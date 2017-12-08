Carlos Castillo Peraza Preparatoria Estatal#8 Asignatura: informática 1 ADA 3 : Reflexión, motivos o argumentos. Equipo: V...
Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 2 | 11 ADA 3 INSTRUCCIONES:...
Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 3 | 11 Cuidar/descuidar tu ...
Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 4 | 11 (argumentos a favor ...
Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 5 | 11 quien fue el culpabl...
Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 6 | 11 los padres que quier...
Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 7 | 11 Básica (EGB) encontr...
Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 8 | 11 2-Puedes tener más o...
9-Pensar quién ve las publicaciones: A la hora de compartir nuestras fotos o momentos especiales tenemos que pensar en quién va a verlo, sí n
Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 10 | 11 Referencias (Restre...
Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 11 | 11 udlap,b. (8 de novi...
  2. 2. Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 2 | 11 ADA 3 INSTRUCCIONES: Reflexiona acerca de los temas proporcionados por tu docente y elabora una tabla donde expongas y expliques al menos 10 motivos o argumentos a favor (beneficios o ventajas) y 10 motivos o argumentos en contra (daños o desventajas) relacionados con la presencia o ausencia de cada una de estos aspectos en tu entorno tanto académico como familiar y personal. Temas 1. Mis responsabilidades y derechos como ciudadano digital 2. Big brother (el ojo que todo lo ve a través de las las cámaras de video instaladas en lugares diversos) 3. Uso del dispositivo móvil (celular) en la escuela 4. Uso/abuso de los videojuegos 5. Cuidar/descuidar mi reputación en las redes sociales 6. La libertad de expresión en los medios digitales ejemplo: Temas Ventajas (argumentos a favor de su existencia) Desventajas (argumentos en contra de su existencia) Tus responsabilidades y derechos como ciudadano digital 1- 2- 3- 4- 5- 6- 7- 8- 9- 10- 1- 2- 3- 4- 5- 6- 7- 8- 9- 10- Big brother (el ojo que todo lo ve a través de las las cámaras de video instaladas en lugares diversos) Uso del dispositivo móvil (celular) en la escuela Uso/abuso de los videojuegos
  3. 3. Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 3 | 11 Cuidar/descuidar tu reputación en las redes sociales La libertad de expresión en los medios digitales Formato de entrega: Documento Word o google docs. que incluya: 1. Portada con datos completos y logotipo 2. encabezado y pie de página con letra verdana tamaño 9: encabezado con nombre de la escuela, grupo y nombre del equipo. Pie de página con número de página 3. interlineado de 1.5 con espaciado anterior y posterior de 6 4. Fuente de los títulos de la tabla calibri a 10 en negritas y con alineación centrada, la fuente de la información de las celdas en calibri 9 en cursiva y alineada a la izquierda. La alineación vertical dentro de las celdas debe ser centrada 5. Orientación de la página: horizontal 6. Tamaño de la página: legal 7. Incluir referencias y bibliografía automatizada en tamaño 10 8. La tabla debe tener bordes de ancho de 2 puntos con línea doble en color negro. El fondo de de la tabla en color claro, con la tabla centrada 9. Incluir como marca de agua (water mark) el nombre de tu equipo Temas Ventajas Desventajas
  4. 4. Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 4 | 11 (argumentos a favor de su existencia) (argumentos en contra de su existencia) Tus responsabilidades y derechos como ciudadano digital 1-me brindan información de las cuales necesite. 2-me brindan libertad de ser como soy. 3-permiten que tenga una opinión propia, 4-tengo libertad a no ser discriminado. 5-ayudan a tener una personalidad propia 6-me permiten educarme y enriquecer mis saberes. 7-ayudan a tener una buena integridad en las redes. 8-permite divertirme de forma sana y amena 9-respaldan mi integridad 10-me protegen de cualquier abuso, hacia mi persona. 1-la información, no siempre, es verídica. 2- no todas las páginas, te ayudan y/o protegen a ser tal cual eres. 3- se pierde interacción entre las personas. 4-el mal uso de esto: con el objetivo de dañar a los demás. 5-no siempre se hacen validez, aquellos cuestionamientos. 6-puede exponernos a situaciones peligrosas, por el mal manejo de nuestros datos personales. 7-el uso excesivo, puede provocar, enfermedades de la salud. 