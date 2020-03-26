Costeo abc 2 (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
-Pablo Calderón -Johan Martínez -Moisés Villero COSTEO ABC
  Producto: Cualquier bien o servicio que la empresa ofrece a los clientes generalmente en ventas.  Recurso: Factores d...
  También llamado sistema de costos basado en las actividades por sus siglas en inglés (Activity Based Costing). Se cons...
  Es una herramienta clave para el aumento de la competitividad.  Brinda información a la empresa que le permite defini...
• El sistema de costos tradicionales se basa en las unidades producidas para calcular la asignación de gastos. • En el sis...
  El sistema de costos utiliza medidas tradicionales como el volumen, la mano de obra, como elemento para asignar costos...
  Ayuda a entender el comportamiento de los costos de la organización.  No afecta a la estructura organizativa.  Propo...
  Consume una buena parte de recursos en la fase de diseño e implementación.  La implementación puede hacerse dificulto...
  A diferencia de los sistemas tradicionales de cálculo de costos, el cálculo de costos basado en actividades se enfoca ...

  Por lo tanto, estos costos variados se asignan a una variedad de actividades para todos los Productos, Clientes, Canal...
  Una mediana empresa se dedica a la fabricación de carteras de cuero. Desde sus inicios ha fabricado tres tipos de cart...
 Los Costos Directos de Fabricación por concepto de Materiales Directos y Mano de Obra son: Conceptos GRANDE MEDIANA PEQU...
 Los CIF del año ascendieron a $ 2 470 000 y ya se han imputado a las respectivas Actividades, en función de los diversos...
 Conceptos Grande Mediana Pequeña N° de guias de ingreso de cuero 25 60 250 N° de horas maquinas por cartera 3 4 2 N° de ...
 Solución Calcular los CIF por Unidad para cada producto, utilizando como base de asignación o reparto de los CIF, las Ho...
 1.3 Calcular la tasa de CIF Tasa CIF = Total CIF $ Horas Hombres Tasa CIF = 2,470,000 =19,60 126,000 1.4 Determinar los ...
 2. Calcular el costo unitario para cada producto Conceptos Grande Mediana Pequeña MPD 64 48 34 MOD 18 27 12 CIF 39,21 58...
 3. Calcular costo unitario, utilizando el abc Actividades Inductores Costo total de la actividad N° de inductore s Costo...
 3.1 Calcular CIF unitario ABC: CIF UNITARIO CARTERA GRANDE: ACTIVIDADES N° DE INDUCT ORES COSTO POR INDUCTOR TOTAL Recep...
 CIF unitario cartera mediana CIF UNITARIO 44,23 CIF Unitario cartera pequeña CIF UNITARIO 43,28 3.3 Determinar el costo ...
 Comparación de los dos métodos: PRODUCTO COSTEO TRADICIONAL COSTEO ABC BENEFIC IO O PERDID A UNITARI O BENEFICIO O PERDI...
¡GRACIA S!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Costeo abc 2 (2)

24 views

Published on

Costeo abc

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Costeo abc 2 (2)

