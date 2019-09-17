MANUAL SAN fRANCYS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 MANUALDEMANEJO DELAMARCAEN FACEBOOK
2 03 Introducción 05 Descripción del logo 08 Áreas de protección 10 Reducciones 12 Tipografía 14 Cromática 16 E jes...
3 INTRODUCCIÓN
4 INTRODUCCIÓN E l presente Manual de manejo de la marca en la red social Facebook tiene como propósito contar con una guí...
5 DESCRIPCIÓN DEL LOGO
6 DESCRIPCIÓN DEL LOGO E l logo es el elemento composicional legible, reproducible, escalable y memorable que puede ser re...
8 ÁREAS DE PROTECCIÓN
9 C ÁREAS DE PROTECCIÓN El área de protección del logotipo por sus cuatro lados, será la dimensión de su letra C. Es decir...
10 REDUCCIONES
11 REDUCCIONES El tamaño de reducción será diferente según el soporte para el cuál sea utilizado ya sea impreso o digital....
12 TIPOGRAFÍA
13 TIPOGRAFÍA E l tipo de letra que conforma loa marca o que respaldan los textos adjuntos siempre van a tener una correla...
14 CROMÁTICA
15 CROMÁTICA Son los elementos autorizados con respecto a los colores corporativos. CMYK HEXADECIMÁL RGBPANTONE #302683 C:...
16 EJES TEMÁTICOS
17 EJES TEMÁTICOS Mediante la realización de contenidos se buscacumplir nuestros objetivos como: * Atraer visitas a la pág...
18 Pedriatras completamente calificados para la atención de los más peque- ños de la familia garantizando su salud. CONSUL...
19 CONSULTAS ODONTOLÓGICAS Atención odontológica de cali- dad, cuidando de su salud bucal con profesionales altamente capa...
20 CONSULTAS GINECOLÓGICAS Debes visitar periódicamente a tu ginecólogo, es por tu vida hay que prevenir antes que lamenta...
21 DESCRIPCIÓN DE ELEMENTOS DE DISEÑO
22 DESCRIPCIÓN DE ELEMENTOS DE DISEÑO Líneas decorativas de las páginas del manual Logotipo de la Clínica San Francy...
23 FOTO DE PERFIL PARA FACEBOOK
24 FOTO DE PERFIL PARA FACEBOOK CUADRADA La foto de perfil para Facebook cuadrada debe tener las medidas de 800 p...
25 FOTO DE PERFIL PARA FACEBOOK REDONDA La foto de perfil para Facebook cuadrada debe tener las medidas de 45 px ...
26 FOTO DE PORTADA
27 FOTO DE PORTADA Su dimesión es de 351 px X 815 px, acorde a su cromática es acompañada por una leyenda de color rojo co...
28 DISEÑO DE PUBLICACIONES
29 DISEÑO DE PUBLICACIONES Dimensiones de 1200 px X 900 px
30 Dimensiones de 800 px X 800 px
MANUAL SAN fRANCYS

