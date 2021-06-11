Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD JURÍDICA SOCIAL Y ADMINISTRATIVA EPISTEMOLOGÍA CARRERA DE TRABAJO SOCIAL JOHANNA G...
2 TEMA: EPISTEMOLOGIA DEL TRABAJO SOCIAL 1. Concepto de epistemología:  Existen varios autores que nos presentan sus apor...
3 3. ¿Cómo influye la epistemología en el Trabajo Social?  La epistemología influye en el cómo se debe estudiar el sistem...
4 que permite la reflexión sobre la naturaleza de la ciencia, también nos ayuda a realizar una comprensión teórica, metodo...
5 REFERENCIAS: R, J.F. (2002) Epistemología del Trabajo Social. Revista de Trabajo Social. No.4. Pp. 1-8 T, U. (2004) ¿Una...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
54 views
Jun. 11, 2021

Epistemología

Relación entre epistemología y trabajo social

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Epistemología

  1. 1. 1 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD JURÍDICA SOCIAL Y ADMINISTRATIVA EPISTEMOLOGÍA CARRERA DE TRABAJO SOCIAL JOHANNA GALLEGOS
  2. 2. 2 TEMA: EPISTEMOLOGIA DEL TRABAJO SOCIAL 1. Concepto de epistemología:  Existen varios autores que nos presentan sus aportes con respecto al concepto de epistemología empecemos con Byron, Browne y Porter “quienes definen a la epistemología como la teoría filosófica que trata del conocimiento científico”. (Restrepo, 2002)  Luego tenemos a Hugo Cerda quien nos dice que la “epistemología es aquella filosofía o teoría de la ciencia que estudia críticamente los principios, hipótesis y resultados de las diversas ciencias con el propósito de determinar su origen y estructura, su valor y alcance objetivo”. (Restrepo, 2002)  Por otra parte, está Hans Lenk quien cree que “la epistemología es una disciplina filosófica básica que investiga los métodos de formación y aplicación de las teorías y conceptos científicos y, a su vez, intenta fundamentarlos y evaluarlos”. (Restrepo, 2002)  Y finalmente tenemos el aporte de Mario Bungue quien considera a la epistemología como “la reflexión crítica sobre la investigación científica y su producto, el conocimiento; en otras palabras, es la ciencia de la ciencia”. (Restrepo, 2002) 2. Características de la epistemología en el trabajo social  Se da una relación entre el sujeto y el objeto de estudio.  Se utiliza el método científico para elaborar un conocimiento objetivo y para estudiar el entorno.  Se enfoca en la manera de cómo el individuo actúa para desarrollar sus estructuras de conocimiento.  Se relaciona con las diferentes justificaciones que el hombre tiene acerca de sus creencias y conocimientos.
  3. 3. 3 3. ¿Cómo influye la epistemología en el Trabajo Social?  La epistemología influye en el cómo se debe estudiar el sistema, la historia, el desarrollo, la organización, las sociedades, los defectos y las funciones de la ciencia, así como los roles, las relaciones reciprocas, la formación de grupos y las formas de comportamiento de los científicos, incluyendo cuestiones de motivación, estatus e imagen etc. La epistemología es muy importante e influye mucho en cada investigador ya que está en la capacidad y en el compromiso de reflexionar sobre los distintos aspectos de la ciencia. 4. Contribución de la epistemología en el Trabajo Social  Tiene una gran importancia porque se considera la relación metodológica en la construcción del conocimiento. La epistemología es de gran importancia y contribuye bastante en lo que es el método científico, en la observación, en el análisis y en la explicación creo que es la base de trabajo social porque gracias a ella podemos realizar un sondeo adecuado del problema y plantear varias soluciones a problemas sociales. COMENTARIO: Desde mi punto de vista el trabajo que realice sobre la relación que existe entre epistemología y trabajo social me pareció muy interesante porque me permitió comprender cual es la importancia de la epistemología en trabajo social y a la vez me ayudo a despejar algunas dudas e inquietudes que tenía con respecto al tema. La epistemología es aquella que se encarga de estudiar la investigación científica a través del método científico y los resultados de la misma junto al conocimiento científico; en si la epistemología es aquella
  4. 4. 4 que permite la reflexión sobre la naturaleza de la ciencia, también nos ayuda a realizar una comprensión teórica, metodológica y técnica siempre basándose desde lo real. Podemos darnos cuenta que existe una relación entre objeto y sujeto, el objeto es aquel que nos permite observar el problema o la problemática con la que vamos a trabajar, mientras que el sujeto es el usuario o en este caso el grupo de personas a las que vamos a brindar ayuda, tanto el sujeto como el objeto tienen relación con el contexto ¿por qué? Porque el contexto es el espacio físico en el cual está inmersa la problemática. La epistemología es muy importante en el desarrollo del área de trabajo social ya que ella nos permite realizar un análisis profundo del problema y a la vez nos permite obtener posibles soluciones que le permitan al individuo obtener una mejor calidad de vida. Se considera a la epistemología como el inicio de todo proceso de investigación, ya que, sin ella no se podría realizar un análisis claro y profundo, el trabajador social debe ser capaz de conocer, comprender e interpretar los hechos sociales a partir de la realidad en la que se encuentran, la práctica profesional de trabajo social debe asumir un carácter netamente empirista ¿pero qué es empirista? Empirista es toda aquella información o conocimientos que obtenemos a través de la experiencia. Y por último tenemos la estructura organizacional; que es aquella que nos permite definir el proceso que vamos a seguir, las decisiones que vamos a tomar, los programas que vamos a utilizar y las actividades que vamos a realizar. Es decir, la planeación es aquella que determina los objetivos futuros y los medios que necesitamos para lograrlo. En si la planeación es muy importante ya que es como una guía que seguimos para llegar a dar solución a una problemática, podemos concluir diciendo que la epistemología cumple un papel muy importante en el área de trabajo social ya que sin ella no podríamos realizar una buena investigación.
  5. 5. 5 REFERENCIAS: R, J.F. (2002) Epistemología del Trabajo Social. Revista de Trabajo Social. No.4. Pp. 1-8 T, U. (2004) ¿Una Epistemología del trabajo Social? Cinta moebio. No. 00. Pp. 1-15 Castro, M. Chávez, J. Vásquez, S. (2014). Epistemología y Trabajo Social. México. SHAAD

×