 2020 microsoft orleans the easy way

Microsoft Orleans The Easy Way JOHN S AZARIAH PRINCIPAL SDE, MICROSOFT CORP @JOHNAZARIAH
Introduction
Getting Started Is (mostly) Simple • https://dotnet.github.io/orleans/ • https://gitter.im/dotnet/orleans • https://devblo...
The first hurdles • Concept of Virtual Actors • Idiosyncratic Code Layout (Grain Interfaces, Grains, …) • Declarative pers...
My own n00b path • Writing a simple dummy app which runs locally based on samples • Preparing the application to run in th...
Orleans Application Code Structure Silo Client Interface Implementation Interface Client Code
Orleans Application Code Structure
Orleans Runtime Components Client Silo Client Silo Client Silo Load Balancer Persistence (Grain Storage) Clustering
Orleans Universal Silo
Introducing Orleans Universal Silo • https://github.com/johnazariah/orleans-contrib-universalsilo • https://www.nuget.org/...
Setting up your work environment • https://github.com/johnazariah/orleans-contrib- universalsilo/blob/main/docs/setup-envi...
Getting Started • Install template library with dotnet new --install Orleans.Contrib.UniversalSilo.Templates • List instal...
Getting Started • Create newWebAPI Direct Client Project dotnet new orleans-webapi –name Cornflake • Initialize Git make i...
Testing • All tests are IntegrationTests • Test Clusters are set up with Host Clustering and In-Memory Storage • Use Prope...
Running • .NET Generic HostApplication • Hit http://localhost:5000/swagger/index.html with browser to see app • Hit http:/...
Running • .NET Generic HostApplication • Hit http://localhost:5000/swagger/index.html with browser to see app • Hit http:/...
Development Workflow
.net CLI targets • Clean the project with make dotnet-clean.This removes build artefacts and restores • Restore, Build and...
Docker targets • Build the docker image with make docker-build • Run the image with HostLocal clustering mode with make do...
Local Kubernetes Deployment • Ensure you are running with the correct context (docker-desktop) • make dotnet-all to build,...
Manual AKS deployment • You can install Azure CLI tools, or just use the docker container. • Recommend using two shells fo...
Manual AKS deployment : Azure Shell • make az-start fires up an interactive shell inside the officialAzure CLI Docker imag...
Manual AKS deployment : Project Shell • make aks-prepare to set up the k8s context to the remote AKS cluster • make docker...
CI/CD AKS deployment : WIP • This is the next feature I’m working on
Next Steps • Try these templates and improve them. Pull Requests welcome. • Get the CI/CD stage completed.This is work-in-...
Thank you!
Use in conjunction with https://github.com/johnazariah/orleans-contrib-universalsilo

Reactive summit 2020 microsoft orleans the easy way

