Café de Finca Kaffee vom Bauernhof
Meine Bilder erzählen die Geschichte von Menschen, die ganz besonderen Kaffee machen – und wie daraus eine Spezialität für...
Gute Kaffees gibt es viele in Kolumbien. Petra hat zu entscheiden: Welcher Geschmack wird bei den FeinschmeckerInnen gut a...
Don Francisco Marulanda war der erste Kaffeebauer, den wir besuchten. Der milde, ausgewogene Kaffee der Finca La Sierra ma...
Dass ich die Bauern und deren Arbeiter kenne, ist mir sehr wichtig. Nur wenn das Arbeitsklima stimmt, kann herausragende Q...
Kaffeepflücken ist Akkordarbeit. Zum Stammpersonal kommen noch Saisonarbeiter.
Die Arbeit der Kaffeepflücker ist entscheidend für die Qualität des Endprodukts. Nur richtig reife Kirschen haben das maxi...
Die gepflückten Kaffeekirschen müssen am selben Tag weiterverarbeitet werden. Den Transport erledigen meist Maultiere.
Trocknet man die Bohnen mitsamt Fruchtfleisch, nennt man das „natural“ oder „dry processing“.
Entfernt man das Fruchtfleisch, wäscht und trocknet die Bohnen dann, sind sie „fully washed“.
Jairo Monsalve freut sich – auch über die Besucherin aus Österreich. Der Stress der Ernte ist vorbei. Jetzt entscheidet de...
Die Selektion vor dem Rösten erledigen meist moderne Sortiermaschinen. Bei kleinen Chargen und speziellen Defekten wird au...
Die schonende Trommelröstung macht den Kaffee aromatisch und bekömmlich.
Bewertung durch einen „Catador“ (Kaffeeprüfer). Dabei wird auch mit vorhergehenden Chargen und bekannten Spitzenkaffees ve...
Und was sagt nun der, der den Kaffee angebaut hat? Für Jorge Márquez ein historischer Moment: das erste Mal probiert er ei...
Ein guter Kaffee bereitet uns viel Freude. Und wir freuen uns auch über die Vielfalt der Pflanzen und Tiere, die in einer ...
www.kanwan.at kanwan ist ein Wort aus der Kichwa-Sprache und bedeutet „mit dir“. Das Bild: „Aroma“ der Künstlerin Gloria I...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

kanwan Fotos Kaffee

37 views

Published on

Die Bilder erzählen die Geschichte von Menschen, die besonderen Kaffee machen – und wie daraus eine Spezialität für FeinschmeckerInnen entsteht.

Published in: Food
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

kanwan Fotos Kaffee

  1. 1. Café de Finca Kaffee vom Bauernhof
  2. 2. Meine Bilder erzählen die Geschichte von Menschen, die ganz besonderen Kaffee machen – und wie daraus eine Spezialität für FeinschmeckerInnen entsteht. Mit Massen-Kaffee haben diese Bilder absolut nichts zu tun. Das ist eine andere Geschichte. DI Johannes Wagenknecht www.kanwan.at
  3. 3. Gute Kaffees gibt es viele in Kolumbien. Petra hat zu entscheiden: Welcher Geschmack wird bei den FeinschmeckerInnen gut ankommen?
  4. 4. Don Francisco Marulanda war der erste Kaffeebauer, den wir besuchten. Der milde, ausgewogene Kaffee der Finca La Sierra machte uns neugierig auf die Menschen, die diesen Kaffee anbauen und ernten. Also fuhren wir im September 2013 in den Südosten Antioquias, die älteste Kaffeeregion Kolumbiens, die von mittelständischen Bauern geprägt ist. Don Franciscos Finca liegt in Ciudad Bolívar, etwa 10 km außerhalb des Ortes.
  5. 5. Dass ich die Bauern und deren Arbeiter kenne, ist mir sehr wichtig. Nur wenn das Arbeitsklima stimmt, kann herausragende Qualität entstehen.
  6. 6. Kaffeepflücken ist Akkordarbeit. Zum Stammpersonal kommen noch Saisonarbeiter.
  7. 7. Die Arbeit der Kaffeepflücker ist entscheidend für die Qualität des Endprodukts. Nur richtig reife Kirschen haben das maximale Aroma und minimale Bitterstoffe.
  8. 8. Die gepflückten Kaffeekirschen müssen am selben Tag weiterverarbeitet werden. Den Transport erledigen meist Maultiere.
  9. 9. Trocknet man die Bohnen mitsamt Fruchtfleisch, nennt man das „natural“ oder „dry processing“.
  10. 10. Entfernt man das Fruchtfleisch, wäscht und trocknet die Bohnen dann, sind sie „fully washed“.
  11. 11. Jairo Monsalve freut sich – auch über die Besucherin aus Österreich. Der Stress der Ernte ist vorbei. Jetzt entscheidet der Börsenkurs in New York und die Anzahl von defekten Bohnen, ob das Jahr ein wirtschaftlicher Erfolg war oder nicht.
  12. 12. Die Selektion vor dem Rösten erledigen meist moderne Sortiermaschinen. Bei kleinen Chargen und speziellen Defekten wird auch per Hand selektiert. Fehlerfreie Qualität schmeckt man.
  13. 13. Die schonende Trommelröstung macht den Kaffee aromatisch und bekömmlich.
  14. 14. Bewertung durch einen „Catador“ (Kaffeeprüfer). Dabei wird auch mit vorhergehenden Chargen und bekannten Spitzenkaffees verglichen.
  15. 15. Und was sagt nun der, der den Kaffee angebaut hat? Für Jorge Márquez ein historischer Moment: das erste Mal probiert er einen Espresso statt des üblichen „Tinto“.
  16. 16. Ein guter Kaffee bereitet uns viel Freude. Und wir freuen uns auch über die Vielfalt der Pflanzen und Tiere, die in einer naturnahen Kaffeepflanzung leben.
  17. 17. www.kanwan.at kanwan ist ein Wort aus der Kichwa-Sprache und bedeutet „mit dir“. Das Bild: „Aroma“ der Künstlerin Gloria Isabel Arango Tobón

×