8-exposición a personas no deseadas 9-utilización indebida de las nuevas tecnologías 10- crea conflictos entre los demás si estos se manejan de manera, inadecuada Big brother (el ojo que todo lo ve a través de las cámaras de video instaladas en lugares diversos) 1-se puede captar reconocimiento de actividades anormales. 2-te brinda seguridad al caminar por las calles solo. 3-puedes tener evidencia de algo que te suceda y afecte tu moral y persona. 4-en caso de un robo o secuestro se puede captar la imagen de la persona en ese caso. 5-al momento de tener un accidente automovilístico tener evidencia de 1-capta alguna imagen que deje al descubierto algo intimo Y personal. 2-pone al aire cosas intimas sin el consentimiento. 3-capta imágenes que no puedes eliminar tú. 4-deja una mala reputación ante una imagen o video con mala imagen. 5-Las cámaras en sí no son una pancea No van a resolver el problema. Es una de las medidas
  5. 5. Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 5 | 11 quien fue el culpable (si es que este se dio a la fuga) 6-tener una fuente verídica al defender algo o alguien durante alguna situación en contra de tu persona. 7-poder analizar simultáneamente más de una cámara a la vez 8-da una cordenada exacta del lugar de los hechos. 9- te detalla la hora exacta y definida. 10-obtienen un perfil completo de un vehículo (si se trata en un caso de estos) 6-solo toman fotos o videos de un hecho a veces de mala calidad. 7-a veces el sistema falla y debido a esto algunas se desconectan. 8-no captan a veces el rostro. 9-durante la noche tienen mala calidad a veces. 10- puede causar controversias ante una foto. Uso del dispositivo móvil (celular) en la escuela 1-Afirma que en algunos países ya a los estudiantes se les pide que utilicen el espacio nimio que poseen los mensajes de texto para escribir versos poéticos o interactuar con alumnos de otros países y así aprender diferentes idiomas de manera fácil y dinámica. 2-es bueno que los educadores canalicen esta herramienta y busquen formas distintas de incluir los celulares como material de apoyo en sus cátedras, debido a que estos aparatos pueden entregar múltiples beneficios en el proceso de aprendizaje de los jóvenes, pues es una manera muy efectiva de interactuar con ellos por medio de un código comunicativo que conocen y les acomoda” . 3-Localización por GPS puede ser un beneficio de teléfonos celulares para 1-Muchos estudiantes utilizan el Internet o acceden a los sitios de medios sociales sin supervisión del maestro o de los padres. 2-. Esto puede manifestarse en el robo, si un individuo en particular trae un teléfono especialmente caro a la escuela. La última cosa que quieres hacer es tentar a los ladrones enviado a su hijo a la escuela con un celular de gama alta. 3-Los teléfonos inteligentes pueden navegar por la Web, proporcionando formas de alta tecnología para los estudiantes que buscan respuestas de los exámenes en línea. 4-puede ser un distractor y es una tentación tenerlo en la mochila 5-Teniendo en cuenta que casi todos los teléfonos celulares en estos días
  6. 6. Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 6 | 11 los padres que quieren ser capaces de mantener control sobre el paradero de sus hijos. 4-La función de grabación de voz de los teléfonos celulares puede ser beneficiosa para los estudiantes que deseen una forma rápida de realizar un seguimiento de lo que tienen que hacer 5-Casi todos los teléfonos móviles tiene una función de calendario incorporado y esto puede ser muy útil para los niños que tienen problemas para recordar fechas de los exámenes, fechas de vencimiento de asignación y otros detalles, donde el tiempo es la esencia. Al poner estos en un organizador de teléfono celular y la asignación de una alarma, que nunca olvidarán 6-los móviles han sido la solución en cuestión de emergencia entre los estudiantes 7-comunicacion entre los padres y sus hijos en cualquier momento en ocasiones con sus compañeros 8-La mayoría de los teléfonos celulares tienen una cámara en estos días, por lo que los niños pueden usar para tomar imágenes de las cosas en la clase. 9-Necesitamos enseñar a los niños formas responsables de utilizar la tecnología. Mantenerlos “a salvo” mientras no les permitimos acceder a la tecnología es irresponsable de nuestra parte. 10-El adolescente que cursa el noveno año de Educación General tienen un sistema incorporado en la cámara digital, se vuelve demasiado fácil tomar una foto de alguien sin que la persona ni siquiera pueda darse cuenta. Estas fotos también son fácilmente subidas y compartidas a través de Internet. 