MANUAL DE LA CLINICA FICTICIA SAN FRANCYS

MANUAL SAN fRANCYS

  1. 1. 1 MANUALDEMANEJO DELAMARCAEN FACEBOOK
  2. 2. 2 03 Introducción 05 Descripción del logo 08 Áreas de protección 10 Reducciones 12 Tipografía 14 Cromática 16 E jes temáticos 21 Descripción de elementos de diseño 23 Foto de perfil para Facebook 26 Foto de portada para Facebook 28 Diseño de publicaciones ÍNDICE
  3. 3. 3 INTRODUCCIÓN
  4. 4. 4 INTRODUCCIÓN E l presente Manual de manejo de la marca en la red social Facebook tiene como propósito contar con una guía clara y específica que garantice la óptima operación de la identidad visual de la Clínica San Francys y sobre todo del desarrollo de las diferentes actividades que esta representa. Este manual recoge pautas sumamente importantes para utilizar y combinar los distintos elementos que mantendran su identidad visual, de esta manera lograr diferenciar a la Clínica San Francys en la red social Facebook.
  5. 5. 5 DESCRIPCIÓN DEL LOGO
  6. 6. 6 DESCRIPCIÓN DEL LOGO E l logo es el elemento composicional legible, reproducible, escalable y memorable que puede ser reconocido a la vista. Esta representación gráfica esta formada geométricamente por la unión de formas y trazos sobre una cuadrícula, dando así origen al Logo de la Clínica San Francys de forma que sea explí- cita para los usuarios.
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 8 ÁREAS DE PROTECCIÓN
  9. 9. 9 C ÁREAS DE PROTECCIÓN El área de protección del logotipo por sus cuatro lados, será la dimensión de su letra C. Es decir la distancia de C equivaldrá a 1X 1X C C 1X C
  10. 10. 10 REDUCCIONES
  11. 11. 11 REDUCCIONES El tamaño de reducción será diferente según el soporte para el cuál sea utilizado ya sea impreso o digital. 1 cm A 1 cm proporcinal- mente, se recomienda sacar la leyenda para una mayor legibilidad IMPRESO DIGITAL 45 px 12 px Se recomienda usar solo el logo para una mayor legibilidad como referente visual.
  12. 12. 12 TIPOGRAFÍA
  13. 13. 13 TIPOGRAFÍA E l tipo de letra que conforma loa marca o que respaldan los textos adjuntos siempre van a tener una correlación, la cual permita la correcta legibilidad y codificacion de la imagen corporativa. En la tipografía existen variantes, es decir podemos encontrar similitudes pero no seran exactamente iguales. Arial Rounded MT Bold ABCDEFGHIGKLMNÑOPQRSTUVWXYZ abcdefghijklmnñopqrstuvwxyz 0123456789 “!$%&/()=?]¡?]*¨[
  14. 14. 14 CROMÁTICA
  15. 15. 15 CROMÁTICA Son los elementos autorizados con respecto a los colores corporativos. CMYK HEXADECIMÁL RGBPANTONE #302683 C:100% M:100% Y:0% K:0% C:0% M:100% Y:100% K:0% #E30513 R:227 G:5 B:19 R:48 G:38 B:1315395 U 18-1664 TC Línea decorativaLínea decorativa
  16. 16. 16 EJES TEMÁTICOS
  17. 17. 17 EJES TEMÁTICOS Mediante la realización de contenidos se buscacumplir nuestros objetivos como: * Atraer visitas a la página de Facebook. * Conseguir que nuestros visitantes sean leales con la empresa y la página de Facebook. * Atraer y conseguir clientes nuevos y actuales.
  18. 18. 18 Pedriatras completamente calificados para la atención de los más peque- ños de la familia garantizando su salud. CONSULTAS CON PEDIATRÍA
  19. 19. 19 CONSULTAS ODONTOLÓGICAS Atención odontológica de cali- dad, cuidando de su salud bucal con profesionales altamente capaci- tados.
  20. 20. 20 CONSULTAS GINECOLÓGICAS Debes visitar periódicamente a tu ginecólogo, es por tu vida hay que prevenir antes que lamentar.
  21. 21. 21 DESCRIPCIÓN DE ELEMENTOS DE DISEÑO
  22. 22. 22 DESCRIPCIÓN DE ELEMENTOS DE DISEÑO Líneas decorativas de las páginas del manual Logotipo de la Clínica San Francys Figura geométrica decorativa
  23. 23. 23 FOTO DE PERFIL PARA FACEBOOK
  24. 24. 24 FOTO DE PERFIL PARA FACEBOOK CUADRADA La foto de perfil para Facebook cuadrada debe tener las medidas de 800 px X 800 px , el cual se identificará con el logotipo de la empresa. 800 px 800 px
  25. 25. 25 FOTO DE PERFIL PARA FACEBOOK REDONDA La foto de perfil para Facebook cuadrada debe tener las medidas de 45 px X 45 px , el cual se identificará con el logotipo de la empresa. 45 px 45 px
  26. 26. 26 FOTO DE PORTADA
  27. 27. 27 FOTO DE PORTADA Su dimesión es de 351 px X 815 px, acorde a su cromática es acompañada por una leyenda de color rojo como se establece uti- lizando la tipografía Myriad Pro Bold.
  28. 28. 28 DISEÑO DE PUBLICACIONES
  29. 29. 29 DISEÑO DE PUBLICACIONES Dimensiones de 1200 px X 900 px
  30. 30. 30 Dimensiones de 800 px X 800 px
  31. 31. 31

