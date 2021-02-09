Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
4 Secrets for Improving Self-Confidence This article shares 4 secrets to improving self-confidence. Mostpeople tend to foc...
it comes to stretching. He or she might feel like it is a waste of time spending 15 minutes stretching and warming up befo...
2. Improvemastery Even though emotional fitness is the firstpriority to improveself-confidence, I would like you to note t...
the bestways to improveself-confidence is to act despite fear and anxiety. The best way to learn to act despite fear and a...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

4 secrets for improving self-confidence

27 views

Published on

Read this article to help you boost your confidence

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

4 secrets for improving self-confidence

  1. 1. 4 Secrets for Improving Self-Confidence This article shares 4 secrets to improving self-confidence. Mostpeople tend to focus on specific areas when they try to improveself-confidencesuch as improving the way that they speak or give presentations in business meetings. This is important but it is not the priority to focus on when trying to improveself-confidence. Below I break down the 4 secrets to self-confidence. Top 4 videos to boost your confidence:  https://linktr.ee/jojo640 1. Improveyour emotional fitness and mental state Self-confidenceis about emotional fitness. Mostof what we experience around the area of self- confidence gets influenced more by emotions. Justthink about what you go through when you feel that you havepoor self-confidence. Mostlikely you feel anxious, doubtful, fearfuland uncertain. At times you might even feel like you will embarrass yourself in a public place or a meeting. Itis not always that we are not skillful, able or talented. Most of the time it is our feelings that get in a way and cause us to be fearful. Feelings of uncertainty and inadequacy are also associated with low self-confidence. Fear of Rejection, failure, embarrassment. All of these things are influenced by our emotions and mental state than anything else. Itis not uncommon to have someone who is capable being afraid to do something due to fear of failure, rejection and embarrassment. Thejourney to becoming self-confidenttherefore starts with improving your emotional fitness and conditioning yourself to have a mind that supports you instead of a mindset that works againstyou. When you feel that you havepoor self-confidenceit is very tempting to focus on the specific area whereyou wantto improveself-confidencesuch as speaking or your ability to presentin meetings. This is essential but it is more of the end than the beginning. To really improveself- confidence you need to firstimprove your emotional fitness and mental strength before focusing on the specific area that you wantto improve. Doing this sets you up more for success than if you improveyour skill set without dealing with inner issues. Improving emotionalfitness and your mindset beforeimproving your specific skill set will help you create more lasting change. Let me give you an example of how what I am talking about right now works using marathon runners as an example. An amateur runner cut corners when
  2. 2. it comes to stretching. He or she might feel like it is a waste of time spending 15 minutes stretching and warming up before the run and get tempted get started with the exercise or marathon right away. This in the short-termmight look like a good decision because 15 minutes of stretching and warmup is saved as running starts immediately. It is a gravemistake when considering the long-term perspectivebecause the amateur runner might get injured fromnot stretching and suffer a long prolonged period without exercising and competing due to injury. Professionalrunners know thatstretching and warm-up beforethe marathon is as importantas the marathon itself and therefore spend time before running to stretch and warmup, knowing it will benefit them. Improving self-confidencesometimes works thesameway. Before trying to improveself- confidence on the specific area of your life whether this is aboutsinging or cooking or speaking well you need to spend time improving your emotional fitness and mindset. Because self- confidence is moreabout emotional strength and mindset. When you take care of your emotional fitness a priority, your journey to improve self-confidencebecomes much more easier. Fromdoing this you will gain the same benefit that the long distancerunner gets fromspending 15 minutes stretching before he starts running. You will be able to create lasting change in your life. Whatis even more exciting is that we the right level of emotional fitness you will be able to bounce back should you make mistakes or something crushes your ego as you are trying to improveyour self-confidence. One person said that self-confidenceis not about walking into the roomand haveeverybody get excited to see you. Itis about walking into the roomknowing that if nobody accepts you or if you makea mistakeand embarrass yourself you willbe OK and have the ability to get up and dust yourself up without being too miserable. To get to this level of self-confidencetakes emotional fitness. So firstfocus on emotional fitness to improveyour self-confidence. Top 4 videos to boost your confidence:  https://linktr.ee/jojo640
  3. 3. 2. Improvemastery Even though emotional fitness is the firstpriority to improveself-confidence, I would like you to note that no one is confident doing something that they feel they are not skillful in doing. You might feel comfortable speaking in public and maybeenjoy it, when you get asked to sing and dance in public a different story might unravel. Unless you are extremely multi-talented you might feel timid, nervous and hesitant. This is because doing one specific thing well does not make one a master in everything. Itis important to practice and improveyour mastery level to improve self-confidence. After you haveconditioned yourself emotionally and mentally identify what it is that you would like to do well and improve your self-confidencedoing. Maybe you would like to feel less anxious in social situations or to speak. Whatever it is that you want to improve your self-confidenceon, identify it and spend time mastering the skills to develop it. This will help you improve your self-confidence. As you learn and try to improveyou might take some time to master the skills that you want to improve well. If you havedeveloped the rightemotional strength and mental strength you will find yourself recovering well after setbacks and getting encouraged until you improve your self-confidence. Top 4 videos to boost your confidence:  https://linktr.ee/jojo640 3. Improveself-esteem When trying to improve self-confidence, having low self-esteemcan sometimes work against your efforts. No matter how good you become at doing something if you do not accept yourself and see yourself in a positive light you might always find ways to criticize yourself and second guess yourself. Having a healthy self-esteem is therefore extremely important for improving self-confidence. Improving your self-esteemwillhelp you easily develop self-confidencein the specific areas of your life and be able to enjoy any success that you create as the result of improved self-confidence. 4. Train your self-confidence Self-confidenceis like a muscle. The more you teach yourself to be self-confidentin challenging situations, the moreyou get better. Self-confidentpeople aren't vastly different fromanyone else. They have justlearn to manage their feelings in the face of pressureor adversity. Oneof
  4. 4. the bestways to improveself-confidence is to act despite fear and anxiety. The best way to learn to act despite fear and anxiety is to act despite fear and anxiety. Doing this will train your self-confidence. One person said that those that are successfuldo experience fear, they just learn to act despite fear. Whatever it is that you fear begin practicing conquering it. If you have social anxiety and are afraid to meet people in socialsituations playfully startmeeting people and push yourself to act despite your anxiety. If you fear speaking up during meetings start pushing yourself and say a few words in the next meeting that you have. Feel the anxiety as it tries to stop you but act anyway. Many people who face challenging situations and pressureincluding athletes, sky divers and even entrepreneurs learn to act despite anxiety. Do the samething that they do in your life, it will help you. Remember, you have all that it takes within you to succeed. Top 4 videos to boost your confidence:  https://linktr.ee/jojo640

×