  1. 1. -Pablo Calderón -Johan Martínez -Moisés Villero COSTEO ABC
  2. 2.   Producto: Cualquier bien o servicio que la empresa ofrece a los clientes generalmente en ventas.  Recurso: Factores de la producción que permite la ejecución de una actividad especifica.  Actividades: Están integradas por tareas propias y constituyen la base de una cadena de procesos.  Objeto del costo: Es el elemento final por el cual se desea una acumulación de costos; es decir, todo aquello que queremos medir por su costo final provisional. CONCEPTOS BÁSICOS
  3. 3.   También llamado sistema de costos basado en las actividades por sus siglas en inglés (Activity Based Costing). Se constituye en la actualidad en uno de los sistemas de costos más utilizados por las empresas porque aseguran una gestión moderna y una revolución respecto de los procesos obsoletos que se venían utilizando. ¿Definicion?
  4. 4.   Es una herramienta clave para el aumento de la competitividad.  Brinda información a la empresa que le permite definir si ante un precio que le viene dado, le conviene o no participar en este mercado.  El sistema de costos ABC se basa en el principio de que la actividad es la generadora de costos y que los productos consumen actividades.  Los productos generan actividades y las actividades consumen costos. PRINCIPALES CARACTERÍSTICAS
  5. 5. • El sistema de costos tradicionales se basa en las unidades producidas para calcular la asignación de gastos. • En el sistema de costos tradicionales, la asignación de gastos indirectos se lleva a cabo en dos etapas: primero se asigna a los departamentos involucrados y luego a los productos. • En cambio, el sistema de costos ABC, utiliza diferentes bases en función de las actividades relacionadas con los costos indirectos. • En el sistema de costos ABC, primero se lleva la asignación de costos a las actividades y después a los productos. SISTEMA DE COSTOS TRADICIONAL SISTEMA DE COSTOS ABC
  6. 6.   El sistema de costos utiliza medidas tradicionales como el volumen, la mano de obra, como elemento para asignar costos a los productos. Mientras que el sistema de costos ABC utiliza la jerarquía de las actividades como base para realizar la asignación, utiliza generadores de costos que están o no relacionados con la producción.  El sistema de costos tradicionales sólo utiliza los costos del producto. Por su parte, el sistema de costos ABC, se concentra en las actividades que originan esos recursos. DIFERENCIA CON EL SISTEMA TRADICIONAL
  7. 7.   Ayuda a entender el comportamiento de los costos de la organización.  No afecta a la estructura organizativa.  Proporciona información sobre las causas que originan la actividad, y el análisis de cómo se realizan las tareas.  Permite tener una visión real de lo que sucede en la empresa.  Nos permite conocer medidas de tipo no financiero dentro de la empresa.  Elimina desperdicios y actividades que no agregan valor al producto. VENTAJAS
  8. 8.   Consume una buena parte de recursos en la fase de diseño e implementación.  La implementación puede hacerse dificultosa.  Resulta costoso identificar las actividades generadoras de gastos.  Y como cualquier cambio, implica una cierta capacidad de adaptación de la empresa.  Siempre es posible, e incluso necesario disminuir los costos, aunque éstos, muchas veces están ocultos y resultan de difícil identificación. DESVENTAJAS
  9. 9.   A diferencia de los sistemas tradicionales de cálculo de costos, el cálculo de costos basado en actividades se enfoca en los diversos procesos y actividades de una organización.  Además, existen diferencias de trato en términos de los diversos clientes, canales, mercados y regiones que a menudo son ignorados por las empresas, y que luego resultan fundamentales para tomar una decisión asertiva.  Inicialmente se realiza un seguimiento de los costos que se originan en cada actividad de la empresa. Luego, estos costos se asignan y la manera en que el portador final de cada costo ha consumido los servicios de cada actividad determina cómo se asignan estos costos. LA EFICIENCIA DE LOS COSTOS BASADOS EN ACTIVIDADES
  10. 10.
  11. 11.   Por lo tanto, estos costos variados se asignan a una variedad de actividades para todos los Productos, Clientes, Canales, etc., basados en el uso de cada uno de estos, en las actividades de la organización.  De esta forma, los Gastos Generales se asignan de manera apropiada siempre respetando las relaciones de causa y efecto y no usando “volúmenes” como criterio básico para la distribución equitativa.  Una vez que se han determinado los costos de las actividades, la organización puede comenzar a gestionarlos y preguntarse por qué cada uno está afectando los costos de los diversos productos, clientes, canales y servicios de la compañía. Al mismo tiempo, este sistema hace que el proceso de cálculo de costos sea más preciso y preciso.
