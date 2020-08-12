Removing Myths and Fantasies from Science

A growing number of science authors, including Jim Baggott, Alexander Unzicker, Sheilla Jones, and Lee Smolin, have written about the so-called crisis in physics. The ongoing quest to unify Einstein's theory of gravity and quantum mechanics has so far produced a few interesting mathematical models and elaborate sand-castle fantasies, but these have mostly proven to be dead ends. Einstein, Bohr and the members of his Copenhagen team, Bekenstein and Hawking have provided all the necessary pieces. All scientists need to do is put them together. This essay is a recommendation from an amateur scientists on how to do this, explained in easy-to-understand prose.