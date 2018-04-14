Ada5 b2 jkfc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Escuela Preparatoria Estatal #8 “Carlos Castillo Peraza” Alumna: Flores Cetina Johanna Karina. Maestra: ISC Rosario Raygoza Velázquez Asignatura: INFORMATICA II BLOQUE II: ADA5 Tema: MI VIDEO PERSONAL Fecha entrega: 13/04/2018 Grupo: 1E LINK DEL VIDEO_ https://youtu.be/70NoCjWOd3E
  2. 2. PASOS A SEGUIR PARA EDITAR UN VIDEO EN MUVEE REVEAL 1.- ABRIREL PROGRAMA MUVEE REVEAL 2.- UNA VEZABIERTO EL PROGRAMA SE HACE CLICKEN EL BOTON PARA AGREGAR TOMAS DE VIDEOSO IMÁGENES, TODOSLOS QUE NOSVAYAN A SERVIR(PUEDEN SER MAS DE UNO) Y LOS ABRIMOSPARA CONFIGURARLOS.
  3. 3. 3.- UNA VEZAGREGADO LA IMAGEN O VIDEOSE APLICA EL ESTILO QUE SE DESEA APLICARDEL MENU QUE APARECEEN LA SECCION RESPECTIVA. 4.- EN CONFIGURACION DELESTILO LE PONEMOSLAS CARACTERISTICASDELMODELO O DEJAR LAS QUE TRAEN EN FORMA PREDETERMINADA.
  4. 4. 5.-EN CONFIGURACION LEPONEMOSMUSICA O DEJAR LA QUE TRAE PORDEFAULT 6.-DESPUES DAMOS CLICKA PERSONALIZARYPASAMOSDE APARTADOA APARTADOPARA CONFIGURARSEGÚN CONSIDEREMOSNUESTRA PRESENTACION. A) MODO
  5. 5. B) TITULO C) CREDITOS
  6. 6. D) LOGOTIPO E) VOZEN OFF
  7. 7. NOTA:EN ESTE APARTADOSEBAJA EL SONIDODE BANDA SONORA YSE PONEAL TOPE EL DE MUSICA PARA QUE SE ESCUCHE NUESTRA MUSICA, BANDA SONORA ESEL QUE TRAE EL PROGRAMA. 7.- SE DA CLICKA PREVISUALIZARPARA VEREL EFECTO APLICADOA NUESTRA PRESENTACION. 8.- LE DAMOSCLICK A GUARDAR MUVEE PARA TERMINAREL PROCESOYGUARDAR EL VIDEOO PRESENTACION