  12. 12.   Una mediana empresa se dedica a la fabricación de carteras de cuero. Desde sus inicios ha fabricado tres tipos de cartera Grande, mediana y pequeña. Durante el presente año, se ha tomado la decisión de adoptar el Costeo ABC, contándose para ello con los siguientes datos: La política de la organización, es la de mantener un stock de seguridad (Inventario Final de Productos Terminados) del 20% del volumen de ventas anual estimadas para cada producto, esta política ha determinado los siguientes niveles de ventas para el presente año: Ejemplo a realizar Tipo de cartera Unidades Grande 10,000 Mediana 15,000 Pequeña 20,000 Niveles de ventas
  13. 13.  Los Costos Directos de Fabricación por concepto de Materiales Directos y Mano de Obra son: Conceptos GRANDE MEDIANA PEQUEÑA Costo de materiales por unidad ($) 16 24 17 Consumo de materiales por unidad (Unidades) 4 2 2 Costo de MOD por hora hombre ($) 9 9 6 Consumo de horas hombres por unidad (Horas) 2 3 2
  14. 14.  Los CIF del año ascendieron a $ 2 470 000 y ya se han imputado a las respectivas Actividades, en función de los diversos inductores de Recursos y según la siguiente relación: ACTIVIDADES COSTOS ($) Recepcionar materiales(Cuero) 650,000 Reparar Maquinas 900,000 Controlar calidad 50,000 Unir. Partes de las carteras 550,000 Supervisar el acabado de lotes de carteras 320,000 Respecto a las medidas de actividad o Inductores de Actividad, de cada tipo de cartera, se tiene los siguientes datos:
  15. 15.  Conceptos Grande Mediana Pequeña N° de guias de ingreso de cuero 25 60 250 N° de horas maquinas por cartera 3 4 2 N° de ordenes de produccion 30 40 25 N° de pruebas de calidad 5 10 25 N° de entregas de carteras terminadas 15 5 25 La Gerencia General requiere la siguiente información relevante: Calcular los CIF por Unidad para cada producto, utilizando como base de asignación o reparto de los CIF, las Horas Hombre (Horas MOD). Calcular el Costo Unitario para cada producto, utilizando el Sistema Tradicional de Costeo. Calcular el Costo Unitario para cada producto, utilizando el ABC. Realizar una comparación entre las tres modalidades anteriores, informando cual es el beneficio o pérdida ocultos, presentando sus comentarios y sugerencias.
  16. 16.  Solución Calcular los CIF por Unidad para cada producto, utilizando como base de asignación o reparto de los CIF, las Horas Hombre(MOD). 1. Elaborar el plan de produccion Concepto GRANDE MEDIANA PEQUEÑA Unidades a vender 10,000 15,000 20,000 (+) Inventario Final (20%) 2000 3000 4000 Inventario inicial 0 0 0 Plan de produccion 12,000 18,000 24,000 1.2 Determinar el numero de horas hombre (MOD) por producto: Productos Unidades a producir Horas hombre x unidad Total de horas hombre Grande 12,000 2 24,000 Mediana 18,000 3 54,000 Pequeño 24,000 2 48,000 Total 126,000
  17. 17.  1.3 Calcular la tasa de CIF Tasa CIF = Total CIF $ Horas Hombres Tasa CIF = 2,470,000 =19,60 126,000 1.4 Determinar los CIF unitario para cada producto Conceptos Grande Mediana Pequeña Tasa CIF 19,60 19,60 19,60 Consumo de horas hombre por unidad 2 3 2 CIF unitario 39,21 58,81 39,21
  18. 18.  2. Calcular el costo unitario para cada producto Conceptos Grande Mediana Pequeña MPD 64 48 34 MOD 18 27 12 CIF 39,21 58,81 39,21 Costo Unitario 121,21 133,81 85,21
  19. 19.  3. Calcular costo unitario, utilizando el abc Actividades Inductores Costo total de la actividad N° de inductore s Costo de la actividad Recepcionar materiales(Cuero ) N° de guias de ingreso de cuero 650,000 325 1940,30 Reparar Maquinarias N° de horas maquina por cartera 900,000 9 100000.00 Controlar Calidad N° de pruebas de calidad 50,000 40 1250,00 Unir partes de las carteras N° de ordenes de produccion 550,000 95 5789,47 Supervisar el acabado de los lotes de carteras N° de entregas de carteras terminadas 320,000 45 7111,11 Total 2,470,000
  20. 20.  3.1 Calcular CIF unitario ABC: CIF UNITARIO CARTERA GRANDE: ACTIVIDADES N° DE INDUCT ORES COSTO POR INDUCTOR TOTAL Recepcionar Materiales ( Cuero ) 25 1940.40 48507,5 Reparar Maquinarias 3 100000.00 300,000 Controlar Calidad 5 1250,00 6250,00 Unir. Partes de las carteras 30 5789,00 173684,21 Supervisar el acabado de los lotes de carteras 15 7111,11 106666,67 TOTAL CIF 635,108 N° UNIDADES 12,000 CIF UNITARIO 52,93
  21. 21.  CIF unitario cartera mediana CIF UNITARIO 44,23 CIF Unitario cartera pequeña CIF UNITARIO 43,28 3.3 Determinar el costo unitario ABC CONCEPTO CARTERA GRANDE CARTERA MEDIANA CARTERA PEQUEÑA MPD 64 48 34 MOD 18 27 12 CIF 52,93 44,23 43,28 CIF PRODUCTO T. 134,93 119,23 89,28
  22. 22.  Comparación de los dos métodos: PRODUCTO COSTEO TRADICIONAL COSTEO ABC BENEFIC IO O PERDID A UNITARI O BENEFICIO O PERDIDA TOTAL Cartera grande 121,21 134,93 -13,72 -164,640 Cartera Mediana 133,81 119,23 14,58 262,440 Cartera Pequeña 85,21 89,28 -4,07 -97,680 Total 340,23 343,44 -3,22 120
  23. 23. ¡GRACIA S!

×