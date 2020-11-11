Successfully reported this slideshow.
RAZONAMIENTO CUANTITATIVO SABER PRO (2224570) FORO TEMÁTICO. FUNDAMENTO Y APLICACIÓN DE ESTRATEGIAS MATEMÁTICAS INSTRUCTOR...
Se va pintar la superficie lateral de una pirámide. Cada m2 de superficie consume 50gr de pintura y diez gramos cuestan ci...
• SOLUCIÓN Segundo Paso: Se debe realizar una gráfica de la situación problemática.
• SOLUCIÓN Tercer Paso: Hacemos conversión de unidades a metros, para manejar el ejercicio con una sola unidad. Esto debid...
• SOLUCIÓN Cuarto paso: Planteamos fórmulas para resolver el ejercicio. Para responder a la pregunta ¿Cuánta pintura se ne...
• Para responder a la pregunta ¿cuánto cuesta pintar la superficie total? RT: Para pintar toda la superficie lateral de la...
¿Qué operaciones y propiedades de las mismas aplica para resolver las preguntas de la situación problema? RT: Para resolve...
• ¿Qué importancia tiene la planificación de estrategias para la solución de problemas? Es importante la planificación de ...
Foro SENA
  1. 1. RAZONAMIENTO CUANTITATIVO SABER PRO (2224570) FORO TEMÁTICO. FUNDAMENTO Y APLICACIÓN DE ESTRATEGIAS MATEMÁTICAS INSTRUCTORA: DURLEY CRISTINA PERDOMO PASCUAS APRENDIZ: EDWIM SAMIR MUÑOZ MESA
  2. 2. Se va pintar la superficie lateral de una pirámide. Cada m2 de superficie consume 50gr de pintura y diez gramos cuestan cien pesos. ¿Cuánta pintura se necesitará para pintar la superficie lateral, si el perímetro de su base es 32 dm y la apotema lateral de 5 dm? y ¿cuánto cuesta pintar la superficie total? 1. ¿Cuál es la respuesta que dará a las preguntas que plantea la situación problema? SOLUCIÓN Primer Paso: Se extrae todos los datos que brinda el problema, posteriormente, visualizar que se busca obtener que el desarrollo de la problemática.  Cada 𝑚2 de superficie consume 50gr de pintura y diez gramos cuestan cien pesos.  ¿Cuánta pintura se necesitará para pintar la superficie latera? • Perímetro de su base es 32 dm  La apotema lateral de 5 dm  ¿cuánto cuesta pintar la superficie total?
  3. 3. • SOLUCIÓN Segundo Paso: Se debe realizar una gráfica de la situación problemática.
  4. 4. • SOLUCIÓN Tercer Paso: Hacemos conversión de unidades a metros, para manejar el ejercicio con una sola unidad. Esto debido a que el ejercicio nos da dos unidades de medidas diferentes. Nota: Si dividimos esos 3.2m entre 4 nos da como resultado la medida de cada lado de la base de la pirámide que son 0.8m.
  5. 5. • SOLUCIÓN Cuarto paso: Planteamos fórmulas para resolver el ejercicio. Para responder a la pregunta ¿Cuánta pintura se necesitará para pintar la superficie latera? Xgr de pintura: 40 gr de pintura
  6. 6. • Para responder a la pregunta ¿cuánto cuesta pintar la superficie total? RT: Para pintar toda la superficie lateral de la pirámides se gastaran 40gr de pintura y el costo total para pintar toda la pirámide cuesta 720 pesos.
  7. 7. ¿Qué operaciones y propiedades de las mismas aplica para resolver las preguntas de la situación problema? RT: Para resolver el problema básicamente utilizo operaciones de multiplicación, división y suma. ¿Cuál es el manejo que le ha dado a las unidades de medición mencionadas en el problema? ¿Es necesario convertir unidades de superficie a unidades de volumen? ¿Cuál es su opinión? RT: El manejo que le he dado a las unidades de medidas ha sido un proceso de conversión de unidades, esto se hizo para manejar el ejercicio propuesto con una sola unidad de medida y halla compatibilidad entre las unidades de medidas.
  8. 8. • ¿Qué importancia tiene la planificación de estrategias para la solución de problemas? Es importante la planificación de estrategias en la solución de problemas porque contribuye a la interpretación, análisis, reflexión y proposición de soluciones según el contexto emitido y apoya significativamente a la apropiación de contenidos trazando un conjunto de determinadas acciones para su solución. • ¿Cuál fue el procedimiento aplicado para poder resolver los interrogantes del problema planteado? Se implemento el procedimiento de calculo de perímetro al igual que el pleno reconocimiento de las figuras geométricas y sus características. Lo anterior contribuye al fortalecimiento cognitivo espacial de aquella persona que aborda la formación.