6-alto grado de dependencia 7-mal uso en las redes como texting, sexting, cyberbullying 8- estar mucho tiempo pendiente y cerca del celular no es bueno para la salud. Este aparato podría producir problemas físicos y mentales. 9-Según un estudio realizado por la Asociación Profesional de Sociedades del Sueño en Illinois, Estados Unidos, se afirma que el uso excesivo del celular en los adolescentes causa problemas para conciliar el sueño, de estrés y de fatiga. 10.pueden padecer La nomofobia, por ejemplo, es el miedo irracional a salir de casa sin el teléfono móvil; las personas que padecen esta enfermedad sufren una sensación de desesperación y sienten aislamiento por no poder leer los mensajes.
  7. 7. Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 7 | 11 Básica (EGB) encontró una solución a su inconveniente. Desde inicios del actual año lectivo en la Sierra, él utiliza la cámara de su celular para captar la clase del día. Uso/abuso de los videojuegos 1-Estrategias 2- Mejoran habilidades físicas y mentales. 3- Tienen utilidades terapéuticas. 4- Mejora el trabajo en equipo. 5- Mejora la capacidad visual. 6-Ayudan a pacientes de enfermedades graves, como cáncer, a tener una visión más positiva y mejorar su estado de ánimo. 7-Los juegos de conducción mejoran la memoria, la concentración y la capacidad de hacer varias cosas a la vez de los adultos de mayor edad. 8- los pacientes con quemaduras a olvidar temporalmente sus dolores. 9-Mejoran la capacidad motora de los niños de preescolar, ya que ayudan a impulsar aspectos como la coordinación ojo-mano 10-La realidad virtual puede ayudar a superar determinados tipos de fobias. 1-Dependencia y/o adicción. 2-Aislamiento social. 3-Ciberbullying. 4-Ciberestafas. 5- Agresividad. 6-Cansancio visual. 7- Problemas con la atención. 8- Problemas con la familia o el estudio. 9- Producen nerviosismo o ansiedad. 10- Dificultad para diferenciar la realidad de la ficción. Cuidar/descuidar tu reputación en las redes sociales 1-Las redes sociales ofrecen la oportunidad de compartir momentos especiales y ponerse en contacto con amigos, conocidos y tener una comunicación instantánea 1-Las estafas en las redes sociales a personas son cada día más comunes. Por ello es importante conocer cuáles son las estafas más comunes y cómo evitarlas
  8. 8. Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 8 | 11 2-Puedes tener más oportunidades laborales 3-Gracias a las redes sociales salen a la luz situaciones que a los medios de comunicación les pasan desapercibidas. Además, facilita la labor de organizar acciones solidarias como pueden ser animales abandonados o personas que necesitan ayuda. 4-La opción de compartir conocimientos e información puede ser de gran ayuda para actividades formativas como sucede en grupos universitarios o de especialistas en diferentes disciplinas. 5-Puedes vencen tu timidez a través de las redes sociales. 6-Te pueden conocer más tus amigos de tus redes sociales, saber que te gusta y que no. 7-Puedes publicar tus cosas propias y memorables 8- Puedes publicar cosas sin que te digan nada 9-es una manera eficaz de mandar información en cuanto a proyectos escolares (links,por mensegger, instagram,twitter etc) 10-Está basado en las redes sociales y son construidas y dirigidas por los mismos usuarios, quienes además las nutren con el contenido. 2-Incumplir las normas de uso de las social media publicando contenidos indebidos puede traer como consecuencia el cierre del perfil 3-Un incumplimiento de las normas de uso, además de una pérdida de seguidores también podría suponer un daño en tu imagen de marca. 4-Las suplantaciones de identidad las suelen sufrir personajes conocidos o empresas y pueden ser muy perjudiciales. 5-Es muy importante que revisemos la configuración de privacidad antes de empezar a subir contenidos o desvelar datos personales. Para ello debemos determinar la cantidad de datos que queremos o nos conviene publicar. 6-El cibera coso es la variante digital del acoso escolar que consiste en humillar a una persona de forma reiterada con mensajes insultantes y crueles o amenazas en redes sociales. 7-El grooming son adultos que, haciéndose pasar por jóvenes, entablan una relación de amistad y confianza con menores para convencerles para que les envíen imágenes eróticas. 8-Pérdida de tiempo y adicción: dejar de lado las obligaciones o perder mucho tiempo en las redes sociales puede ser un problema grave, sobre todo para jóvenes que viven pendientes de la imagen que reflejen en las redes sociales.
