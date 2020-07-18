Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hoy vamos a aprender a reconocer nuestras fortalezas y debilidades que nos hacen únicos y diferentes Mis fortalezas y debi...
¿Alguna vez han querido cambiar algo de ustedes? ACTITUDES CARÁCTER ASPECTO FÍSICO HABILIDADES
¿Cómo era la oveja del cuento? Puntos Fuertes Alegre Sabía cantar Puntos Débiles Tenía buen carácter No era muy fuerte Deb...
¿Cómo era el burro del cuento? Fortalezas Debilidades Fuerte Renegón Trabajador
Son nuestros puntos fuertes como: nuestras cualidades, nuestros valores, las actividades que hacemos bien, las característ...
Son los puntos débiles que tenemos, cosas que no nos gustan de nosotros y que podemos mejorar. Son algunas cualidades que ...
Ahora reconocemos nuestras fortalezas y debilidades Por ejemplo: Mis fortalezas son: Mis debilidades son: Soy paciente Soy...
Ahora te toca a ti Mis fortalezas son: Mis debilidades son:
Actividad de extensión Ahora en tu casita cada mañana que te levantes vas a pensar ¿cuántas cosas buenas tengo? y ¿cuáles ...
Cada niña y niño es único y debemos valorarnos con nuestras fortalezas y debilidades.
Fortalezas y debilidades
Fortalezas y debilidades
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fortalezas y debilidades

40 views

Published on

Hoy voy a aprender a reconocer mis fortalezas y debilidades que me hacen único y diferente

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fortalezas y debilidades

  1. 1. Hoy vamos a aprender a reconocer nuestras fortalezas y debilidades que nos hacen únicos y diferentes Mis fortalezas y debilidades
  2. 2. ¿Alguna vez han querido cambiar algo de ustedes? ACTITUDES CARÁCTER ASPECTO FÍSICO HABILIDADES
  3. 3. ¿Cómo era la oveja del cuento? Puntos Fuertes Alegre Sabía cantar Puntos Débiles Tenía buen carácter No era muy fuerte DebilidadesFortalezas
  4. 4. ¿Cómo era el burro del cuento? Fortalezas Debilidades Fuerte Renegón Trabajador
  5. 5. Son nuestros puntos fuertes como: nuestras cualidades, nuestros valores, las actividades que hacemos bien, las características que nos gustan de nosotros. ¿Qué son las fortalezas? Yo soy… Yo puedo…
  6. 6. Son los puntos débiles que tenemos, cosas que no nos gustan de nosotros y que podemos mejorar. Son algunas cualidades que nos falta desarrollar. ¿Qué son las debilidades? Yo soy… Yo puedo mejorar en…
  7. 7. Ahora reconocemos nuestras fortalezas y debilidades Por ejemplo: Mis fortalezas son: Mis debilidades son: Soy paciente Soy buena escuchando a los demás Soy responsable Soy amigable Yo puedo mejorar en el volumen de mi voz Yo soy perfeccionista
  8. 8. Ahora te toca a ti Mis fortalezas son: Mis debilidades son:
  9. 9. Actividad de extensión Ahora en tu casita cada mañana que te levantes vas a pensar ¿cuántas cosas buenas tengo? y ¿cuáles puedo reforzar hoy? Luego, vas a apuntar esas características en una hoja y te sentirás muy feliz por todas las cosas buenas que tienes. Finalmente, con ayuda de tus papis mejorarás las debilidades que tengas.
  10. 10. Cada niña y niño es único y debemos valorarnos con nuestras fortalezas y debilidades.

×