  9. 9. Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 9 | 11 9-Pensar quién ve las publicaciones: A la hora de compartir nuestras fotos o momentos especiales tenemos que pensar en quién va a verlo, sí n o lo podrían usar mal contra ti 10-Los usuarios están expuestos a malas prácticas si no se toman las medidas de precaución adecuadas La libertad de expresión en los medios digitales 1-brinda una amplia participación en cuanto a diversos ámbitos 2- permiten dar a conocer mis ideas. 3-hacen conciencia sobre algún acontecer. 4-se hace notar mis pensamientos. 5-generan a los demás su propio raciocinio o crítica de algo que no concuerde con ellos. 6-promueven temas que nos interesen a todos. 7-hace llegar de forma ágil y eficiente, temas que se deseen combatir 8-permite conectarte con gente que tenga los mismos intereses que los tuyos 9- dan a conocer tu identidad como persona 10- generan información sobre tal cual y como eres. 1- No toda la información es veraz. 2- Puede llevar una evasión de la realidad. 3- Fomenta la exclusión: analfabetismo digital. 5- Pérdida de intimidad. 6- Adicción. 7- Deterioro de la lengua. 8- Falta de sentimientos. 9- Pérdida de identidad cultural por la globalización. 10- Promueve el consumismo.
  10. 10. Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 10 | 11 Referencias (Restrepo Gómez, 2017) (MEXICO, 2015) (TICEDUCACIONec, 2014)} (cendales, 2014)} (neoattack, 2016) (rodriguez, 2015) (pueblas, 2011) (informador, 2015) (proceso, 2013) (educator, 2015) (udlap, 2011) Referencias cendales,s. (30 de octubre de 2014). youtube. Obtenido de youtube. educator, i. (22 de diciembrede 2015). club ediba. Obtenido de club ediba. informador,e. (12 de febrero de 2015). el informador. Obtenido de el informador. MEXICO, U. E. (08 de OCTUBRE de 2015). UNIVERSIA MEXICO. Obtenido de UNIVERSIA MEXICO: http://noticias.universia.net.mx/educacion/noticia/2015/10/08/1132146/6-beneficios-jugar-videojuegos-segun-ciencia.html neoattack. (23 de junio de 2016). neoattack. Obtenido de neoattack. proceso. (7 de mayo de 2013). proceso. Obtenido de proceso. pueblas,u. d. (08 de noviembre de 2011). universidad de las americas de pueblas. Obtenido de universidad delas americasdepueblas. Restrepo Gómez, M. (14 de JULIO de 2017). SURA. Obtenido de SURA: https://www.sura.com/blogs/calidad-de-vida/ventajas-y-desventajas-del-uso-de-videojuegos.aspx rodriguez, m. m. (27 de julio de2015). mi clase de tic. Obtenido de mi clasedetic. TICEDUCACIONec. (14 de septiembre de 2014).Obtenido de TICEDUCACIONec.
  11. 11. Nombre de la escuela: “Carlos Castillo Peraza” 1-E VIKINGOS Preparatoria Estatal#8 P á g i n a 11 | 11 udlap,b. (8 de noviembre de 2011). blog udlap. Obtenido de blogudlap.

